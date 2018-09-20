Triumph Gold Commences Deep Penetrating Geophysical Surveys over the Blue-Sky, Revenue and Nucleus Area Targeting a Buried Causative Porphyry September 20, 2018 - 4:00 am

Sept 20, 2018 TSX.V: TIG

Triumph Gold Commences Deep Penetrating Geophysical Surveys over the Blue-Sky, Revenue and Nucleus Area Targeting a Buried Causative Porphyry

Vancouver, British Columbia: September 20, 2018. Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) ('Triumph Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the September 15th start of a geophysical program on its road accessible, 100% owned, Freegold Mountain property. The geophysical program encompasses the entire length of a multi-element soil anomaly that surrounds the Blue Sky, Revenue and Nucleus areas (Figure 1). The program is being conducted by SJ Geophysics and will include resistivity (DC), induced polarization (IP), magnetotelluric (MT), and ground magnetic surveys. The configuration of the IP survey is designed to provide data to a depth of 700 metres and the MT survey extends the depth of investigation to approximately 1,200 metres. The DC, IP and MT surveys will cover approximately 30 line-kilometres, with three 7 km long lines running the length of the soil anomaly from NW to SE, and three approximately 3 km long lines running across the Blue Sky Zone in a N-S orientation (Figure 1). The survey is expected to be complete by October 5 and will require several weeks for further data processing before final results will be delivered to the company.

Age dating by the Mineral Deposit Research Unit (UBC), Yukon Geological Survey and other researchers has demonstrated that the newly discovered high-grade, gold-rich mineralization in the Blue Sky Zone (e.g. 316 m of 1.79 g/t AuEq* in RVD18-19, PR18-09) and WAu breccia (e.g. 128m of 1.27 g/t AuEq* in RVD18-08, PR18-07), as well as epithermal gold mineralization in the Nucleus area, are at least 30 million years younger than their host rocks. Therefore, the intrusive bodies, which are the cause of the mineralization, have yet to be discovered. The geophysical surveys are designed to test for an underlying intrusion that was a driver for the widespread and intense hydrothermal systems responsible for the near-surface mineralization. The surveys extend across, and up to 500 metres beyond, the full length of the six kilometre soil anomaly that encompasses the Blue Sky Porphyry, WAu breccia, Revenue, Nucleus, and numerous other showings. The length of the survey lines (7 km), and the dipole spacing (200 or 300 m), are optimized to test beneath the known, at- or near-surface zones of mineralization, to relate them to an underlying and potentially well mineralized source.

Tony Barresi, Triumph Gold Corp's Vice President of Exploration comments: 'This year's discovery of very high-grade gold-rich porphyry style mineralization in the Blue Sky Zone has reinforced our hypothesis that the entire 6 kilometre long Revenue-Nucleus area soil anomaly is underlain by a buried causative intrusion that is responsible for all of the near-surface mineralization. If the size and pervasiveness of mineralization near surface is any indication, there could be something exceptionally large and well mineralized at depth. These geophysical surveys will be first order exploration tools as we embark on an elephant hunt.'

* Gold equivalent [AuEq], and copper equivalent [CuEq] are used for illustrative purposes, to express the combined value of gold, silver, molybdenum and copper as a percentage of gold or copper. No allowances have been made for recovery losses that would occur in a mining scenario. AuEq and CuEq are calculated on the basis of US$3.00 per pound of copper, US$16.00 per pound of molybdenum, US$1,250 per troy ounce of gold and US$16.00 per troy ounce of silver.

** Coordinates are given in North American Datum 83 (NAD83), Zone 8.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Barresi, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP Exploration for the company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company. Triumph Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the advancement of the district scale Freegold Mountain project in Yukon. For maps and more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com

