Northern Bear PLC    NTBR   GB00B19FLM15

NORTHERN BEAR PLC

(NTBR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/29 11:35:20 am
57.5 GBX   --.--%
05/31 NORTHERN BEAR : Successful succession
PU
03/06 NORTHERN BEAR : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
02/24 NORTHERN BEAR : Exercise of Options
PU
Northern Bear : Successful succession

05/31/2020

Steven Luke has been appointed as Managing Director of Wensley Roofing following a carefully planned succession. For the last two years Steven has been working alongside Keith Soulsby, the founder of Wensley Roofing, as Joint Managing Director. On 1 June 2020 Keith stepped away to concentrate on being Operations Director of Northern Bear, leaving Steven in sole charge.

[Attachment] Steven said: 'I feel honoured to lead the business that Keith built up from scratch. I have learnt so much from him over the years and I'm pleased he trusts me to take over.'

Steven started at Wensley Roofing in 2007 after he had been awarded a degree in Construction Management from Northumbria University. He worked in several roles and, as Senior Quantity Surveyor, he proved to be very adept at valuations and cost control.

Keith Soulsby felt that Steven had the potential to lead the business and gradually gave him more responsibility, eventually appointing him as Joint Managing Director in 2018. This allowed Keith more time to focus on the increasing demands of the strategic management of Northern Bear.

Steven said: 'I'm not planning any big changes. Our work is building up again after a complete shut down. We are getting busier and busier each week. We have just started a major contract for re-roofing social housing for Northumberland County Council. We are waiting to see what happens with the demand for new build, which is an important part of our work.'

Northern Bear plc published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 01:15:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 56,6 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
Net income 2019 2,59 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
Net cash 2019 1,57 M 1,94 M 1,94 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,64x
Yield 2019 5,04%
Capitalization 10,7 M 13,2 M 13,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,26x
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 13,1%
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN BEAR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Mark Roberts Executive Chairman
Keith Soulsby Executive Director & Operations Director
Thomas Edward Hayes Finance Director & Executive Director
Howard Barry Gold Non-Executive Director
Ian Thomas McLean Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN BEAR PLC-20.14%13
TOPBUILD CORP.11.26%3 791
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-0.06%1 957
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-6.66%1 905
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD16.61%855
BURKHALTER HOLDING AG-11.83%418
