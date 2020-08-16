Northeast Electric Development : Notice of Board Meeting

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

（A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability）

（Stock Code:0042）

Notice of Board Meeting

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.43 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announce that, a Board Meeting of the Company will be held at the conference room, Floor 22, HNA Plaza, No.7, Guoxing Road, Meilan District, Haikou, Hainan Province, the PRC at 10:00 am on 28 August 2020 for the purposes of, among other things, considering and approving the interim results for the first half of 2020.

By order of the Board

Zhu Jie

Chairman

Haikou, Hainan Province, the PRC

14 August 2020

As at the date of this Announcement, the Board comprises of six executive Directors,

namely Mr. Zhu Jie, Mr. Wang Yongfan, Mr. Bao Zongbao, Mr. Su Weiguo, Mr. Guo

Qianli and Mr. Li Guoqing; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely