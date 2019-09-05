Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

09/05
11.95 AUD   -1.89%
EAR: Update in relation to Target's Statement

09/05/2019

6 September 2019

ASX Limited

Exchange Plaza

2 The Esplanade

PERTH WA 6000

Update in relation to Echo Resources Limited's Target's Statement

Echo Resources Limited (ASX: EAR) (Echo Resources) notes that Northern Star Resources Ltd (Northern Star) has yesterday lodged its Bidder's Statement in relation to Northern Star's takeover offer for Echo Resources.

Those Directors of Echo Resources who are independent of Northern Star, comprising Mr Victor Rajasooriar (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer), Dr Alistair Cowden (Non-Executive Chairman), Mr Mark Hanlon (Non-Executive Director) and Mr Anthony McIntosh (Non-Executive Director) (Independent Directors) continue to unanimously recommend that Echo Resources shareholders accept the Northern Star takeover offer (Northern Star Offer), in the absence of a superior proposal, as outlined in Echo Resources' and Northern Star's joint announcement dated 26 August 2019 and entitled "Northern Star makes recommended takeover offer for Echo Resources" (Announcement).

Echo Resources is presently preparing its Target's Statement, which is expected to be lodged around 18 September 2019 and sent to Echo Resources shareholders a week later. The Target's Statement will set out further information with respect to the Independent Directors' recommendation.

Yours sincerely,

Kate Stoney

Company Secretary

Echo Resources Ltd

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 01:31:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 759 M
EBIT 2020 492 M
Net income 2020 355 M
Finance 2020 428 M
Yield 2020 1,37%
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,10x
EV / Sales2021 3,57x
Capitalization 7 643 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Shaun Day Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Edmund O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD27.81%5 295
BARRICK GOLD CORP40.75%34 750
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION18.38%33 623
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED69.86%19 779
SHANDONG GOLD MINING82.58%15 751
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 249
