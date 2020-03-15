Log in
NORTHERN DATA AG: FORMAL COMPLETION OF CONVERTIBLE BOND

03/15/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
NORTHERN DATA AG: FORMAL COMPLETION OF CONVERTIBLE BOND

15-March-2020 / 18:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC RELEASE

NORTHERN DATA AG: FORMAL COMPLETION OF CONVERTIBLE BOND

Frankfurt on the Main - March 15, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) announces that the convertible bond issue resolved on 15 November 2019 has been completed in the meantime and the bond is fully subscribed.

Press Contact:
Northern Data AG
Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr
Head of Corporate Communications
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt
Mail: h.duerr@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 69 348 752 89

Investor Relations:
Sven Pauly
Mail: ir@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 31

15-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 997683

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

997683  15-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=997683&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
