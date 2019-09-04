Log in
EAR: Change in Substantial Holding

09/04/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

604 page 1/2 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ECHO RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

ACN 108 513 113

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 092 832 892

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

30/8/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

17/12/2018

The previous notice was dated

17/12/2018

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary fully paid shares (ORD)

119,388,547

22.74%

150,352,898

21.58%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

in relation to

of securities

affected

changed

change (7)

affected

23/01/2019

Northern Star

Entitlement issue

$507,471.72

4,833,064 ORD

N/A

Resources Limited

07/05/2019

Northern Star

Share placement

$2,558,316.41

19,679,357 ORD

N/A

Resources Limited

31/05/2019

Northern Star

Share Purchase Plan

$15,000.00

115,385 ORD

N/A

Resources Limited

11/06/2019

Northern Star

Share placement

$823,750.85

6,336,545 ORD

N/A

Resources Limited

30/08/2019

Northern Star

Dilution following third

N/A

N/A

N/A

Resources Limited

party options exercise

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant interest

holder of

to be registered

relevant interest

number of

securities

as holder (8)

securities

Northern Star

Northern Star

Northern Star

Direct equity

150,352,898 ORD

150,352,898

Resources Limited

Resources Limited

Resources Limited

holding

604 page 2/2 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interest in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

Name

Address

Northern Star Resources Limited

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Signature

Print name HILARY MACDONALD

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

Sign here

Date

4 September 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 03:01:08 UTC
