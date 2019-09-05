EAR: Becoming a Substantial Holder

The holder became a substantial holder on 05/09/2019 (bid period)
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Ordinary Shares
150,352,898
150,352,898
21.58%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest (7)
Class and number of securities
Northern Star Resources Limited
Northern Star Resources Limited has a relevant
interest under section 608(1)(a) of the Corporations
Act 2001 (Cth). Northern Star Resources Limited is
150,352,898 fully paid ordinary shares
required to give this notice by section 671B(1)(c) as
it is making a takeover bid for Echo.
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be
Class and number
registered as a holder (8)
of securities
Northern Star Resources Limited
Northern Star Resources Limited
Northern Star Resources Limited
150,352,898 fully paid
ordinary shares
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Date of acquisition
Consideration (9)
Class and number of securities
Northern Star Resources Limited
7 May 2019
Cash
19,679,357 fully paid ordinary shares
Northern Star Resources Limited
31
May 2019
Cash
115,385 fully paid ordinary shares
Northern Star Resources Limited
11
June 2019
Cash
6,336,545 fully paid ordinary shares
603 page 2/2 15 July 2001
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
7. Addresses
Name
Address
Northern Star Resources Limited
Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008
Signature
Print name HILARY MACDONALD
capacity COMPANY SECRETARY
Sign here
date
05/09/2019
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:26:05 UTC