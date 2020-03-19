NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Log in
03/19/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX: NECB) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on or about May 8, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2020.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank.  NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates six full-service branches in New York and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and a loan production office in New City, New York.

Contact:
Kenneth A. Martinek
Chairman and CEO
Telephone:  (914) 684-2500

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Martinek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose M. Collazo President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Donald S. Hom CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
John F. McKenzie Independent Director
Diane B. Cavanaugh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.-25.31%108
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.74%257 876
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.40%251 725
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.91%194 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.97%173 710
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.40%135 040
