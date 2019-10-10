EAR: Change in Substantial Holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
ECHO RESOURCES LIMITED
ACN/ARSN
ACN 108 513 113
1. Details of substantial holder (1)Name
Northern Star Resources Limited (Northern Star) and each of its subsidiaries listed in Annexure A (together, the Northern Star Group)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
See above
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
10/10/2019
The previous notice was given to the company on
10/10/2019
The previous notice was dated
10/10/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary fully paid shares (ORD)
39.75% (based on
42.07% (based on
281,742,070
708,844,352
298,176,212
708,844,352
ordinary shares on
ordinary shares on
issue)
issue)
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given
Class and number
Person's votes
relevant interest
in relation to
of securities
affected
changed
change (7)
affected
10 October
Northern Star
Acquisition of relevant
$0.33 for each
16,434,142
16,434,142
2019
Group
interests in ordinary shares
Echo ordinary
ordinary shares
in Echo as a result of
share, subject to
acceptances of takeover
the terms of the
offers made by Northern
Offer
Star dated 13 September
2019 which were included
in its bidder's statement
dated 5 September 2019
(Offer)
604 page 2/4 July 2001
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of relevant interest
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
holder of
to be registered
number of
interest
securities
as holder (8)
securities
Northern Star
Northern Star
Northern Star
Relevant interest under
254,237,961
254,237,961
Group
section 608(1) of the
ordinary
Corporations Act 2001, being
shares
a relevant interest arising
through Northern Star being
the registered holder of the
shares.
Northern Star
Various
Subject to the
Relevant interest under
43,938,251
43,938,251
Group
offerees who
terms of the Offer,
section 608(1) and/or section
ordinary
have
Northern Star
608(8) of the Corporations
shares
accepted the
Act 2001 pursuant to
Offer
acceptances of the Offer.
The shares which are subject
of the acceptances have not
yet transferred into the name
of Northern Star.
The power of Northern Star to
vote or dispose of the shares
that are the subject of
acceptances of the Offer is
qualified since it is not
presently registered as the
holder of the shares.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interest in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
6. Addresses
Name
Address
Northern Star Resources Limited
Level 1, 388 Hay Street, Subiaco WA 6008
Signature
Print name HILARY MACDONALD
Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY
Sign here
Date
11 October 2019
ANNEXURE "A"
This is Annexure "A" of 1 page (including this page) referred to in the Form 604 (Notice of Substantial Holder), which sets out each of the subsidiaries of Northern Star and the addresses of all persons named in this Form 604 (Notice of Substantial Holder), signed by me and dated 11 October 2019.
