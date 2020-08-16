Northeast Electric Development : Notice of Board Meeting

Log in
NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED    42   CNE1000003V0

NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT COMPANY L

(42)
08/16/2020 | 06:18am EDT

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability

Stock Code:0042

Notice of Board Meeting

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announce that, a Board Meeting of the Company will be held at the conference room, Floor 22, HNA Plaza, No.7, Guoxing Road, Meilan District, Haikou, Hainan Province, the PRC at 10:00 am on 28 August 2020 for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the interim results for the first half of 2020.

By order of the Board

Zhu Jie

Chairman

Haikou, Hainan Province, the PRC

14 August 2020

As at the date of this Announcement, the Board comprises of six executive Directors,

namely Mr. Zhu Jie, Mr. Wang Yongfan, Mr. Bao Zongbao, Mr. Su Weiguo, Mr. Guo

Qianli and Mr. Li Guoqing; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely

Mr. Li Ming, Mr. Fang Guangrong and Mr. Wang Hongyu.

Disclaimer

NEE - Northeast Electric Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 10:17:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 102 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2019 -40,2 M -5,78 M -5,78 M
Net cash 2019 92,8 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 032 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2018 39,5x
EV / Sales 2019 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 162
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Northeast Electric Development Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jie Zhu Chairman
Kai Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wei Guo Su Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Zong Bao Bao Executive Director
Ming Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHEAST ELECTRIC DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-16.04%149
ABB LTD2.05%55 995
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-4.69%11 222
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-11.41%3 544
ABB INDIA LIMITED-26.20%2 682
TECO ELECTRIC & MACHINERY CO., LTD.9.73%1 901
