NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD (NST)

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD (NST)
End-of-day quote  - 09/05
8.32 AUD   +2.72%
CM1: Ore Sale Agreement Executed for Geko Gold Mine

09/06/2018 | 03:47am CEST

6 September 2018

*Note: Refer to the independent technical assessment report contained in Annexure A of the Company's Prospectus dated 31 May 2018 ("Prospectus") for further details with respect to the Company's mineral resources and ore reserves.

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

Ore Sale Agreement executed for Geko Gold Mine

Coolgardie Minerals Limited (ASX: CM1) has entered into an Ore Sale Agreement with Northern Star Resources for the sale of the first 100,000 tonnes of oxide ore produced from its Geko Gold Mine, at a fixed gold price of AUD$1,650 per ounce.

The ore will be supplied at a minimum grade of 2.75 g/t and will be delivered in parcels of 10,000 to 25,000 tonnes over a six month period from 1 October 2018 to 31 March 2019.

Purchase Agreements for each parcel will be established with Northern Star after sampling procedures are completed and the grade has been confirmed and agreed. It is expected the Sale Agreement will generate more than $10 million in revenue for Coolgardie Minerals during the Agreement period.

Bradd Granville Managing Director of Coolgardie Minerals said: "This Agreement is a significant milestone for the company, transitioning us from developer to producer and locking in consistent revenue through to Q2 2019."

Stuart Tonkin, CEO of Northern Star Resources, said: "This Agreement represents an opportunity to partner with an emerging junior in the Coolgardie area for the benefit of both parties and is consistent with our regional hub strategy following our acquisition of the South Kalgoorlie Operations earlier this year."

First ore is planned from the Geko pit in October in line with the Sale Agreement.

Negotiations underway for additional milling agreements.

The Geko Gold Mine has a Mineral Reserve* of 1,578,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.8g/t Au. Other toll milling options are being negotiated with nearby gold mills for the treatment of the remaining tonnes of Geko ore.

The clay content and higher grade nature of the supergene oxide component of the deposit makes the Geko ore suitable for blending with fresh underground ore.

Shareholder / general enquiries: Bradd Granville

Managing Director Coolgardie Minerals Limitedenquiries@CM1.com.au

About Coolgardie Minerals Limited (ASX: CM1)

Established in 2010 and ASX-listed in August 2018, Coolgardie Minerals is an imminent gold producer and explorer with over 549km2 of tenements in the proven gold-producing districts near Coolgardie, Western Australia, surrounding the Bullabulling Gold Project.

Coolgardie Minerals has secured a large, high-quality ground position (the Bullabulling Project) made up of the Geko Gold Project and five other advanced prospects: First Find, Endeavour, Bungarra, Sunchaser-Reservoir and Ubini. These prospects are along the Bullabulling "shear zone" in the Kalgoorlie Terrane, with access to a highly trained local workforce and excellent regional infrastructure.

Coolgardie Minerals plans to expand its exploration and development footprint while striving to achieve its strategic plan of being a 100,000oz gold producer within three years via organic growth and merger and acquisitions.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 01:46:02 UTC
