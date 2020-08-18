Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Northern Bear PLC    NTBR   GB00B19FLM15

NORTHERN BEAR PLC

(NTBR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/18 03:14:57 am
59 GBX   +2.61%
05:06aNORTHERN BEAR : Experienced engineer joins board of fork-lift business
PU
04:56aNORTHERN BEAR : New managing director for MGM
PU
06/15NORTHERN BEAR : opens North West Regional Office
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northern Bear : New managing director for MGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 04:56am EDT

MGM Limited, one of the specialist construction companies in the Northern Bear group, has a new Managing Director.

Phil Burridge was appointed Managing Director with effect from 3 August and is bringing 40 years of experience with him to the company. Phil is a well-known figure in the North East with a vast knowledge of the construction industry.

He said: 'I am excited to have this opportunity to manage and to continue with the development of MGM, that my predecessor, Neil Jukes, has started. The company has a wealth of expertise in heritage work and general contracting. I am particularly keen for MGM to work with other companies within the Northern Bear group on joint projects. We have already started working with one of our sister companies, Isoler, on fire protection works.'

In another appointment at MGM, David Jackson has been appointed as a director. David has worked for MGM for many years having originally trained as a stone mason. He has managed many heritage contracts as well as general building works and has shown real dedication to the company which has been acknowledged by Northern Bear with this appointment which is well deserved.

For the last few years, MGM and Northern Bear Building Services have shared a Managing Director in Neil Jukes. The appointment of a new and separate MD for MGM is a reflection of the increased workload in both businesses. Neil is continuing in his role as Managing Director of Northern Bear Building Services.

Keith Soulsby, Operations Director for Northern Bear, commented: 'Over the years Neil has stabilised and indeed has successfully managed to increase the turnover of both companies to such an extent that it has become necessary for this new appointment to be made which is a credit to the work that he has carried out during his tenure.'

Disclaimer

Northern Bear plc published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 08:55:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NORTHERN BEAR PLC
05:06aNORTHERN BEAR : Experienced engineer joins board of fork-lift business
PU
04:56aNORTHERN BEAR : New managing director for MGM
PU
06/15NORTHERN BEAR : opens North West Regional Office
PU
05/31NORTHERN BEAR : Successful succession
PU
03/06NORTHERN BEAR : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
02/24NORTHERN BEAR : Exercise of Options
PU
2019NORTHERN BEAR : Union returns to historic HQ
PU
2019NORTHERN BEAR PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NORTHERN BEAR PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019NORTHERN BEAR : 3rd Northern Bear golf day raises record sum for charity
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 54,4 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Net income 2020 1,49 M 1,95 M 1,95 M
Net Debt 2020 1,49 M 1,96 M 1,96 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,7 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 380
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart NORTHERN BEAR PLC
Duration : Period :
Northern Bear PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN BEAR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Mark Roberts Executive Chairman
Keith Soulsby Executive Director & Operations Director
Thomas Edward Hayes Finance Director & Executive Director
Howard Barry Gold Non-Executive Director
Ian Thomas McLean Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN BEAR PLC-20.14%14
TOPBUILD CORP.51.78%5 124
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.27.53%2 598
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)11.16%2 359
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD132.87%1 758
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CORPORATION-3.58%467
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group