Northern Shield Resources : July 9, 2020

Ottawa, Ontario (July 9, 2020) - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ('Northern Shield' or the 'Company') [TSX-V: NRN] is pleased to announce that crews and a drill rig have been mobilized for the second phase of drilling at the Shot Rock Property ('Shot Rock') in Nova Scotia. Shot Rock is being explored for low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) gold mineralization. Northern Shield can earn up to an 80% interest in Shot Rock.

