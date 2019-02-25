Log in
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/25/2019 | 04:46pm EST

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) announced today that it plans to issue its earnings release with respect to fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial and operating results on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 before the market opens. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website www.northernoil.com or by phone.

 

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date:     Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Time:

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Dial-In: (866) 373-3407
International Dial-In: (412) 902-1037
Webcast:

www.northernoil.com

 

Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available through March 19, 2019 by dialing:

Dial-In: (877) 660-6853
International Dial-In: (201) 612-7415
Conference ID: 13688118
 

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is an exploration and production company with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana. More information about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. can be found at www.NorthernOil.com.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Northern Oil and Gas.


© Business Wire 2019
