EAR: Change in Substantial Holding 0 10/06/2019 | 11:47pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 604 page 1/4 July 2001 Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme ECHO RESOURCES LIMITED ACN/ARSN ACN 108 513 113 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Northern Star Resources Limited (Northern Star) and each of its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A (together, the Northern Star Group) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) See above There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 04/10/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 03/10/2019 The previous notice was dated 03/10/2019 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary fully paid shares (ORD) 31.62% (based on 34.20% (based on 224,127,719 708,844,352 242,419,827 708,844,352 ordinary shares on ordinary shares on issue) issue) 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of change Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given Class and number Person's votes relevant interest in relation to of securities affected changed change (7) affected 3 October 2019 Northern Star Acquisition of relevant $0.33 for each 984,899 ordinary 984,899 Group interests in ordinary shares Echo ordinary shares in Echo as a result of share, subject to acceptances of takeover the terms of the offers made by Northern Offer Star dated 13 September 2019 which were included in its bidder's statement dated 5 September 2019 (Offer) 4 October 2019 Northern Star Acquisition of relevant $0.33 for each 17,307,209 17,307,209 Group interests in ordinary shares Echo ordinary ordinary shares in Echo as a result of share, subject to acceptances of the Offer the terms of the Offer 604 page 2/4 July 2001 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of Registered Person entitled Nature of relevant interest Class and Person's votes relevant holder of to be registered number of interest securities as holder (8) securities Northern Star Northern Star Northern Star Relevant interest under 216,467,553 216,467,553 Group section 608(1) of the ordinary Corporations Act 2001, being shares a relevant interest arising through Northern Star being the registered holder of the shares. Northern Star Various Subject to the Relevant interest under 25,952,274 25,952,274 Group offerees who terms of the Offer, section 608(1) and/or section ordinary have Northern Star 608(8) of the Corporations shares accepted the Act 2001 pursuant to Offer acceptances of the Offer. The shares which are subject of the acceptances have not yet transferred into the name of Northern Star. The power of Northern Star to vote or dispose of the shares that are the subject of acceptances of the Offer is qualified since it is not presently registered as the holder of the shares. 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interest in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A 6. Addresses Name Address Northern Star Resources Limited Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Signature Print name HILARY MACDONALD Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY Sign here Date 7 October 2019 DIRECTIONS If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. 604 page 3/4 July 2001 The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100. Include details of: any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies). See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown". Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. 604 page 4/4 July 2001 ANNEXURE "A" This is Annexure "A" of 1 page (including this page) referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of Substantial Holder), which sets out each of the subsidiaries of Northern Star and the addresses of all persons named in this Form 604 (Notice of Substantial Holder), signed by me and dated 7 October 2019. ________________________________ HILARY MACDONALD General Counsel & Company Secretary Name ACN Address Northern Star Resources Limited 092 832 892 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Subsidiary companies of Northern Star: Name ACN / ARBN Address Northern Star Mining Services Pty Ltd 149 632 968 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Northern Star (Kanowna) Pty Ltd 010 511 789 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Kundana Gold Pty Ltd 009 643 252 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Gilt-Edged Mining Pty Ltd 073 565 796 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 EKJV Management Pty Ltd 098 858 596 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Kanowna Mines Pty Ltd 053 530 037 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 GKL Properties Pty Ltd 009 643 234 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Northern Star (Tanami) Pty Ltd 603 860 831 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Northern Star (Western Tanami) Pty Ltd 063 213 598 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Northern Star (South Kalgoorlie) Pty Ltd 009 271 532 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Northern Star (HBJ) Pty Ltd 127 026 519 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Northern Star (Hampton Gold Mining Areas) 009 473 054 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Limited Northern Star (Holdings) Pty Ltd 626 052 784 Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Northern Star (Alaska) Incorporated Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Northern Star (Alaska) LLC Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Northern Star (Pogo) LLC Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Northern Star (Pogo Two) LLC Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Stone Boy Inc. Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 03:46:08 UTC 0 Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI 10/06 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Notice under section 630(3) Corporations Act PU 10/06 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice PU 10/06 EAR : Change in Substantial Holding PU 10/02 EAR : Change in Substantial Holding PU 09/30 EAR : Change in Substantial Holding PU 09/26 EAR : Change in Substantial Holding PU 09/24 EAR : Change in Substantial Holding PU 09/23 Northern Star Declares Offer for Echo Unconditional AQ 09/23 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : First Supplementary Bidder's Statement PU 09/22 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Notice under section 650(F) Corporations Act PU