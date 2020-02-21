NODL: NORTHERN DRILLING LTD. AND NORTHERN OCEAN LTD – UPDATE ON EXCHANGE OFFER

21. February 2020

Reference is made to previous stock exchange releases by Northern Drilling Ltd. ('NODL') on 6 February 2020 regarding, inter alia, an exchange offer where eligible shareholders in NODL may accept to exchange certain shares they own in NODL with consideration in the form of shares in Northern Ocean Ltd. ('NOL') owned by NODL (the 'Exchange Offer'). Shares in NODL accepted for in the Exchange Offer will be cancelled at completion of the Exchange Offer. Reference is further made to the stock exchange notices published by NODL on 21 February 2020 regarding that the acceptance period in the Exchange Offer (the 'Acceptance Period') has expired and that eligible shareholders in NODL can no longer accept the Exchange Offer and that the final results of the Exchange Offer will be announced on or about 26 February 2020 once the final count of acceptances under the Exchange Offer has been completed.

The Exchange Offer was directed towards eligible shareholders in NODL that could lawfully participate in the Exchange Offer and that were holders of shares in NODL at the end of the Acceptance Period as they are recorded in NODL's register of shareholders with the Norwegian Central Securities Depositary (Nw. Verdipapirsentralen) (the 'VPS') on 24 February 2020 (T+2 with the Acceptance Period ending on 20 February 2020) (the 'Exchange Offer Record Date'). For each 2.0316 NODL shares owned as registered in the VPS on the Exchange Offer Record Date, each Eligible Offeree will be entitled to receive 1 share in NOL (the 'Exchange Offer Ratio'), as rounded down to the nearest whole number of NOL share. The eligible shareholders could elect to accept the Exchange Offer for 85% of the shares they are owning in NODL as registered in the VPS on the Exchange Offer Record Date and as per the Exchange Offer Ratio (as rounded), but they could also choose to accept the Exchange Offer for a higher or lower number of shares, as further described in the prospectus dated 6 February 2020 (the 'Prospectus'). Reference is made to the Prospectus for the full description of the Exchange Offer.

Upon expiry of the Acceptance Period at 16:30 CET on 20 February 2020, and only based on preliminary counting, indications of approximately up to 85% of the NODL shares outstanding have been accepted in the Exchange Offer, equalling up to in the range of 91 million of the current 107,555,983 NODL shares issued and outstanding in NODL, implying that NODL will following the completion of the Exchange Offer (and the corresponding cancellation of accepted NODL shares) have in the range of 16 million shares issued and outstanding. Subject to the preliminary results indicated above, NODL's ownership in NOL will decrease from its current approximately 70% ownership in NOL to less than 5% ownership in NOL. Following Hemen Holding Ltd. ('Hemen')'s previously announced acceptance of the Exchange Offer of the weighted average acceptance rate in the Exchange Offer, it is expected that Hemen's ownership in NODL will remain at 39.4% following completion of the Exchange Offer.

The final result of the Exchange Offer is expected to be announced on or about 26 February 2020 once the final count of acceptances under the Exchange Offer has been completed. It is emphasised that the preliminary result is preliminary only and subject to further control of acceptances received, including control of acceptances on the Exchange Offer Record Date. The final result may therefore materially deviate.

The acceptance of the Exchange Offer is irrevocable on the accepting shareholder, and may not be withdrawn, in whole or in part, by the accepting shareholder once DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA as receiving agent (the 'Receiving Agent' or 'DNB Markets') has received the Exchange Offer acceptance form.

By delivering a duly executed Exchange Offer acceptance form, shareholders have irrevocably authorised the Receiving Agent to debit such accepting shareholders' VPS-account, and to transfer the accepted NODL shares to NODL against the transfer of shares in NOL as per the terms of the Exchange Offer. Accepting shareholders cannot sell, transfer or in any way dispose over NODL shares accepted for in the Exchange Offer.

The overview below provides certain indicative key dates for the Exchange Offer, subject to change:

Date Expiry of the Application Period: 20 February 2020, at 16:30 CET Distribution of allocation letters to accepting shareholders: On or about 26 February 2020 Settlement of the Exchange Offer: On or about 26 February 2020 Delivery of Company Shares to investors VPS' accounts On or about 26 February 2020 Start of trading in Company Shares on Oslo Børs or Oslo Axess: On or about 27 February 2020

Please note as previously mentioned that completion of the Exchange Offer is subject to certain terms and conditions, including satisfying criteria set by Oslo Børs for listing of the shares of NOL on Oslo Børs or alternatively Oslo Axess, as further described in the announcement by NODL on 6 February 2020 and in the Prospectus. It is not possible to verify the fulfilment of such conditions until the final count of the Exchange Offer has been made on or about 26 February 2020.

Contacts:

DNB Markets: +47 23 26 81 01

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.