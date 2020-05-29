Log in
NODL: First Quarter 2020 Results

05/29/2020 | 02:16am EDT
29. May 2020
29 May, 2020 - Hamilton, Bermuda

Northern Drilling Limited (OSE: NODL) (together with its subsidiaries, the 'Company'), today reports unaudited results for the first quarter ended 31 March, 2020.

Please find attached the Interim Financial Information report which will also be made available on the Company's website.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.northerndrillingltd.com

NODL Q1 2020

***

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or the industry in which it operates, sometimes identified by the words 'believes', 'expects', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates' and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this release, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third-party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts which are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from any anticipated development. The Company does not provide any assurance that that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors, nor does the Company accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the opinions expressed in the presentation or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. No obligations are assumed to update any forward-looking statements or to conform to these forward-looking statements to actual results.

Disclaimer

Northern Drilling Limited published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 06:15:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -7,55 M - -
Net cash position 2020 8,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,73x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,83 M 8,81 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart NORTHERN DRILLING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Northern Drilling Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN DRILLING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,66 $
Last Close Price 0,55 $
Spread / Highest target 909%
Spread / Average Target 752%
Spread / Lowest Target 595%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Alan McReaken Chief Executive Officer
Gary W. Casswell Chairman
Jon Olav Østhus Director
Keesjan Cordia Director
Matthew Lyne Head-Marketing Worldwide
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN DRILLING LTD.-74.09%9
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-46.32%6 752
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-41.18%3 548
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-56.81%2 108
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-65.00%943
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-80.23%854
