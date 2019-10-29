Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Northern Star Resources Limited    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/29
9.58 AUD   -1.08%
10/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of director's interest notice
PU
10/29EAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EAR: CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL HOLDING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

604 page 1/4 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ECHO RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

ACN 108 513 113

1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name

Northern Star Resources Limited (Northern Star) and each of its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A (together, the Northern Star Group)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

See above

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

29/10/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

29/10/2019

The previous notice was dated

29/10/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary fully paid shares (ORD)

92.02% (based on

94.27% (based on

672,266,702

730,594,352

688,737,493

730,594,352

ordinary shares on

ordinary shares on

issue)

issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

in relation to

of securities

affected

changed

change (7)

affected

29 October

Northern Star

Acquisition of relevant

$0.33 for each

6,421,384

6,421,384

2019

Group

interests in ordinary shares in

Echo ordinary

ordinary shares

Echo as a result of

share, subject to

acceptances of takeover

the terms of the

offers made by Northern

Offer

Star dated 13 September

2019 which were included

in its bidder's statement

dated 5 September 2019

(Offer)

29 October

Northern Star

Unsettled on-market

$0.33 for each

10,049,407

10,049,407

2019

Group

purchases of ordinary

Echo ordinary

ordinary shares

shares in Echo.

share

The shares which are the

subject of the on-market

purchases have not yet

been transferred from the

sellers. Echo's power to vote

or dispose of the shares the

subject of the on-market

purchases is qualified since

it is not presently registered

as the holder of the shares.

604 page 2/4 July 2001

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of relevant

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

to be registered

interest

number of

interest

securities

as holder (8)

securities

Northern Star

Northern Star

Northern Star

Relevant interest under

579,197,231

579,197,231

Group

section 608(1) of the

ordinary shares

Corporations Act 2001,

being a relevant interest

arising through Northern

Star being the registered

holder of the shares.

Northern Star

Various

Subject to the

Relevant interest under

99,490,855

99,490,855

Group

offerees who

terms of the Offer,

section 608(1) and/or

ordinary shares

have

Northern Star

section 608(8) of the

accepted the

Corporations Act 2001

Offer

pursuant to acceptances

of the Offer. The shares

which are subject of the

acceptances have not

yet transferred into the

name of Northern Star.

The power of Northern

Star to vote or dispose of

the shares that are the

subject of acceptances

of the Offer is qualified

since it is not presently

registered as the holder of

the shares.

Northern Star

Various sellers

Subject to

Relevant interest under

10,049,407

10,049,407

Group

of ordinary

settlement of the

section 608(1) and/or

ordinary shares

shares on-

on-market

section 608(8) of the

market

purchases,

Corporations Act, resulting

(pending

Northern Star

from unsettled on-market

settlement of

purchases of ordinary

on-market

shares in Echo.

purchases)

The shares which are the

subject of the on-market

purchases have not yet

been transferred from the

sellers. Northern Star's

power to vote or dispose

of the shares the subject

of the on-market

purchases is qualified

since it is not presently

registered as the holder of

the shares.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interest in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

Name

Address

Northern Star Resources Limited

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

604 page 3/4 July 2001

Signature

Print name HILARY MACDONALD

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

Sign here

Date

30 October 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

604 page 4/4 July 2001

ANNEXURE "A"

This is Annexure "A" of 1 page (including this page) referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of Substantial Holder), which sets out each of the subsidiaries of Northern Star and the addresses of all persons named in this Form 604 (Notice of Substantial Holder), signed by me and dated 30 October 2019.

________________________________

HILARY MACDONALD

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Name

ACN

Address

Northern Star Resources Limited

092 832 892

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Subsidiary companies of Northern Star:

Name

ACN / ARBN

Address

Northern Star Mining Services Pty Ltd

149 632 968

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Kanowna) Pty Ltd

010 511 789

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Kundana Gold Pty Ltd

009 643 252

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Gilt-Edged Mining Pty Ltd

073 565 796

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

EKJV Management Pty Ltd

098 858 596

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Kanowna Mines Pty Ltd

053 530 037

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

GKL Properties Pty Ltd

009 643 234

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Tanami) Pty Ltd

603 860 831

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Western Tanami) Pty Ltd

063 213 598

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (South Kalgoorlie) Pty Ltd

009 271 532

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (HBJ) Pty Ltd

127 026 519

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Hampton Gold Mining Areas)

009 473 054

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Limited

Northern Star (Holdings) Pty Ltd

626 052 784

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Alaska) Incorporated

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Alaska) LLC

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Pogo) LLC

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Pogo Two) LLC

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Stone Boy Inc.

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
10/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of director's interest notice
PU
10/29EAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
10/28NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Variation of takeover bid
PU
10/27EAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/24EAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/22NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding for EAR
PU
10/22NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : FY17 Performance Rights Vest
AQ
10/21NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Dims As Pogo Disappoints
AQ
10/21NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : FY17 Performance Rights Vest
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 784 M
EBIT 2020 538 M
Net income 2020 383 M
Finance 2020 402 M
Yield 2020 1,74%
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 3,26x
EV / Sales2021 2,62x
Capitalization 6 217 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 11,66  AUD
Last Close Price 9,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Luke Creagh Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Gurner Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED5.74%4 331
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION12.09%31 844
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.92%29 720
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED48.76%16 868
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 248
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED46.81%13 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group