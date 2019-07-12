Log in
NORTHERN BEAR PLC

NORTHERN BEAR PLC

(NTBR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/12 11:35:00 am
62 GBp   --.--%
11:45aNORTHERN BEAR : 3rd Northern Bear golf day raises record sum for charity
PU
07/09NORTHERN BEAR : New library for old university
PU
07/09NORTHERN BEAR : Investing in talent
PU
Northern Bear : 3rd Northern Bear golf day raises record sum for charity

07/12/2019 | 11:45am EDT

The third annual Northern Bear charity golf tournament, held in glorious sunshine on 27 June at the Ramside Hall, Durham, raised a record £11,125 for St Oswald's Hospice.

A total of 80 golfers took part, in teams of four representing companies from the Northern Bear group and its clients and suppliers.

The tournament was won by The Frontier Group team with an excellent score of 96 points. The winning team each received a Callaway Cart Golf Bag. Second place went to Rinus Roofing and Isoler (part of the Northern Bear group) was third. Nearest the Pin was won by Keith Ramshaw, and Longest Drive of the day, which was a staggering 371 yards, and was won by Harry Proos.

Once again, one of the sponsors, Pulman Volkswagen, added to the excitement by offering a new Polo for anyone who hit a hole-in-one. And once again, nobody did, but as Mike Pulman said: 'There's always next year'.

At this golf tournament Northern Bear raised more money for charity in one day than it had at any of its previous events. The relationship between Northern Bear and St Oswald's Hospice started in 2016 when the company chose the hospice as its local 'charity of choice' to help commemorate a decade of trading on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange. Since then Northern Bear has raised nearly £60,000 for St Oswald's Hospice.

At the beginning of the day the golfers and guests learned about the inspiring work of St Oswald's Hospice from their Fundraiser Danielle Harvey and from Jon Mentell, whose son Gareth has attended the Hospice since 2015. St Oswald's has been a tremendous help to the Mentell family by providing specialist short breaks and valuable respite care which makes them feel like part of a big family.

Graham Jennings, Managing Director of Northern Bear plc, said: 'We are delighted to support St Oswald's Hospice which does so much to help local people and their families with compassionate care when they need it most. We thank all of the sponsors without whom this charity event would not happen. We are also most grateful for the help that we have received from a great many of the staff with special thanks going to Wendy Edgell, Lianne Blakey and Donna Higson from our Head Office who were responsible for all of the organisation along with Paul Soulsby.'

Disclaimer

Northern Bear plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 15:44:07 UTC
