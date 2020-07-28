Northern 3 VCT : Annual Financial Report – 28th July 2020

28 JULY 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Copies of the annual report and financial statements of Northern 3 VCT PLC ('the Company') for the year ended 31 March 2020 ('the Annual Report') and a circular to shareholders including the notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 August 2020 ('the Circular') have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

Copies of the Annual Report and the Circular are also available on the NVM Private Equity website at www.nvm.co.uk/investor-area/vcts/n3vct / .

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

