Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Northern Star Resources Limited    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/18
10.15 AUD   -0.98%
08:56pEAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/17NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Declares Echo Offer Last and Final
PU
10/17NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Supplementary Bidder's Statement for EAR
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EAR: CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 08:56pm EDT

604 page 1/4 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ECHO RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

ACN 108 513 113

1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name

Northern Star Resources Limited (Northern Star) and each of its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A (together, the Northern Star Group)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

See above

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

18/10/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

18/10/2019

The previous notice was dated

18/10/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary fully paid shares (ORD)

59.66% (based on

62.01% (based on

435,873,811

730,594,352

453,017,513

730,594,352

ordinary shares on

ordinary shares on

issue)

issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

in relation to

of securities

affected

changed

change (7)

affected

18 October

Northern Star

Acquisition of relevant

$0.33 for each

9,329,324

9,329,324

2019

Group

interests in ordinary shares in

Echo ordinary

ordinary shares

Echo as a result of

share, subject to

acceptances of takeover

the terms of the

offers made by Northern

Offer

Star dated 13 September

2019 which were included

in its bidder's statement

dated 5 September 2019

(Offer)

18 October

Northern Star

Unsettled on-market

$0.33 for each

7,814,378

7,814,378

2019

Group

purchases of ordinary

Echo ordinary

ordinary shares

shares in Echo.

share

The shares which are the

subject of the on-market

purchases have not yet

been transferred from the

sellers. Echo's power to

vote or dispose of the

shares the subject of the

on-market purchases is

qualified since it is not

604 page 2/4 July 2001

presently registered as the holder of the shares.

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled to be

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

registered as holder (8)

relevant interest

number of

interest

securities

securities

Northern Star

Northern Star

Northern Star

Relevant interest

418,543,312

418,543,312

Group

under section

ordinary shares

608(1) of the

Corporations Act

2001, being a

relevant interest

arising through

Northern Star

being the

registered holder

of the shares.

Northern Star

Various

Subject to the terms of the

Relevant interest

26,659,823

26,659,823

Group

offerees who

Offer, Northern Star

under section

ordinary shares

have

608(1) and/or

accepted the

section 608(8) of

Offer

the Corporations

Act 2001 pursuant

to acceptances of

the Offer. The

shares which are

subject of the

acceptances

have not yet

transferred into the

name of Northern

Star.

The power of

Northern Star to

vote or dispose of

the shares that are

the subject of

acceptances of

the Offer is

qualified since it is

not presently

registered as the

holder of the

shares.

Northern Star

Various sellers

Subject to settlement of

Relevant interest

7,814,378

7,814,378

Group

of ordinary

the on-market purchases,

under section

ordinary shares

shares on-

Northern Star

608(1) and/or

market

section 608(8) of

(pending

the Corporations

settlement of

Act, resulting from

on-market

unsettled on-

purchases)

market purchases

of ordinary shares

in Echo.

The shares which

are the subject of

the on-market

purchases have

not yet been

transferred from

the sellers.

Northern Star's

power to vote or

dispose of the

shares the subject

604 page 3/4 July 2001

of the on-market purchases is qualified since it is not presently registered as the holder of the shares.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interest in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

Name

Address

Northern Star Resources Limited

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Signature

Print name HILARY MACDONALD

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

Sign here

Date

21 October 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

604 page 4/4 July 2001

ANNEXURE "A"

This is Annexure "A" of 1 page (including this page) referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of Substantial Holder), which sets out each of the subsidiaries of Northern Star and the addresses of all persons named in this Form 604 (Notice of Substantial Holder), signed by me and dated 21 October 2019.

________________________________

HILARY MACDONALD

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Name

ACN

Address

Northern Star Resources Limited

092 832 892

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Subsidiary companies of Northern Star:

Name

ACN / ARBN

Address

Northern Star Mining Services Pty Ltd

149 632 968

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Kanowna) Pty Ltd

010 511 789

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Kundana Gold Pty Ltd

009 643 252

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Gilt-Edged Mining Pty Ltd

073 565 796

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

EKJV Management Pty Ltd

098 858 596

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Kanowna Mines Pty Ltd

053 530 037

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

GKL Properties Pty Ltd

009 643 234

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Tanami) Pty Ltd

603 860 831

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Western Tanami) Pty Ltd

063 213 598

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (South Kalgoorlie) Pty Ltd

009 271 532

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (HBJ) Pty Ltd

127 026 519

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Hampton Gold Mining Areas)

009 473 054

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Limited

Northern Star (Holdings) Pty Ltd

626 052 784

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Alaska) Incorporated

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Alaska) LLC

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Pogo) LLC

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Pogo Two) LLC

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Stone Boy Inc.

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 00:55:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
08:56pEAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/17NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Supplementary Bidder's Statement for EAR
PU
10/17NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Declares Echo Offer Last and Final
PU
10/16NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – September 2019
PU
10/16NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Pogo Q1 Operational Update
PU
10/16EAR : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
10/15NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Acquires Control of Echo
PU
10/15EAR : Northern Star acquires control of Echo Resources
PU
10/14EAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/14NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : China Minmetals - Executive Remuneration Arrangements
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 783 M
EBIT 2020 530 M
Net income 2020 387 M
Finance 2020 401 M
Yield 2020 1,71%
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,42x
EV / Sales2021 2,79x
Capitalization 6 492 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,86  AUD
Last Close Price 10,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 57,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Luke Creagh Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Gurner Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED10.93%4 444
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.94%31 508
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.43%30 562
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED51.88%17 396
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 393
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD52.59%13 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group