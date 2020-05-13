Northern Dynasty Minerals : Completes C$7.25 Million Private Placement

Log in
05/13/2020

NORTHERN DYNASTY COMPLETES C$7.25 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

May 13, 2020 Vancouver, BC - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE American: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces, further to its April 29, 2020 News Release, that it has completed the private placement of 10,357,143 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.70 per share for gross proceeds of approximately C$7.25 million. The issued shares are subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a four month hold under Canadian securities legislation.

Combined aggregate proceeds from the public offering, announced earlier today, and the private placement are C$17.35 million.

The securities to be issued pursuant to this transaction have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership ("PLP"), is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit. PLP is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

Ronald W. Thiessen

President & CEO

US Media Contact: Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications (646) 569-5897

Forward Looking Information and other Cautionary Factors

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively referred to as "forward-looking information"). The use of any of the words "expect", "plan", "update" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Though the Company believes the expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to future events and third party discretion such as regulatory personnel. For more information on the Company, and the risks and uncertainties connected with its business including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, Investors should review the Company's home jurisdiction filings at www.sedar.comand its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Disclaimer

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 21:29:01 UTC
