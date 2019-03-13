Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. Signs MOU with Labrador Capital and Opens New Corporate Offices

SALT LAKE CITY, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. (Stock Symbol: NMEX) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Labrador Capital SAPI De CV (“Labrador”) on March 8, 2019. This is the first step toward entering into a Joint Venture Agreement for pursuing real estate development opportunities in the Puerto Morelos area of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico with Labrador.



Labrador has successfully developed real estate projects in Mexico, specifically in Puerto Morelos which is considered to be the Mexican Riviera in the state of Quintana Roo. Nearly 10 million people visited the state of Quintana Roo each year, according to the Tourism Secretariat of Quintana Roo.

Labrador’s last project was 100% pre-sold prior to completing its construction. Labrador has several real estate projects identified in the Puerto Morelos area and seeks to join with NMEX to acquire, develop and market those project areas of interest. The intent of the Joint Venture arrangement between Labrador and NMEX is to join together to develop real estate projects in Mexico, specifically in the Puerto Morelos area.

Labrador is a significant shareholder of NMEX and its president is Victor Miranda, who also serves as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.



Change in Officers

Roger Autrey regrettably resigned as Secretary of the Company due to family health issues. The Company’s board of Directors appointed Robert Campbell to serve as the corporate Secretary. The Company wants to acknowledge Mr. Autrey for his years of hard work and service and wish him all the best for his family. Mr. Campbell, is co-founder and CEO of Crowdvac, a software engineering firm with offices in the USA and Latin America. He studied international business at Thunderbird School Global Management.

Opening of New Corporate Office

The Company has relocated its corporate offices to Salt Lake City, Utah. The office is located at 10 West Broadway, Suite 700, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101. We are excited about operating NMEX from these new offices to manage the Company’s operations as well as it shareholder relations and communications.

About NMEX:

Northern Minerals & Exploration (“NMEX”) is an emerging publicly traded company focused on building income and value for its shareholders through oil and gas exploration & production in the United States, gold & silver exploration in northern Nevada and real estate development projects in Mexico.

For further information on NMEX please go to www.sec.gov or www.otcmarkets.com. The Company’s website is currently undergoing some changes and updating and is under construction.

Contact: Noel Schaefer

Phone: 801-251-6767

Email: cerronrs@msn.com

Forward Looking Statements:

