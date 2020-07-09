Log in
NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC.    NRN

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC.

(NRN)
Northern Shield Resources : July 9, 2020

07/09/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Ottawa, Ontario (July 9, 2020) - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ('Northern Shield' or the 'Company') [TSX-V: NRN] is pleased to announce that crews and a drill rig have been mobilized for the second phase of drilling at the Shot Rock Property ('Shot Rock') in Nova Scotia. Shot Rock is being explored for low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) gold mineralization. Northern Shield can earn up to an 80% interest in Shot Rock.

Disclaimer

Northern Shield Resources Inc. published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 21:30:08 UTC
