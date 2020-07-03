Log in
NORTHERN DATA AG

NORTHERN DATA AG

(NB2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/03 02:19:45 am
76.5 EUR   +1.73%
Northern Data : announces new Block.one backed customer

07/03/2020 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Northern Data announces new Block.one backed customer

03.07.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORPORATE NEWS

Northern Data announces new Block.one backed customer

- Base case 180 MW with upsize option to 300 MW

- "Strategic market positioning and strong leadership of Northern Data"

- Strong demand for Northern Data's HPC-Solutions

Frankfurt am Main - July 03, 2020 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), one of the world's largest providers of high-performance computing (HPC) solutions, continues to enjoy a very successful 2020 with the signing of 180 MW of capacity with a new customer.

Northern Data's most recent customer is a Bitcoin mining operation backed by Blockchain Powerhouse Block.one with an initial 180 MW volume and an upsize option to 300 MW, which the company signed today and which shall go live in early 2021.

Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one, says: "Block.one's focus on leveraging EOSIO to bring increased scalability and transparency to the greater blockchain industry led us to Northern Data and their strategic market positioning and strong leadership. We're excited to be collaborating with them to introduce unprecedented Bitcoin mining solutions, powered by EOSIO."

Aroosh Thillainathan, CEO of Northern Data AG adds, "We are pleased that Block.one is convinced of our services and that we have won the company as another blue-chip customer. The unique infrastructure for HPC applications, which we operate from Texas on this scale, is a magnet for large customers who place high demands on the time and cost efficiency of their HPC applications."

Northern Data continues to see strong demand for its HPC solutions, fuelled by the boom of online business models as well as the increased market adoption of financial related Blockchain-applications like Bitcoin mining, one of the major tasks Northern Data's clients are performing with the HPC capacities provided.

About Northern Data:
Northern Data AG builds and offers global infrastructure solutions in the field of High-Performance Computing (HPC), offering solutions in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence, big data analytics, blockchain applications, game streaming and others. Operating internationally the Company evolved from the merger of German Northern Bitcoin AG and American Whinstone US, Inc. and is now a recognized leader in the provision of HPC solutions worldwide. The Company offers HPC solutions, both stationary in large state-of-the-art data centers as well as in high-tech mobile data centers, which can be located at any location worldwide. In doing so, it combines self-developed software and hardware with intelligent concepts for sustainable energy supply. In Texas, Northern Data is running the largest HPC data center in the USA and, at the same time, the world's largest dedicated HPC facility.

About Block.one:
Block.one is a global software company specializing in high performance blockchain software. In 2018, it published EOSIO, a free, open-source protocol designed to bring speed, scalability, and ease of use to the secure and transparent fundamentals of distributed databases. Block.one's social platform Voice aims to redefine social media by cultivating creation, sharing, discovery and promotion of content by real users. Block.one's venture capital arm, EOS VC, invests in companies, projects, and developers around the world leveraging EOSIO technology.

Press contact:
Northern Data AG
Dr. Hans Joachim Dürr
Head of Corporate Communications
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt
Germany
E-Mail: h.duerr@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 69 348 752 8

Investor Relations:
Sven Pauly
E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 89 125 09 03 30

Disclaimer:
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of Northern Data AG and does not constitute a prospectus of Northern Data AG. The information contained in this press release is not intended to form the basis of any financial, legal, tax or other business decision. Investment or other decisions should not be made solely on the basis of this press release. As with all business and investment matters, please consult qualified professional advice.


03.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1085523

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1085523  03.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
