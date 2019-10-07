Log in
NORTHERN DRILLING LTD.

(NODL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/07 10:24:59 am
23.1 NOK   -2.33%
11:42aNODL : Cancellation of the West Cobalt resale contract
PU
08/30JOHN FREDRIKSEN : media reports
RE
01/03NORTHERN DRILLING : Disclosure of trade
AQ
NODL: Cancellation of the West Cobalt resale contract

10/07/2019 | 11:42am EDT
7. October 2019
NODL: Cancellation of the West Cobalt resale contract

West Cobalt Inc., the 100% owned subsidiary of Northern Drilling Ltd (the 'Company' or 'NODL'), has today notified Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd ('DSME') that it has cancelled the resale contract for the 7th generation ultra deepwater drillship West Cobalt due to various reasons including repudiatory breach of contract by DSME.

West Cobalt Inc. has made advance payments totalling approximately $49.2 million under the contract, and will claim a refund of the instalments paid, plus interests and damages.

Contact Person:

Scott McReaken, CEO of NODL

+1 (832) 509-7191

Additional information about the Company can be found at: http://www.northerndrillingltd.com

***

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates, sometimes identified by the words 'believes', 'expects', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates' and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third-party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. The Company does not provide any assurance that that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in the presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. No obligations are assumed to update any forward-looking statements or to conform to these forward-looking statements to actual results.

Disclaimer

Northern Drilling Limited published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 27,4 M
EBIT 2019 -11,2 M
Net income 2019 -18,6 M
Debt 2019 425 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
EV / Sales2019 25,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,90x
Capitalization 280 M
Chart NORTHERN DRILLING LTD.
Northern Drilling Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN DRILLING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,98  $
Last Close Price 2,60  $
Spread / Highest target 389%
Spread / Average Target 207%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Alan McReaken Chief Executive Officer
Gary W. Casswell Chairman
Jon Olav Østhus Director
Keesjan Cordia Director
Matthew Lyne Head-Marketing Worldwide
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN DRILLING LTD.-53.44%288
HELMERICH & PAYNE-20.09%4 385
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-38.90%2 735
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-19.95%1 731
VALARIS PLC19.66%952
DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC.-45.34%766
