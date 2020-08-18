Northern Bear : New managing director for MGM

MGM Limited, one of the specialist construction companies in the Northern Bear group, has a new Managing Director.

Phil Burridge was appointed Managing Director with effect from 3 August and is bringing 40 years of experience with him to the company. Phil is a well-known figure in the North East with a vast knowledge of the construction industry.

He said: 'I am excited to have this opportunity to manage and to continue with the development of MGM, that my predecessor, Neil Jukes, has started. The company has a wealth of expertise in heritage work and general contracting. I am particularly keen for MGM to work with other companies within the Northern Bear group on joint projects. We have already started working with one of our sister companies, Isoler, on fire protection works.'

In another appointment at MGM, David Jackson has been appointed as a director. David has worked for MGM for many years having originally trained as a stone mason. He has managed many heritage contracts as well as general building works and has shown real dedication to the company which has been acknowledged by Northern Bear with this appointment which is well deserved.

For the last few years, MGM and Northern Bear Building Services have shared a Managing Director in Neil Jukes. The appointment of a new and separate MD for MGM is a reflection of the increased workload in both businesses. Neil is continuing in his role as Managing Director of Northern Bear Building Services.

Keith Soulsby, Operations Director for Northern Bear, commented: 'Over the years Neil has stabilised and indeed has successfully managed to increase the turnover of both companies to such an extent that it has become necessary for this new appointment to be made which is a credit to the work that he has carried out during his tenure.'