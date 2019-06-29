|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Bitcoin AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NORTHERN BITCOIN RECEIVES FINANCING OF EUR 8 MILLION
29-Jun-2019 / 18:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
AD HOC RELEASE
Frankfurt am Main, June 29, 2019. Northern Bitcoin AG (Xetra: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has received financing in the form of an EUR 8 million framework loan. The financing can be used flexibly, has a term until December 31, 2025 and further expands the Company's financial options.
Disclaimer:
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of Northern Bitcoin AG and does not constitute a prospectus of Northern Bitcoin AG. The information contained in this press release is not intended to form the basis of any financial, legal, tax or other business decision. Investment or other decisions should not be made solely on the basis of this press release. As with all business and investment matters, please consult qualified professional advice. This release and the information contained herein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into Canada, Australia or Japan.
Press contact:
Northern Bitcoin AG
Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr
Head of Corporate Communications
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
E-Mail: h.duerr@northernbitcoin.com
Telefon: +49 69 348 752 89
Investor Relations:
Sven Pauly
E-Mail: ir@northernbitcoin.com
Telefon: +49 89 125 09 03 31
