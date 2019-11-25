Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Northern Bitcoin AG    NB2   DE000A0SMU87

NORTHERN BITCOIN AG

(NB2)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORTHERN BITCOIN : EXPANDS EXECUTIVE BOARD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: Northern Bitcoin AG / Key word(s): Personnel
NORTHERN BITCOIN EXPANDS EXECUTIVE BOARD
25.11.2019 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

NORTHERN BITCOIN EXPANDS EXECUTIVE BOARD


- Experienced Whinstone Management complements the Executive Board

- Aroosh Thillainathan appointed new CEO

- New management structure in line with corporate growth


Frankfurt on the Main - November 25, 2019 - Northern Bitcoin AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) plans to expand its Executive Board as part of the merger with its US competitor Whinstone. Henceforth, Aroosh Thillainathan, Co-Founder and Managing Director of the Whinstone Group, will lead Northern Bitcoin AG as CEO. Support on the Executive Board will come from COO Julian Handte and CTO Andreas Lange, Northern Bitcoin's previous CEO, Mathis Schultz, will take over as CFO. The expansion and realignment of the Executive Board are to be completed within the next few days.

With the expansion and realignment of the Executive Board, the Company is positioning itself for the upcoming growth. Through the merger with American Whinstone US, Inc., which successfully operates its own Bitcoin Mining site in Louisiana and in the first quarter will start up the world's by far largest Bitcoin Mining facility in Texas, Northern Bitcoin AG will have a business volume in future which will be taken into account by the expansion of the Executive Board by several resorts.

With Aroosh Thillainathan, one of the most talented minds in the blockchain industry joins the Executive Board of Northern Bitcoin AG as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Thillainathan founded Whinstone in 2014 with the objective of addressing an untapped area of the global data center industry at the time. Within about five years, his company managed to become a global leader in blockchain infrastructure.

By his side, Julian Handte will be the Chief Operating Officer (COO) responsible for the operating business. Handte has been a successful COO for Northern Bitcoin since early 2019 and has many years of entrepreneurial experience in founding and managing companies. Handte, who previously built up the business in the Middle East in cooperation with a mining company, was the lead manager for the successful merger with Whinstone.

With Andreas Lange, one of Whinstone's co-founders joins the Executive Board as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Lange founded Whinstone with Thillainathan and was already responsible for the complete technology in the Group as CTO, including the successful development and application of comprehensive automation and control software for the operation of the mining facility. In his future role at Northern Bitcoin AG, he and his team will also further develop the wallet app "Wallace".

Mathis Schultz, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), rounds off the Executive Board with responsibility for finance and the capital market. Schultz has so far led the Company as CEO and successfully positioned it on the capital market as a sustainable and fast-growing company. With his experience and his network, he will continue to support the Company in a new position of responsibility.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board and with colleagues from Northern Bitcoin and Whinstone US in the future," said CEO-designate Aroosh Thillainathan. "We are about to open a whole new chapter for the Company. We have a unique opportunity to join forces to further expand our leading role in the emerging blockchain industry. It gives me great pleasure to have Northern Bitcoin as a key player in this fast-growing field."

Northern Bitcoin AG, based in Frankfurt, started in 2018 as a sustainable Bitcoin Miner and is recording a rapid growth thanks to the strong global distribution of Bitcoin and its blockchain. The Company among other things operates a mining site based on renewable energy sources in Norway and benefits from the rapid adaptation of Bitcoin as "digital gold" and new means of payment. The merger with Whinstone US and the associated new facilities in the USA will make the Company one of the most important market players in the blockchain infrastructure sector.

About Northern Bitcoin:
Northern Bitcoin AG is a technology company focused on the Bitcoin blockchain. It is challenging the status quo of Bitcoin mining and redefining it. As a pioneer, it provides Bitcoin and blockchain technology with a sustainable infrastructure. To this end, it operates its own state-of-the-art mining hardware based on renewable energy sources under extremely cost-efficient and secure conditions as well as a self-developed mining pool. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main. Further information under www.northernbitcoin.com.

Disclaimer:
This press release represents neither an offer to sell nor a request to submit an offer to purchase Northern Bitcoin AG securities; nor does it constitute a securities prospectus for Northern Bitcoin AG. The information contained in this press release is not intended to serve as a basis for financial, legal, tax-related or other business decisions. Investment or other decisions should not be taken solely on the basis of this press release. As in all business and investment matters, please seek qualified professional advice. This press release and the information it contains are not intended for direct or indirect communication to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Press Contact:
Northern Bitcoin AG
Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr
Head of Corporate Communications
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt
Mail: h.duerr@northernbitcoin.com
Phone: +49 69 348 752 89

Investor Relations:
Sven Pauly
Mail: ir@northernbitcoin.com
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 31


25.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Bitcoin AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northernbitcoin.com
Internet: www.northernbitcoin.com
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 920319

 
End of News DGAP News Service

920319  25.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=920319&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN BITCOIN AG
01:35aNORTHERN BITCOIN : Expands executive board
EQ
11/03NORTHERN BITCOIN : Considering strategic options for business expansion
EQ
09/27NORTHERN BITCOIN : Starts preregistration for its wallet app 'wallace'
EQ
09/20NORTHERN BITCOIN : Local host of bitmain's world digital mining summit
EQ
09/11NORTHERN BITCOIN : Starts with own wallet app 'wallace'
EQ
09/09NORTHERN BITCOIN : Prepared to enter the market with its new mining container
EQ
07/01NORTHERN BITCOIN : Doubles its mining capacities
EQ
07/01NORTHERN BITCOIN : Acquires mining hardware
EQ
06/29NORTHERN BITCOIN : Receives financing of eur 8 million
EQ
06/24NORTHERN BITCOIN : Begins with the global scaling of its green bitcoin mining
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 149 M
Chart NORTHERN BITCOIN AG
Duration : Period :
Northern Bitcoin AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN BITCOIN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 20,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mathis Schultz Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Elsser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Moritz F. Jäger Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Hartmann Member-Supervisory Board
Simon Jules Nebel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN BITCOIN AG9.19%164
GILEAD SCIENCES4.33%82 563
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.56%56 059
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-3.44%39 428
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.70.50%21 109
GENMAB42.01%14 678
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group