EAR: CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Northern Star Resources Limited (Northern Star) and each of its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A (together, the Northern Star Group)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) See above There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 18/10/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 18/10/2019 The previous notice was dated 18/10/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary fully paid shares (ORD) 59.66% (based on 62.01% (based on 435,873,811 730,594,352 453,017,513 730,594,352 ordinary shares on ordinary shares on issue) issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: