Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

(NECB)
News 
News

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

07/08/2020

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPX: NECB) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share.  The dividend will be paid on or about August 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 23, 2020.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, MHC (the “MHC”), the Company’s majority stockholder, having previously received the requisite regulatory non-objection, has determined to waive receipt of the quarterly dividend.

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank. NorthEast Community Bank is a New York State chartered savings bank that operates six full-service branches in New York State and three full-service branches in Massachusetts and loan production offices in White Plains and New City, New York.

Contact:
Kenneth A. Martinek
Chairman and CEO
Telephone:  (914) 684-2500

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 41,7 M - -
Net income 2019 13,0 M - -
Net cash 2019 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
Yield 2019 1,00%
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,13x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Martinek Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose M. Collazo President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Donald S. Hom CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
John F. McKenzie Independent Director
Diane B. Cavanaugh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.-27.39%105
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.77%281 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.50%271 189
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.53%213 417
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-34.67%199 626
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.91%146 086
