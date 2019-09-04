EAR: Change in Substantial Holding

604 page 1/2 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ECHO RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN ACN 108 513 113

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 092 832 892 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 30/8/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 17/12/2018 The previous notice was dated 17/12/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary fully paid shares (ORD) 119,388,547 22.74% 150,352,898 21.58%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given Class and number Person's votes relevant interest in relation to of securities affected changed change (7) affected 23/01/2019 Northern Star Entitlement issue $507,471.72 4,833,064 ORD N/A Resources Limited 07/05/2019 Northern Star Share placement $2,558,316.41 19,679,357 ORD N/A Resources Limited 31/05/2019 Northern Star Share Purchase Plan $15,000.00 115,385 ORD N/A Resources Limited 11/06/2019 Northern Star Share placement $823,750.85 6,336,545 ORD N/A Resources Limited 30/08/2019 Northern Star Dilution following third N/A N/A N/A Resources Limited party options exercise

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: