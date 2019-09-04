EAR: Change in Substantial Holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
ECHO RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
ACN 108 513 113
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 092 832 892
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
30/8/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
17/12/2018
The previous notice was dated
17/12/2018
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary fully paid shares (ORD)
119,388,547
22.74%
150,352,898
21.58%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant interest
in relation to
of securities
affected
changed
change (7)
affected
23/01/2019
Northern Star
Entitlement issue
$507,471.72
4,833,064 ORD
N/A
Resources Limited
07/05/2019
Northern Star
Share placement
$2,558,316.41
19,679,357 ORD
N/A
Resources Limited
31/05/2019
Northern Star
Share Purchase Plan
$15,000.00
115,385 ORD
N/A
Resources Limited
11/06/2019
Northern Star
Share placement
$823,750.85
6,336,545 ORD
N/A
Resources Limited
30/08/2019
Northern Star
Dilution following third
N/A
N/A
N/A
Resources Limited
party options exercise
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
relevant interest
holder of
to be registered
relevant interest
number of
securities
as holder (8)
securities
Northern Star
Northern Star
Northern Star
Direct equity
150,352,898 ORD
150,352,898
Resources Limited
Resources Limited
Resources Limited
holding
604 page 2/2 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interest in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
Name
Address
Northern Star Resources Limited
Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008
Signature
Print name HILARY MACDONALD
Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY
Sign here
Date
4 September 2019
