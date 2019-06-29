Log in
NORTHERN BITCOIN : RECEIVES FINANCING OF EUR 8 MILLION

06/29/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Bitcoin AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
29-Jun-2019 / 18:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC RELEASE

 

NORTHERN BITCOIN RECEIVES FINANCING OF EUR 8 MILLION

Frankfurt am Main, June 29, 2019. Northern Bitcoin AG (Xetra: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has received financing in the form of an EUR 8 million framework loan. The financing can be used flexibly, has a term until December 31, 2025 and further expands the Company's financial options.

Disclaimer:
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of Northern Bitcoin AG and does not constitute a prospectus of Northern Bitcoin AG. The information contained in this press release is not intended to form the basis of any financial, legal, tax or other business decision. Investment or other decisions should not be made solely on the basis of this press release. As with all business and investment matters, please consult qualified professional advice. This release and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Canada, Australia or Japan.

Press contact:
Northern Bitcoin AG
Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr
Head of Corporate Communications
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
E-Mail: h.duerr@northernbitcoin.com
Telefon: +49 69 348 752 89

Investor Relations:
Sven Pauly
E-Mail: ir@northernbitcoin.com
Telefon: +49 89 125 09 03 31

29-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Bitcoin AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northernbitcoin.com
Internet: www.northernbitcoin.com
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 833351

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

833351  29-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=833351&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 35,5 €
Spread / Average Target 109%
Managers
NameTitle
Mathis Schultz Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Elsser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Moritz F. Jäger Chief Technology Officer
Bernd Hartmann Member-Supervisory Board
Simon Jules Nebel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
