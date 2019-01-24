Northeast Bancorp Announces Dates for Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

Log in
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
01/24/2019 | 01:08pm EST

LEWISTON, Maine, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bancorp (“Northeast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service financial services company and parent of Northeast Bank, announced today it will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings results on Monday, January 28, 2019. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call with a simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The conference call will be hosted by Rick Wayne, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and JP Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and providing the following conference ID#: 2083844. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Company's website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there is a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBN) is the holding company for Northeast Bank, a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis and our SBA Division supports the needs of growing businesses nationally. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

NBN-F

For More Information: 
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank
500 Canal Street, Lewiston, ME 04240
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com
 

Northeast Bancorp


© GlobeNewswire 2019
