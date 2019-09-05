EAR: Becoming a Substantial Holder

603 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme ECHO RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN 108 513 113

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 092 832 892

The holder became a substantial holder on 05/09/2019 (bid period)

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 150,352,898 150,352,898 21.58%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Northern Star Resources Limited Northern Star Resources Limited has a relevant interest under section 608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Northern Star Resources Limited is 150,352,898 fully paid ordinary shares required to give this notice by section 671B(1)(c) as it is making a takeover bid for Echo.

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be Class and number registered as a holder (8) of securities Northern Star Resources Limited Northern Star Resources Limited Northern Star Resources Limited 150,352,898 fully paid ordinary shares

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: