DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
NORTHERN DATA AG: FORMAL COMPLETION OF CONVERTIBLE BOND
15-March-2020 / 18:46 CET/CEST
AD HOC RELEASE
NORTHERN DATA AG: FORMAL COMPLETION OF CONVERTIBLE BOND
Frankfurt on the Main - March 15, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) announces that the convertible bond issue resolved on 15 November 2019 has been completed in the meantime and the bond is fully subscribed.
Press Contact:
Northern Data AG
Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr
Head of Corporate Communications
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt
Mail: h.duerr@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 69 348 752 89
Investor Relations:
Sven Pauly
Mail: ir@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 31
