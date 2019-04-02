Log in
Northern 3 VCT PLC

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

(NTN)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/02 03:00:00 am
86 GBp   --.--%
07:42aNORTHERN 3 VCT : 2 April 2019 - Issue of Equity
PU
02/18NORTHERN 3 VCT : Net Asset Value
AQ
01/25NORTHERN 3 VCT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
AQ
Northern 3 VCT : 2 April 2019 - Issue of Equity

04/02/2019 | 07:42am EDT

2 APRIL 2019

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Northern 3 VCT PLC ('the Company') announces that on 2 April 2019 it allotted 7,162,551 ordinary shares of 5p each in respect of the offer of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2018/19 tax year, pursuant to the Offer Document published on 3 January 2019 ('the Offer Document'). In accordance with the Pricing Formula set out in the Offer Document, the new ordinary shares were issued at prices between 91.65 pence per share and 94.77 pence per share depending on the level of Promoter's Fee and Adviser Charge (if applicable) pertaining to each application.

Following the above allotment, there are 95,029,056 ordinary shares in issue. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Application will be made for the new ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, and dealings are expected to commence on 9 April 2019.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the 'DTRs'), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 95,029,056 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 95,029,056 ('the Figure'). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Defined terms in this announcement have the same meaning as in the Offer Document.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Northern 3 VCT plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 11:41:15 UTC
