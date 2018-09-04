Log in
VIDEO: Triumph Gold Corp Intersects Strong Gold-Rich Porphyry Mineralization in the Blue Sky Porphyry in the Canada's Yukon

09/04/2018 | 08:40am CEST
Intersects Strong Gold-Rich Porphyry Mineralization in the Blue Sky Porphyry in the Canada's Yukon

Vancouver, Canada (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, John Anderson, Chairman of Triumph Gold Corp (CVE:TIG)(OTCMKTS:TIGCF) discusses the company's intersection of strong Gold-Rich Porphyry mineralization in the Blue Sky Porphyry, including 125.13 metres of 1.23 grams per tonne gold, 0.31% copper. What lies ahead potentially for Triumph in the Yukon?

To view the Video Audio, please visit:
http://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/94487/triumph



About Triumph Gold Corp:

Triumph Gold Corp.(CVE:TIG) (OTCMKTS:TIGCF), is a mineral exploration company currently focussed on its 100% owned Freegold Mountain Project, Yukon. This road accessible property is located in the Dawson Range gold-copper belt, host to the Casino Copper deposit, the Coffee gold deposit and the Klaza gold prospect. Triumph Gold Corp., has a leadership team with a collective history of exploration success as well as capital raising ability.

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.



Source:

Triumph Gold Corp
The Ellis Martin Report



Contact:

Corporate Contact
For further information please contact:
Paul Reynolds, President & CEO
Triumph Gold Corp.
T: +1-604-893-8757
E: preynolds@triumphgoldcorp.com

John Anderson
Chairman of the Board & Director
T: +1-604-307-0896
E: janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com
www.triumphgoldcorp.com

Ellis Martin
Editor
E:martinreports@gmail.com
T: +1-310-430-1388
www.ellismartinreport.com

