Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the
“Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release
with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial and operating
results on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 before the market opens.
Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March
12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.
Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the
Company’s website www.northernoil.com
or by phone.
Conference Call and Webcast Details:
Date:
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. Central Time
Dial-In:
(866) 373-3407
International Dial-In:
(412) 902-1037
Webcast:
www.northernoil.com
Replay Information:
A replay of the conference call will be available through March
19, 2019 by dialing:
Dial-In:
(877) 660-6853
International Dial-In:
(201) 612-7415
Conference ID:
13688118
ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is an exploration and production company with
a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play
in North Dakota and Montana. More information about Northern Oil and
Gas, Inc. can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.
