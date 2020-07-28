Log in
Northern 3 VCT PLC

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

(NTN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/28 03:00:00 am
75 GBX   --.--%
11:21aNORTHERN 3 VCT : Annual Financial Report – 28th July 2020
PU
07/16NORTHERN 3 VCT : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
07/08NORTHERN 3 VCT : Annual Financial Report – 8th July 2020
PU
Northern 3 VCT : Annual Financial Report – 28th July 2020

07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

28 JULY 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Copies of the annual report and financial statements of Northern 3 VCT PLC ('the Company') for the year ended 31 March 2020 ('the Annual Report') and a circular to shareholders including the notice of the 2020 Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 August 2020 ('the Circular') have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Copies of the Annual Report and the Circular are also available on the NVM Private Equity website at www.nvm.co.uk/investor-area/vcts/n3vct/.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Disclaimer

Northern 3 VCT plc published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:42 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 -8,99 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net income 2020 -11,1 M -14,3 M -14,3 M
Net cash 2020 8,88 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,94x
Yield 2020 5,71%
Capitalization 82,8 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,09x
EV / Sales 2020 -6,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers
NameTitle
James Gordon Dickson Ferguson Chairman
Christopher John Fleetwood Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Roland Levett Non-Executive Director
John McLaren Ogilvie Waddell Independent Non-Executive Director
James K. Bryce Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC-14.77%107
BLACKROCK, INC.14.45%87 715
UBS GROUP AG-7.44%44 106
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-1.23%37 911
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.97%31 670
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.10.14%30 537
