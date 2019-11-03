Log in
NORTHERN BITCOIN : CONSIDERING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR BUSINESS EXPANSION

11/03/2019 | 01:55pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Bitcoin AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
NORTHERN BITCOIN AG CONSIDERING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR BUSINESS EXPANSION

03-Nov-2019 / 19:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC RELEASE

NORTHERN BITCOIN AG CONSIDERING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR BUSINESS EXPANSION

Frankfurt on the Main - November 03, 2019. Northern Bitcoin AG is currently evaluating strategic options to further optimize and expand its business. Such options may include strategic acquisitions of new sites, hardware or direct investments in other companies. The Company plans to take advantage of such opportunities in the short and medium term. At present, the Company has in particular entered into discussions regarding the possible acquisition of a company that builds and operates data centers specializing in blockchain applications such as Bitcoin mining. The investment is planned to be implemented by means of a capital increase through contributions in kind using the existing authorized capital at Northern Bitcoin AG. In addition, the Company continues to review options on an ongoing basis to optimize its business. To this end, discussions are currently being held with potential partners to set up the mobile mining containers of Northern Bitcoin AG at locations where energy producers provide electricity at no cost to Northern Bitcoin AG and in return receive a share of the proceeds from mining.

Investor Relations:
Sven Pauly
E-Mail: ir@northernbitcoin.com
Telefon: +49 89 125 09 03 31

03-Nov-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Bitcoin AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northernbitcoin.com
Internet: www.northernbitcoin.com
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 903205

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

903205  03-Nov-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=903205&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
