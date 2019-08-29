Northeast Electric Development : Election of Chairman of the Board; Appointment of Deputy General Manager and Board Secretary;Appointment of Employee Representative Supervisor; And Resignation of Employee Representative Supervisor 0 08/29/2019 | 07:06am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability） （Stock Code:0042） （1）Election of Chairman of the Board； （2）Appointment of Deputy General Manager and Board Secretary; （3）Appointment of Employee Representative Supervisor; And （4）Resignation of Employee Representative Supervisor This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the seventh meeting of the ninth session of the Board resolved on 29 August, 2019 to elect the Chairman of the Board, and appoint the Deputy General Manager and Board Secretary, as follows: Election of Chairman of the Board Upon consideration and election by the Board, Mr. Zhu Jie has been elected as the Chairman of the Board of the Company, the above terms of office are effective from 29 August 2019, being the date of approval by the Board, until the expiration of the term of the ninth session of the Board of Directors. Biographical details of Mr. Zhu Jie are set out below. Mr. Zhu Jie, born in 1981, with Chinese nationality but without the right of permanent residence abroad, graduated from York University and obtained a master degree in business administration. He once served as the chairman of HNA Tourism Innovative Investment Co., Ltd., the chairman of HNA Tourism Travel Investment - 1 - Group, the chairman of HNA Navigation Investment Group Co., Ltd., and the venture capital investment president of HNA-Caissa Travel Group Co., Ltd.. He currently serves as the chairman of Hainan HNA International Hospitality Management Co., Ltd., and the Chairman and executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zhu Jie has not any equity interest in the Company and is the connected parties of Beijing Haihongyuan, the Company's first substantial shareholder, and its de facto controller. He has never been punished by China Securities Regulatory Commission and other authorities concerned or disciplined by any stock exchanges. He is not on the list of dishonest persons. His qualification to exercise his functions and powers conforms with laws and regulations such as the Company Law and the Articles of Association. Save as disclosed above, as at the date hereof, Mr. Zhu Jie does not (i) hold any other positions in the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) has any relationship with any other Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company; or (iii) has any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Zhu Jie has nothing to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules nor is there anything that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Appointment of Deputy General Manager and Board Secretary The Board resolved to appoint Mr. Su Weiguo as the Deputy General Manager of the Company, no longer serving as the Board Secretary of the Company, and Mr. Ding Jishi as the Board Secretary of the Company. The above appointments are effective from 29 August 2019, being the date of approval by the Board, until the expiration of the term of the ninth session of the Board of Directors. The remuneration of the above appointees will be determined by the Board based on the remuneration policy of the Company. Biographical details of Mr. Su Weiguo are set out below. Mr. Su Weiguo, born in 1962, with Chinese nationality but without the right of permanent residence abroad, a senior economist, graduated Harbin University of Science and Technology in heat treatment and later from Dalian Marine University in international economics with a bachelor degree in engineering and a master - 2 - degree in law. He once served as the section chief of the business management department, deputy general manager, general manager, chairman of the Company, the section chief of business management department, assistant president and deputy general manager of Northeast Electric Power Transmission and Transformation Equipment Group Co., Ltd., and the general manager of Tieling Copper Industry Co., Ltd., and the chairman of Shenyang Furukawa Cable Co., Ltd., which is a Sino- Japanese joint venture. He currently serves as the executive Director and deputy general manager of the Company, and the chairman of Fuxin Enclosed Busbar Co., Ltd.. Mr. Su Weiguo has not any equity interest in the Company and is not the connected parties of Beijing Haihongyuan, the Company's first substantial shareholder, and its de facto controller. He has never been punished by China Securities Regulatory Commission and other authorities concerned or disciplined by any stock exchanges. He is not on the list of dishonest persons. His qualification to exercise his functions and powers conforms with laws and regulations such as the Company Law and the Articles of Association. Save as disclosed above, as at the date hereof, Mr. Su Weiguo does not (i) hold any other positions in the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) has any relationship with any other Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company; or (iii) has any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Su Weiguo has nothing to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules nor is there anything that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Biographical details of Mr. Ding Jishi are set out below. Mr. Ding Jishi, born in 1985, with Chinese nationality but without the right of permanent residence abroad, graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law with a bachelor degree in business administration. He once served as domestic investment senior manager of investment management department in HNA Group Co., Ltd., listed issuer information disclosure manager in Board office of Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Ltd., and the securities affairs representative of the Company. He currently serves as the Board secretary of the Company. - 3 - Mr. Ding Jishi has not any equity interest in the Company and is not the connected parties of Beijing Haihongyuan, the Company's first substantial shareholder, and its de facto controller. He has never been punished by China Securities Regulatory Commission and other authorities concerned or disciplined by any stock exchanges. He is not on the list of dishonest persons. His qualification to exercise his functions and powers conforms with laws and regulations such as the Company Law and the Articles of Association. Save as disclosed above, as at the date hereof, Mr. Ding Jishi does not (i) hold any other positions in the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) has any relationship with any other Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company; or (iii) has any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Ding Jishi has nothing to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules nor is there anything that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Appointment of Employee Representative Supervisor The Board announces that at the employee representative congress of the Company held on 29 August 2019, Mr. Hu Tao was elected as the Employee Representative Supervisor for a term of office from the date of election to 10 March 2022, expiration date of the term of office of the ninth session of the Supervisory Committee. During the abovementioned term of office, Mr. Hu Tao will not receive any form of remuneration for his position as the Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company. Biographical details of Mr. Hu Tao are set out below. Mr. Hu Tao, born in 1985, with Chinese nationality but without the right of permanent residence abroad, Certified Internal Control Professional, graduated from Jilin University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor degree in Economics and majored in Tax. He once served as business director of internal control department in China Civil Aviation Investment Group Co., Ltd., deputy general manager of risk control department in Beijing Jinglv Shenghong Investment Management Co., Ltd., vice section chief of internal audit department of the Company. He currently serves as the section chief of internal audit department and the Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company. - 4 - Mr. Hu Tao has not any equity interest in the Company and is not the connected parties of Beijing Haihongyuan, the Company's first substantial shareholder, and its de facto controller. He has never been punished by China Securities Regulatory Commission and other authorities concerned or disciplined by any stock exchanges. He is not on the list of dishonest persons. His qualification to exercise his functions and powers conforms with laws and regulations such as the Company Law and the Articles of Association. Save as disclosed above, as at the date hereof, Mr. Hu Tao does not (i) hold any other positions in the Company or other members of the Group; (ii) has any relationship with any other Directors, Supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined under the Listing Rules) of the Company; or has any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO. Mr. Hu Tao has nothing to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2) (h) to (v) of the Listing Rules nor is there anything that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders. Resignation of Employee Representative Supervisor The Board further announces that Mr. Li Wei will cease to hold the position as an Employee Representative Supervisor of the Company from 29 August 2019. Mr. Li Wei has confirmed to the Company that he has no disagreement with the Board and the Supervisory Committee, and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the holders of the securities of the Company. As of the date of this announcement, Mr. Li Wei has not held any shares of the Company, and there are no commitments that should have been fulfilled. The Company, the Board and the Supervisory Committee hereby extend sincere thanks to Mr. Li Wei for his valuable contributions to the Company during his term of office. - 5 - By order of the Board Zhu Jie Chairman Haikou, Hainan Province, the PRC 29 August 2019 As at the date of this Announcement, the Board comprises of five executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhu Jie, Mr. Li Rui, Ms. Ma Yun, Mr. Bao Zongbao and Mr. Su Weiguo; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Ming, Mr. Qian Fengsheng and Mr. Fang Guangrong. - 6 - Attachments Original document

