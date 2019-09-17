EAR: Target's Statement

17 September 2019 The Manager Market Announcements Office ASX Limited Central Park Level 152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000 Target's Statement Enclosed, in accordance with section 633(1) item 14 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), is a copy of the Target's Statement issued by Echo Resources Limited (ASX: EAR) in relation to the off-market takeover bid by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) (Northern Star). The Target's Statement is being lodged today with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and served on Northern Star. Yours sincerely, Kate Stoney Company Secretary Echo Resources Ltd 1

ECHO RESOURCES LTD TARGET'S STATEMENT in relation to the offer by Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892 to purchase all of your fully paid ordinary shares in Echo Resources Ltd ACN 108 513 113 for A$0.33 cash per share Your Independent Directors unanimously recommend that you ACCEPT the Northern Star Offer, in the absence of a Superior Proposal This is an important document and requires your immediate attention. If you are in any doubt as to how to deal with this document, you should consult your financial, legal, tax or other professional adviser immediately. Legal Adviser to Echo Resources Financial Adviser to Echo Resources

Contents LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF ECHO RESOURCES ............... 1 1 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATION ............................................. 4 2 REASONS TO ACCEPT OR NOT ACCEPT THE NORTHERN STAR OFFER ....... 5 3 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS .................................................................... 11 4 YOUR CHOICES AS AN ECHO RESOURCES SHAREHOLDER......................... 15 5 RISKS OF NOT ACCEPTING THE NORTHERN STAR OFFER ........................... 16 6 INFORMATION ABOUT ECHO RESOURCES ...................................................... 21 7 INFORMATION ABOUT NORTHERN STAR ......................................................... 33 8 RISK FACTORS ..................................................................................................... 34 9 AUSTRALIAN TAXATION CONSIDERATIONS .................................................... 42 10 KEY FEATURES OF THE NORTHERN STAR OFFER ......................................... 45 11 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION................................................................................ 49 12 AUTHORISATION .................................................................................................. 58 13 GLOSSARY ............................................................................................................ 59

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF ECHO RESOURCES Dear Echo Resources Shareholder On 27 August 2019, Echo Resources announced that it had entered into a Takeover Bid Implementation Agreement in relation to an offer by Northern Star to acquire Echo Resources for cash consideration of A$0.33 per Echo Resources Share, to be effected by way of an off-market takeover bid (Northern Star Offer). You will have now received the Bidder's Statement from Northern Star, which was announced on 5 September 2019 and sets out the terms and conditions of the Northern Star Offer. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS' RECOMMENDATION As announced on 27 August 2019, the four Directors of Echo Resources Board who are independent of Northern Star (Independent Directors) unanimously recommend that Echo Resources Shareholders accept the Northern Star Offer, in the absence of a Superior Proposal. Mr Alan Thom, who is an employee of Northern Star and nominee of Northern Star on the Echo Resources Board, has abstained from making a recommendation in relation to the Northern Star Offer due to him having declared a conflict of interest arising from those matters. Your Independent Directors believe that the Northern Star Offer is an opportunity for Echo Resources Shareholders to realise value from their investment in Echo Resources. As such, the Independent Directors unanimously recommend that Echo Resources Shareholders ACCEPT the Northern Star Offer in the absence of a Superior Proposal. Subject to that same qualification, each Independent Director intends to accept the Northern Star Offer in respect of any Echo Resources Shares held or controlled by them, no later than five Business Days before the end of the Offer Period. As your Independent Directors, we would like to take this opportunity to highlight the key reasons why we believe that the Northern Star Offer is compelling and why we recommend that you ACCEPT the Northern Star Offer in the absence of a Superior Proposal: The Offer Price represents a compelling premium to Echo Resources' historical trading prices including premiums of: ∙ 39.4% to Echo's Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of A$0.237 on 19 August 2019 (Echo's last trading day on ASX before Echo was placed in trading halt before the Announcement Date); ∙ 42.1% to Echo's 10-day VWAP of A$0.232 up to and including 19 August 2019; ∙ 49.7% to Echo's 20-day VWAP of A$0.220 up to and including 19 August 2019; and ∙ 80.3% to Echo's 60-day VWAP of A$0.183 up to and including 19 August 2019. In addition, the Offer Price represents a 154% premium to the A$0.130 per share issue price of Echo's most recent capital raising announced on 6 May 2019.1 The Northern Star Offer is an all-cash offer and provides certainty of value: The all-cashOffer Price of A$0.33 per Echo Resources Share provides Echo Resources Shareholders with the opportunity to realise certain value for their entire Echo Resources shareholdings. If you accept the Northern Star Offer, you will cease to be exposed to the risks associated with an investment in Echo Resources. In deciding whether to accept the Northern Star Offer, you should consider that the Northern Star Offer is subject to a limited number of conditions, which are in Section 10.3 of this Target Statement and in section 13.7 of the Bidder's Statement. The Northern Star Offer is not subject to financing or due diligence conditions. Accepting the Northern Star Offer means shareholders avoid dilution risk associated with any potential future fund raising: Echo Resources currently does not have the capital to fully develop its existing assets. The Yandal Gold Project will likely require additional financing in the medium term to fund future exploration and project development activities. There can be no guarantee that Echo Resources will be able to complete a fundraising, or as to the terms of such fundraising. To the extent that some or all of this fundraising is in the form of equity, if Echo Resources Shareholders do not accept the Northern Star Offer, Echo Resources Shareholders would need to contribute commensurately with their existing shareholding to avoid having their proportionate interest in Echo Resources diluted. Accepting the Northern Star Offer means shareholders avoid other inherent risks: By accepting the Northern Star Offer, you will no longer be exposed to Echo Resources' future timing, project development and operational risks with respect to its exploration and development project, the Yandal Gold Project. You will also no longer be exposed to inherent risks in holding Echo Resources Shares including, among others, commodity pricing risks (noting, however, accepting Northern Star's Offer also means foregoing any potential upside in commodity pricing, which is a large driver of the value of Echo Resources' assets), regulatory, equity market and economic risks. 1 ASX trading data was sourced from IRESS without consent throughout this Target's Statement. ECHO RESOURCES LTD TARGET'S STATEMENT Page | 1

