NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
11.67 AUD   +3.27%
09:53p EAR : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
09/23 Northern Star Declares Offer for Echo Unconditional
AQ
09/23 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : First Supplementary Bidder's Statement
PU
EAR: Change in Substantial Holding

09/24/2019

604 page 1/4 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ECHO RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

ACN 108 513 113

1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name

Northern Star Resources Limited (Northern Star) and each of its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A (together, the Northern Star Group)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

See above

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

25/09/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

05/09/2019

The previous notice was dated

05/09/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary fully paid shares (ORD)

21.58% (based on

23.06% (based on

150,352,898

696,844,352

163,031,150

706,844,352

ordinary shares on

ordinary shares on

issue)

issue)

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and number

Person's votes

relevant interest

in relation to

of securities

affected

changed

change (7)

affected

13 September

Northern Star

Acquisition of relevant

$0.33 for each

2,000 ordinary

2,000

2019

Group

interests in ordinary shares

Echo ordinary

shares

in Echo as a result of

share, subject to

acceptances of takeover

the terms of the

offers made by Northern

Offer

Star dated 13 September

2019 which were included

in its bidder's statement

dated 5 September 2019

(Offer)

16 September

Northern Star

Acquisition of relevant

$0.33 for each

500,000 ordinary

500,000

2019

Group

interests in ordinary shares

Echo ordinary

shares

in Echo as a result of

share, subject to

acceptances of the Offer

the terms of the

Offer

17 September

Northern Star

Acquisition of relevant

$0.33 for each

17,448 ordinary

17,448

2019

Group

interests in ordinary shares

Echo ordinary

shares

in Echo as a result of

share, subject to

acceptances of the Offer

the terms of the

Offer

18 September

Northern Star

Acquisition of relevant

$0.33 for each

515,385 ordinary

515,385

2019

Group

interests in ordinary shares

Echo ordinary

shares

in Echo as a result of

share, subject to

acceptances of the Offer

the terms of the

Offer

19 September

Northern Star

Acquisition of relevant

$0.33 for each

2,766,808

2,766,808

2019

Group

interests in ordinary shares

Echo ordinary

ordinary shares

in Echo as a result of

share, subject to

acceptances of the Offer

the terms of the

Offer

20 September

Northern Star

Acquisition of relevant

$0.33 for each

184,924 ordinary

184,924

2019

Group

interests in ordinary shares

Echo ordinary

shares

in Echo as a result of

share, subject to

acceptances of the Offer

the terms of the

Offer

23 September

Northern Star

On-market purchases of

$0.33 for each

297,999 ordinary

297,999

2019

Group

ordinary shares in Echo

Echo ordinary

shares

share

23 September

Northern Star

Acquisition of relevant

$0.33 for each

3,577,299

3,577,299

2019

Group

interests in ordinary shares

Echo ordinary

ordinary shares

in Echo as a result of

share, subject to

acceptances of the Offer

the terms of the

Offer

24 September

Northern Star

Acquisition of relevant

$0.33 for each

4,816,389

4,816,389

2019

Group

interests in ordinary shares

Echo ordinary

ordinary shares

in Echo as a result of

share, subject to

acceptances of the Offer

the terms of the

Offer

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of relevant interest

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

to be registered

number of

interest

securities

as holder (8)

securities

Northern Star

Northern Star

Northern Star

Relevant interest under

150,650,897

150,650,897

Group

section 608(1) of the

ordinary

Corporations Act 2001, being

shares

a relevant interest arising

through Northern Star being

the registered holder of the

shares.

Northern Star

Various

Subject to the

Relevant interest under

12,380,253

12,380,253

Group

offerees who

terms of the Offer,

section 608(1) and/or section

ordinary

have

Northern Star

608(8) of the Corporations

shares

accepted the

Act 2001 pursuant to

Offer

acceptances of the Offer.

The shares which are subject

of the acceptances have not

yet transferred into the name

of Northern Star.

The power of Northern Star to

vote or dispose of the shares

that are the subject of

acceptances of the Offer is

qualified since it is not

presently registered as the

holder of the shares.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interest in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

Name

Address

Northern Star Resources Limited

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Signature

Print name HILARY MACDONALD

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

Sign here

Date

25 September 2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

ANNEXURE "A"

This is Annexure "A" of 1 page (including this page) referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of Substantial Holder), which sets out each of the subsidiaries of Northern Star and the addresses of all persons named in this Form 604 (Notice of Substantial Holder), signed by me and dated 25 September 2019.

HILARY MACDONALD

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Name

ACN

Address

Northern Star Resources Limited

092 832 892

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Subsidiary companies of Northern Star:

Name

ACN / ARBN

Address

Northern Star Mining Services Pty Ltd

149 632 968

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Kanowna) Pty Ltd

010 511 789

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Kundana Gold Pty Ltd

009 643 252

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Gilt-Edged Mining Pty Ltd

073 565 796

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

EKJV Management Pty Ltd

098 858 596

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Kanowna Mines Pty Ltd

053 530 037

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

GKL Properties Pty Ltd

009 643 234

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Tanami) Pty Ltd

603 860 831

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Western Tanami) Pty Ltd

063 213 598

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (South Kalgoorlie) Pty Ltd

009 271 532

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (HBJ) Pty Ltd

127 026 519

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Hampton Gold Mining Areas)

009 473 054

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Limited

Northern Star (Holdings) Pty Ltd

626 052 784

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Alaska) Incorporated

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Alaska) LLC

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Pogo) LLC

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star (Pogo Two) LLC

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Stone Boy Inc.

Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019
