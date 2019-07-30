Log in
Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Declares Dividend

07/30/2019 | 04:19pm EDT

LEWISTON, Maine, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service financial institution, today reported a net loss of $603 thousand, or ($0.07) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2019 was $13.9 million, or $1.52 per diluted common share, compared to $16.2 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2018.

The current quarter and year-end results included $6.0 million and $6.4 million, respectively, of non-recurring expenses (after tax) related to the Bank’s recently completed corporate reorganization. Excluding these non-recurring expenses, the Bank recorded net operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $5.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $20.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2019.  We refer to results excluding these non-recurring items as “net operating earnings.”

Reported net income, non-recurring expenses, and net operating earnings for the quarters and years ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, are set forth below:

  
 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net
Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)1
 Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30,
 2019  2018 2019 2018
  
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)$  (603) $  4,344 $  13,884 $  16,166
Items excluded from net operating earnings, net of tax:           
Write-off of fair value adjustment on trust preferred           
  securities   5,057     -     5,057    -
Termination of interest rate swaps and caps   793     -    793    -
Related legal and professional fees   162     -    523    -
Total after-tax items   6,012     -    6,373    -
Net operating earnings (non-GAAP)$  5,409  $  4,344 $  20,257 $  16,166
            
Weighted average common shares outstanding -diluted   9,041,926     9,116,157    9,156,233    9,129,152
            
Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)$  (0.07) $  0.48 $  1.52 $  1.77
Items excluded from net operating earnings2   0.66     -    0.68    -
Net operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) -diluted2$  0.59  $  0.48 $  2.20 $  1.77
            
1 Management believes operating earnings, which exclude non-recurring items related to the corporate reorganization, provide a more meaningful representation of the Bank's performance.
2 The calculation of net operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) -diluted includes dilutive shares of 171,054 and 166,466 for the three months and year ended June 30, 2019, since net operating earnings are in a net income position for the three months ended June 30, 2019.
 

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2019.

“The growing value of our streamlined business strategy is reflected in this year’s results, in which we achieved 19.1% growth in our LASG portfolio, and 11.8% growth in our total loan portfolio,” said Richard Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “For the fourth quarter, our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group originated $51.8 million of loans and purchased loans with a recorded investment of $47.1 million. Removing the effects of the corporate reorganization, which we consider to be non-recurring, our quarterly activity helped us achieve net operating earnings per share of $0.59, an operating return on average equity of 14.2%, an operating return on average assets of 1.8%, and an operating efficiency ratio of 55.2%.”

As of June 30, 2019, total assets were $1.2 billion, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 0.4%, from total assets of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2018. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:

  1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2019:
   
 June 30, 2019
Balance		 March 31, 2019 
Balance		 
Change ($)		 
Change (%)
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
LASG Purchased$326,640 $320,326 $6,314  1.97%
LASG Originated 493,413  478,020  15,393  3.22%
SBA 63,053  63,653  (600) (0.94%)
Community Banking 91,954  99,654  (7,700) (7.73%)
Total$975,060 $961,653 $13,407  1.39%
             
 June 30, 2019
Balance		 March 31, 2019 
Balance		 
Change ($)		 
Change (%)
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
LASG Purchased$326,640 $290,972 $35,668  12.26%
LASG Originated 493,413  397,363
  96,050  24.17%
SBA 63,053  60,156  2,897  4.82%
Community Banking 91,954  123,311  (31,357) (25.43%)
Total$975,060 $871,802 $103,258  11.84%
             

Loans generated by the Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled $98.9 million, which consisted of $47.1 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 94.3% of unpaid principal balance, and $51.8 million of originated loans. The Bank's Small Business Administration ("SBA") Division closed $8.1 million of new loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, of which $7.7 million was funded. In addition, the Bank sold $6.6 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the secondary market, of which $1.2 million were originated in the current quarter and $5.4 million were originated in prior quarters. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $12.5 million for the quarter.

An overview of the Bank’s LASG portfolio follows:

 LASG Portfolio
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2019  2018 
 Purchased Originated Total LASG Purchased Originated Total LASG
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                 
Unpaid principal balance$ 49,948  $  51,830  $  101,778  $   56,233  $   66,588  $   122,821 
Net investment basis 47,107     51,830     98,937     52,637   66,588     119,225 
                  
Loan returns during the period:                 
Yield 12.27%  7.75%  9.53%  10.87%  7.45%  8.83%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 12.27%  7.75%  9.53%  11.49%  7.45%  9.08%
                  
                  
                  
 Year Ended June 30,
 2019  2018 
 Purchased Originated Total LASG Purchased Originated Total LASG
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:                 
Unpaid principal balance$ 144,372  $271,179  $  415,551  $   137,249  $  224,546  $  361,795 
Net investment basis 135,848   271,179     407,027     124,111   224,546     348,657 
                  
Loan returns during the period:                 
Yield 10.38%  7.67%  8.80%  11.35%  6.80%  8.66%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 10.57%  7.67%  8.88%  11.73%  6.80%  8.82%
                   
Total loans as of period end:                  
Unpaid principal balance$360,472  $493,413  $  853,885  $  326,855  $  397,363  $  724,218 
Net investment basis 326,640   493,413    820,053     290,972     397,363     688,335 
                  
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis.  The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”
  1. Short-term investments decreased by $99.1 million, or 64.5%, from June 30, 2018, primarily due to the payoff of trust preferred securities and the corporate reorganization, which allows the Bank to carry lower levels of excess cash due to the release of previous funding commitments made to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank reinvested the short-term investments into funding loan growth.
     
  2. Deposits decreased by $12.6 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2018, attributable primarily to decreases in money market accounts of $150.1 million, or 35.7%, and savings and checking accounts of $8.6 million, or 7.8%, partially offset by an increase in time deposits of $149.5 million, or 42.5%.
     
  3. Subordinated debt decreased by $9.1 million, or 38.1%, from June 30, 2018, primarily attributable to the redemption of trust preferred securities held by Northeast Bancorp immediately prior to the corporate reorganization.
     
  4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $15.2 million, or 11.0%, from June 30, 2018, primarily due to net income of $13.9 million for the year, as well as $1.4 million of stock-based compensation for the year.

Net income decreased by $4.9 million to a $603 thousand net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net operating earnings increased by $1.1 million to $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net operating earnings of $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

  1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $2.9 million to $17.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $14.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher transactional income in the purchased portfolio, and higher average balances and yields in the loan portfolio. These increases were partially offset by higher funding costs and higher average deposit balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2019  2018 
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$99,007 $  1,272 5.15% $128,296 $  1,630 5.10%
SBA 66,126  1,194 7.24%  56,088  1,116 7.98%
LASG:               
Originated  482,213    9,317 7.75%   381,783    7,088 7.45%
Purchased 313,515    9,588 12.27%   259,119    7,021 10.87%
Total LASG  795,728    18,905 9.53%   640,902    14,109 8.83%
  Total$960,861 $  21,371 8.92% $ 825,286 $  16,855 8.19%
  
  
 Year Ended June 30,
 2019  2018 
 Average Interest   Average Interest  
 Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$107,685 $ 5,590 5.19% $139,239 $  6,871 4.93%
SBA 70,016  5,285 7.55%  53,030  3,888 7.33%
LASG:               
Originated  434,570    33,348 7.67%   350,427    23,834 6.80%
Purchased  312,213    32,404 10.38%   242,652    27,553 11.35%
Total LASG 746,783    65,752 8.80%   593,079    51,387 8.66%
  Total$ 924,484 $  76,627 8.29% $ 785,348 $  62,146 7.91%
  
 (1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” Wh­en compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, transactional income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by $1.2 million, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $956 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on p­­­­­­­­urchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 12.3%. When compared to the year ended June 30, 2018, transactional income for the year ended June 30, 2019 decreased by $582 thousand, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $5.1 million due to the increase in average balances. Total return for the year ended June 30, 2019 was 10.6%. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 Total Return on Purchased Loans
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2019  2018 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$5,999 7.67% $5,043 7.81%
Transactional income:         
Gain on loan sales - 0.00%    402 0.62%
Gain on sale of real estate owned   - 0.00%    - 0.00%
Other noninterest income   -  0.00%    -  0.00%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   3,589 4.60%    1,978 3.06%
Total transactional income   3,589 4.60%    2,380 3.68%
  Total$  9,588 12.27% $  7,423 11.49%
            



 Year Ended June 30,
 2019  2018 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
  
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$23,849 7.64% $18,752 7.73%
Transactional income:         
Gain on loan sales   582 0.19%    918 0.38%
Gain on sale of real estate owned   - 0.00%    - 0.00%
Other noninterest income   -  0.00%    -  0.00%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees   8,555 2.74%    8,801 3.62%
Total transactional income   9,137 2.93%    9,719 4.00%
Total$32,986 10.57% $  28,471 11.73%
            
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis.  The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. 


2. Noninterest income decreased by $808 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, principally due to the following:

  • A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $806 thousand, due to lower volume of SBA loans sold in the quarter; and
  • A decrease in gain on sale of other loans of $402 thousand, due to no loans sold in the current quarter as compared to the sale of two LASG purchased loans in the quarter ended June 30, 2018; partially offset by,
  • An increase in fees for other services to customers of $143 thousand, due to higher commercial loan servicing fees; and
  • A decrease in loss recognized on real estate owned and other repossessed collateral of $98 thousand.

3. Noninterest expense increased by $9.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in pre-tax reorganization expense of $8.3 million, which included the write-off of the fair value mark on trust preferred securities of $7.1 million, the loss associated with the termination of related interest rate swaps and caps of $1.1 million and the related legal and other professional costs of $183 thousand;
  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits of $524 thousand, primarily due to an increase in incentive compensation; and
  • An increase in data processing fees of $403 thousand, primarily due to increased IT outsourcing costs; partially offset by,
  • A decrease in professional fees of $212 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in accounting and audit, legal, and other professional fees for the quarter, unrelated to the corporate reorganization; and
  • A decrease in occupancy and equipment of $208 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in equipment repairs and maintenance expense.

4. Income tax expense decreased by $2.0 million to $276 thousand, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in expense was primarily due to the following:

  • An income tax benefit of $2.3 million recorded in connection with the redemption of the trust preferred securities and the loss associated with the termination of related interest rate swaps and caps; offset by,
  • A decrease in excess tax benefits recognized in the current period of $110 thousand.

    Excluding the effects of the corporate reorganization, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 32.5%, compared to the effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of 34.5%. The decrease was related to the decrease in the statutory federal income tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared to the statutory federal income tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2018, offset by changes in state apportionment and permanent items.                    

As of June 30, 2019, nonperforming assets totaled $16.7 million, or 1.45% of total assets, as compared to $14.2 million, or 1.23% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the addition of an originated relationship of $1.0 million, which was placed on nonaccrual during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, past due loans totaled $14.6 million, or 1.50% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $7.7 million, or 0.89% of total loans as of June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to four originated relationships totaling $4.4 million and four purchased loan relationships totaling $1.8 million that were past due as of June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.9%, compared to 13.9% at June 30, 2018, and the Total capital ratio was 18.0% at June 30, 2019, as compared to 18.6% at June 30, 2018. Capital ratios were affected by the capital used in the corporate reorganization to redeem the trust preferred debt and the termination of related interest rate swaps and caps , as well as the assumption of the subordinated debt from the Company to the Bank, offset by earnings for the year.

Investor Call Information
Richard Wayne, Chief Executive Officer of Northeast Bank, and Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors can access the call by dialing 877.878.2762 and entering the following passcode: 8699267. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis and our SBA Division supports the needs of growing businesses nationally. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating earnings, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, operating noninterest expense to average total assets, tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of weakness in general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay our loans; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired;  changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Northeast Bancorp prior to completion of the corporate reorganization and submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation by the Bank after completion of the corporate reorganization. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F


NORTHEAST BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$2,482  $3,889 
Short-term investments 54,425   153,513 
Total cash and cash equivalents 56,907   157,402 
      
      
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 75,774   81,068 
Equity securities, at fair value 6,938   6,619 
Total investment securities 82,712   87,687 
      
Residential real estate loans held for sale 3,179   3,405 
SBA loans held for sale 731   3,750 
Total loans held for sale 3,910   7,155 
      
      
Loans     
Commercial real estate 668,496   579,450 
Commercial and industrial 232,839   188,852 
Residential real estate 71,218   100,256 
Consumer 2,507   3,244 
Total loans 975,060   871,802 
Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,702   4,807 
Loans, net 969,358   866,995 
      
      
Premises and equipment, net 5,582   6,591 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,957   2,233 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,258   1,652 
Intangible assets, net 434   867 
Loan servicing rights, net 2,851   2,970 
Bank-owned life insurance 17,057   16,620 
Other assets 11,832   7,564 
Total assets$1,153,858  $1,157,736 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Deposits     
Demand$68,782  $72,272 
Savings and interest checking 101,061   109,637 
Money market 270,835   420,886 
Time 501,693   352,145 
Total deposits 942,371   954,940 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000   15,000 
Subordinated debt 14,829   23,958 
Capital lease obligation 323   605 
Other liabilities 27,755   24,803 
Total liabilities 1,000,278   1,019,306 
      
 

Commitments and contingencies		   -     - 
      
      
Shareholders' equity     
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares    
  issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018   -     - 
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;     
8,997,326 and 8,056,527 shares issued and outstanding at    
  June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 8,997   8,057 
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;     
  44,783 and 882,314 shares issued and outstanding at
   June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively		45    882 
Additional paid-in capital 78,095   77,016 
Retained earnings 67,581   54,236 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,138)  (1,761)
Total shareholders' equity 153,580   138,430 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,153,858  $1,157,736 


 
NORTHEAST BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 
 2019 2018 2019 2018 
Interest and dividend income:               
Interest and fees on loans$21,371  $16,855  $76,627  $62,146  
Interest on available-for-sale securities455   298   1,684   1,111  
Other interest and dividend income  729   819   3,519   2,636  
Total interest and dividend income 22,555   17,972   81,830   65,893  
                 
                 
Interest expense:    
Deposits 4,656   2,896   16,768   9,897  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances120   109   479   547  
Subordinated debt486   552   2,238   2,102  
Obligation under capital lease agreements 5   7   24   38  
Total interest expense 5,267   3,564   19,509   12,584  
                 
Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses17,288   14,408   62,321   53,309  
Provision for loan losses 262   254   1,309   1,410  
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 17,026   14,154   61,012   51,899  
                 
                 
Noninterest income:    
Fees for other services to customers529   386   1,769   1,822  
Gain on sales of SBA loans227   1,033   2,588   2,955  
Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale225   159   611   931  
Gain on sales of other loans-   402   582   918  
Net unrealized gain on equity securities76   -   151   -  
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net 

(40		   

(138		   

(104		 

 		 

(123		 

 
and premises and equipment, net))﻿))
Bank-owned life insurance income110   109   437   441  
Other noninterest income 24   8   82   84  
Total noninterest income 1,151   1,959   6,116   7,028  
                 
                 
Noninterest expense:                
Salaries and employee benefits6,333   5,809   23,323   21,565  
Occupancy and equipment expense958   1,166   3,650   4,585  
Professional fees246   458   1,402   1,749  
Data processing fees1,004   601   3,769   2,447  
Marketing expense166   143   580   472  
Loan acquisition and collection expense281   356   1,913   1,354  
FDIC insurance premiums77   80   320   317  
Intangible asset amortization108   108   433   433  
Reorganization expense8,334   -   8,695   -  
Other noninterest expense 997   757   3,428   2,808  
Total noninterest expense 18,504   9,478   47,513   35,730  
                 
Income (loss) before income tax expense(327)  6,635   19,615   23,197  
Income tax expense 276   2,291   5,731   7,031  
Net income (loss)$(603) $4,344  $13,884  $16,166  
                 
                 
                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:    
Basic 9,041,926   8,934,038   9,032,530   8,906,710  
Diluted 9,041,926   9,116,157   9,156,233   9,129,152  
                 
Earnings (loss) per common share:    
  
Basic$(0.07) $0.49  $1.54  $1.81  
Diluted (0.07) 0.48   1.52   1.77  
                
 Cash dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.04  $0.04  

  

 

NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 2019  2018 
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:               
Interest-earning assets:               
Investment securities$  83,372 $  455 2.19% $  88,933 $  298 1.34%
Loans (1) (2) (3)   960,861    21,371 8.92%    825,286    16,855 8.19%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   1,258    20 6.38%    1,655    24 5.82%
Short-term investments (4)   119,788    709 2.37%    178,244    795 1.79%
Total interest-earning assets   1,165,279    22,555 7.76%    1,094,118    17,972 6.59%
Cash and due from banks   2,351         2,611     
Other non-interest earning assets   32,864         30,430     
Total assets$  1,200,494      $  1,127,159     
                
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW accounts$70,645 $  63 0.36% $73,357 $  59 0.32%
Money market accounts   279,307    1,124 1.61%    447,775    1,580 1.42%
Savings accounts   35,697    14 0.16%    37,799    14 0.15%
Time deposits   537,155    3,455 2.58%    309,362    1,243 1.61%
  Total interest-bearing deposits   922,804    4,656 2.02%    868,293    2,896 1.34%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   15,000    120 3.21%    15,000    109 2.91%
Subordinated debt   19,272    486 10.11%    23,915    552 9.26%
Capital lease obligations   348    5 5.76%    629    7 4.46%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   957,424    5,267 2.21%    907,837    3,564 1.57%
                
Non-interest bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 80,538        76,368     
Other liabilities   9,534         8,654     
Total liabilities   1,047,496         992,859     
Shareholders' equity   152,998         134,300     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$  1,200,494      $  1,127,159     
                
Net interest income   $17,288      $14,408  
                
Interest rate spread      5.55%       5.02%
Net interest margin (5)      5.95%       5.28%
                
(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets. 

 

 

 

NORTHEAST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
 Year Ended June 30,
 2019  2018 
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate
Assets:               
Interest-earning assets:               
Investment securities$85,232 $  1,684 1.98% $92,599 $  1,111 1.20%
Loans (1) (2) (3)   924,484    76,627 8.29%    785,348    62,156 7.91%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   1,475    95 6.44%    1,803    89 4.94%
Short-term investments (4)   153,609    3,424 2.23%    171,360    2,547 1.49%
Total interest-earning assets   1,164,800    81,830 7.03%    1,051,110    65,903 6.27%
Cash and due from banks   2,542         2,889     
Other non-interest earning assets   30,968         31,550     
Total assets$  1,198,310      $  1,085,549     
                
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:               
Interest-bearing liabilities:               
NOW accounts$70,822 $246 0.35% $70,486 $210 0.30%
Money market accounts   344,631    5,383 1.56%    407,680    5,145 1.26%
Savings accounts   35,619    56 0.16%    37,514    57 0.15%
Time deposits   471,777    11,083 2.35%    311,544    4,485 1.44%
  Total interest-bearing deposits   922,849    16,768 1.82%    827,224    9,897 1.20%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   15,000    479 3.19%    16,947    547 3.23%
Subordinated debt   22,885    2,238 9.78%    23,787    2,102 8.84%
Capital lease obligations   455    24 5.27%     730    38 5.21%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   961,189    19,509 2.03%    868,688    12,584 1.45%
                
Non-interest bearing liabilities:               
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 80,848       79,767     
Other liabilities   8,814         7,472     
Total liabilities   1,050,851         955,927     
Shareholders' equity   147,459         129,622     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$  1,198,310      $  1,085,549     
                
Net interest income (5)   $  62,321      $  53,319  
                
Interest rate spread      5.00%       4.82%
Net interest margin (6)      5.35%       5.07%
                
(1)  Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
(2)  Includes loans held for sale.
(3)  Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
(4)  Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
(5)  Includes tax-exempt interest income of $10 thousand for the year ended June 30, 2018. 
(6)  Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

 

NORTHEAST BANK
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
 Three Months Ended:
 June 30, 2019
 March 31, 2019
 December 31, 2018
 September 30, 2018
 June 30, 2018
 

$

17,288		  

$

15,033		  

$

15,643		  

$

14,359		  

$

14,408		 
Net interest income
Provision for loan losses 262   414   101   532   254 
Noninterest income 1,151   1,866   1,545   1,554   1,959 
Noninterest expense 18,504   9,752   9,903   9,355   9,478 
Net income (loss) (603  4,828   5,125   4,534   4,344 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 9,041,926   9,044,230   9,048,397   8,995,925   8,934,038 
Diluted 9,041,926   9,198,077   9,201,557   9,183,729   9,116,157 
Earnings (loss) per common share:         
Basic$(0.07) $0.53  $0.57  $0.50  $0.49 
Diluted (0.07  0.52   0.56   0.49   0.48 
          
Operating earnings per common share:         
 Basic$0.60  $0.53  $0.57  $0.50  $0.49 
 Diluted 0.59   0.52   0.56   0.49   0.48 
          
Dividends declared per common share 0.01   0.01   0.01   0.01   0.01 
          
Return (loss) on average assets (0.20%)  1.63%  1.70%  1.51%  1.55%
Return (loss) on average equity (1.58%)  13.00%  13.94%  12.81%  12.97%
Net interest rate spread (1)  5.55%  4.81%  5.00%  4.61%  5.02%
Net interest margin (2) 5.95%  5.20%  5.33%  4.93%  5.28%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 100.35%  57.71%  57.62%  58.79%  57.91%
Noninterest expense to average total assets 6.18%  3.29%  3.28%  3.12%  3.37%
Average interest-earning assets to average 121.71%  121.65%  120.67%  120.72%  120.52%
interest-bearing liabilities
          
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (4) 1.81%  1.63%  1.70%  1.51%  1.55%
Operating return on average equity (non-GAAP) (4) 14.18%  13.00%  13.94%  12.81%  12.97%
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) (4) 55.15%  57.71%  57.62%  58.79%  57.91%
Operating noninterest expense to average total assets (non-GAAP) (4) 3.40%  3.29%  3.28%  3.12%  3.37%
                    
 As of:
 June 30, 2019
 March 31, 2019
 December 31, 2018
 September 30, 2018
 June 30, 2018
Nonperforming loans:                   
Originated portfolio:         
Residential real estate$2,772  $2,317  $2,595  $2,784  $3,212 
Commercial real estate 3,892   3,336   2,764   1,703   1,499 
Commercial and industrial 1,284   1,495   1,420   1,454   1,368 
Consumer  148   236   216   185   134 
Total originated portfolio 8,096   7,384   6,995   6,126   6,213 
Total purchased portfolio 6,671   5,366   5,351   5,375   5,745 
Total nonperforming loans 14,767   12,750   12,346   11,501   11,958 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,957   2,014   1,463   1,549   2,233 
Total nonperforming assets$16,724  $14,764  $13,809  $13,050  $14,191 
          
Past due loans to total loans 1.50%  2.16%  1.95%  1.09%  0.89%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.51%  1.33%  1.32%  1.30%  1.37%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.45%  1.20%  1.16%  1.08%  1.23%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.58%  0.59%  0.57%  0.60%  0.55%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 38.61%  44.38%  42.99%  45.98%  40.20%
          
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (5) 282.05%  251.02%  242.38%  230.48%  200.74%
Net loans to core deposits (6) 103.33%  94.19%  94.84%  87.17%  91.54%
Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 33.37%  33.27%  35.17%  33.75%  33.10%
Equity to total assets 13.31%  12.44%  12.44%  11.81%  11.96%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.89%  16.23%  16.04%  16.50%  16.02%
Total capital ratio  18.01%  19.33%  19.15%  19.81%  19.28%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 12.86%  13.58%  13.20%  12.83%  13.12%
          
Total shareholders' equity $153,580  $153,188  $148,491  $143,391  $138,430 
Less: Preferred stock   -      -      -      -      -  
Common shareholders' equity 153,580   153,188   148,491   143,391   138,430 
Less: Intangible assets (7) (3,285  (3,485  (3,583  (3,768  (3,837
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$150,295  $149,703  $144,908  $139,623  $134,593 
          
Common shares outstanding 9,042,109   9,041,868   9,048,863   9,047,390   8,938,841 
Book value per common share $16.98  $16.94  $16.41  $15.85  $15.49 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8) 16.62   16.56   16.01   15.43   15.06 

 

(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.
(4) Operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, and operating noninterest expense to average total assets utilize net operating earnings (non-GAAP), calculated on page 1 of the earnings release.
(5) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
(6) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.
(7) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset.
(8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.


For More Information:
Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 500 Canal Street, Lewiston, ME 04240
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