A Superior Proposal has yet to emerge: As at the date of this Target's Statement, no Superior Proposal has emerged. YANDAL GOLD PROJECT BANKABLE FEASIBILITY STUDY Echo Resources controls a large portion of the central Yandal greenstone belt through interests in the prospective tenement package covering over 1,600km² and collectively known as the Yandal Gold Project. The tenements are located approximately 400kms north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia's northern goldfields and includes the 2 million tonnes per annum Bronzewing processing plant and associated infrastructure. Echo Resources released the outcomes of the Yandal Gold Project Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) on 23 April 2019 pursuant to an ASX announcement entitled "Yandal Gold Project BFS and Growth Strategy". For your convenience and in the interests of good governance in the context of the Northern Star Offer, Echo Resources has republished key information in relation to the BFS in Section 6 of this Target's Statement and has also included in that Section the post-tax information relevant to the key outcomes of the BFS and the impact of movements in the gold price since the BFS was published, with costs remaining unchanged. It is important to note that these outcomes are estimates at the project level only rather than a valuation of Echo Resources as a whole. They do not take into account, amongst other things, the value of any cash, value of any Mineral Resources not in the mine plan, potential exploration success, potential extension of mine life, corporate costs, rehabilitation costs, potential salvage value at end of mine life and potential funding dilution. Naturally, this project level information is not definitive in relation to value, as there are different valuation methodologies, forecasts may not be accurate and the gold price fluctuates on a daily basis. However, Echo Resources can confirm that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous announcements of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimates, and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning those estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed (refer to Section 6.5). REASONS TO NOT ACCEPT THE NORTHERN STAR OFFER There is also a non-exhaustive list of reasons why you may not wish to accept the Northern Star Offer in Section 2.2, including that you may disagree with your Independent Directors' unanimous recommendation, you may believe the Yandal Gold Project could generate more value if developed by Echo Resources, you may believe there is an opportunity for increased value from Echo Resources remaining as a stand-alone entity, a Superior Proposal for Echo Resources may materialise in the future and the potential tax consequences of the Northern Star Offer may not suit your current financial position or tax circumstances. TIMING AND FURTHER INFORMATION The Northern Star Offer is scheduled to close at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 14 October 2019, unless withdrawn or extended. To ACCEPT the Northern Star Offer, please refer to the acceptance instructions set out in section 13.3 of the Bidder's Statement and in the acceptance form that accompanies the Bidder's Statement. Further information in relation to the Northern Star Offer is contained in this Target's Statement. This Target's Statement also includes risks associated with the Northern Star Offer and a continued investment in Echo Resources which are set out (non-exhaustively) in Section 8. We urge you to read this Target's Statement, and the Bidder's Statement carefully in full, and if required, to seek your own legal, financial, taxation or other professional advice. We encourage you to closely consider the merits of the Northern Star Offer as described in this Target's Statement. Northern Star has opened an information line to assist Echo Resources Shareholders with queries about the Bidder's Statement or how to accept the Northern Star Offer which can be contacted on 1300 657 159 for Australian callers or +61 1300 657 159 for international callers between 8.30am and 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Business Days. Yours faithfully Dr Alistair Cowden, Mr Anthony McIntosh, Mr Mark Hanlon and Mr Victor Rajasooriar Independent Directors of Echo Resources Limited ECHO RESOURCES LTD TARGET'S STATEMENT Page | 2

