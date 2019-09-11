HRZ: Strategic Asset Swap with Northern Star Resources

STRATEGIC COOLGARDIE AND KALGOORLIE ASSET SWAP WITH NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES Horizon Minerals Limited (formerly Intermin Resources Limited) (ASX: HRZ) ("Horizon" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has reached agreement with Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) ("Northern Star") to a tenement exchange in the WA Goldfields for nil cash consideration. The transaction would see Horizon divest its 100% interest in the Anthill, Blister Dam, New Mexico, White Flag and Kanowna North tenements and acquire 100% interest in Northern Star's Rosehill, Brilliant North and Gunga West projects in Coolgardie and the Golden Ridge, Balagundi, Abattoir and Mt Monger projects in Kalgoorlie (Figure 1). Figure 1: Asset swap project locations, regional geology and surrounding infrastructure

Commenting on the asset swap, Horizon Managing Director Mr Jon Price said: "This is a sensible transaction between Horizon and Northern Star that place assets within each company's areas of interest. " "For Horizon, it adds contiguous tenure to the Boorara Gold Project area in Kalgoorlie and additional strategic assets in Coolgardie including the Rose Hill - Brilliant North tenements which give us the ability to unlock the full value of the Coolgardie Gold Project as we continue to progress formal binding documentation and required approvals for the potential acquisition." The tenement exchange agreement is expected to complete in the December Quarter 2019 and contains conditions precedent, warranties and representations and other clauses that are standard for transactions of this nature including provision of signed transfers, all mining information and any statutory consents required. PROJECT ACQUISITION SUMMARY AND STRATEGIC RATIONALE Coolgardie Regional Under the agreement, Horizon will acquire 100% interest in the Rosehill (M15/652), Brilliant North (M15/1204) and Gunga West projects located in close proximity to the township of Coolgardie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia (Figures 2 and 3). The assets are also contiguous with Focus Minerals' Coolgardie Gold Project, which Horizon is working to potentially acquire1. Rosehill is located 0.5km southeast of Coolgardie and lies on the western margin of the Archean Norseman-Menzies Greenstone Belt. Mineralisation is hosted within the main Rose Hill porphyry, adjacent to the hanging wall ultramafic and an eastern porphyry unit. Gold is associated with stockwork veining throughout the porphyry and disseminated within altered porphyry. Rosehill has been subject to several small scale mining operations since 1898 with reported production of approximately 5,000t grading 8.3g/t Au for 1,340oz with the most recent being a small open cut in 1983. The Brilliant North lease, also known as the State Battery deposit due to its close proximity to the historic Coolgardie State Battery is 500m to the southeast of Rose Hill and partially overlies the Brilliant North project currently owned by Focus Minerals. The development of the Brilliant North project area has been impeded in the past due to fragmented ownership of the leases and this consolidation transaction is consistent with Horizon's intentions in the Coolgardie region. Should the tenement swap transaction with Northern Star and the potential acquisition of the Coolgardie Gold Project both complete, Horizon will solely hold the key to developing 100% of the Rose Hill / Brilliant north gold project area where other parties cannot.1, 2 1 As announced to the ASX on 11 February, 2 July and 6 September 2019. 2 See Cautionary and Forward Looking Statements on Page 6. Page 2 of 5

Figure 2: Asset swap Coolgardie project locations The Gunga West leases are located 10km north east of Coolgardie and in close proximity to processing infrastructure including Focus Minerals' Three Mile Hill plant (currently on care and maintenance). Gunga West is hosted within an ultramafic unit bounded by high Mg basalts with the mineralisation in a shear zone with quartz-carbonate veining and minor sulphides. During 2013, Blue Tiger Mines mined 137,000t @ 1.86 g/t Au for 8,170oz. The Coolgardie regional assets being acquired from Northern Star are considered highly prospective for further resource extensions and have potential for both open cut and underground development whether on a standalone basis or as part of the potential acquisition of the Coolgardie Gold Project1. On completion, the assets will be consolidated into the geological database and will form part of the consolidated Feasibility Study due for completion mid-20202. 1 As announced to the ASX on 11 February, 2 July and 6 September 2019. 2 See Cautionary and Forward Looking Statements on Page 6. Page 3 of 5

Kalgoorlie Regional Under the agreement, Horizon will acquire 100% interest in the Golden Ridge, Balagundi and Mt Monger projects located in close proximity to the Company's 100% owned Boorara and Nimbus projects 10km west of Kalgoorlie-Boulder. The historic Golden Ridge Gold Mine (Figure 3) was first developed from 1901-1927 where 249,356t 17.1g/t for 139,546 oz was mined to an underground depth of 174m with more recent open cut mining from 1998-2004 producing 1.78 Mt @ 1.98 g/t Au for 113,520 oz. Gold is largely confined to a north-south trending, sub vertical felsic fragmental unit located between shales and cherts to the west and ultramafic sequences to the east. Since mining was completed, there has been very little exploration work. Horizon will undertake a more detailed geological review of the Golden Ridge mining leases. The Northern Star tenements also include several prospects in the Balagundi-Kanowna South areas (Figure 3). The local geology is dominated by a sedimentary sub-basin comprising shale, siltstone and greywackes that have been intruded by gabbroic sills and felsic porphyry dykes which provide additional exploration opportunities. Figure 3: Asset swap Kalgoorlie project locations Page 4 of 5

For further information, please contact: Jon Price Michael Vaughan Managing Director Media Relations - Fivemark Partners Tel: +61 8 9386 9534 Tel: +61 422 602 720 jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements Some statements in this report regarding estimates or future events are forward looking statements. They include indications of, and guidance on, future earnings, cash flow, costs and financial performance. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements preceded by words such as "planned", "expected", "projected", "estimated", "may", "scheduled", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "could", "nominal", "conceptual" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements, opinions and estimates included in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied on as a guarantee of future performance. Forward looking statements may be affected by a range of variables that could cause actual results to differ from estimated results, and may cause the Company's actual performance and financial results in future periods to materially differ from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to liabilities inherent in mine development and production, geological, mining and processing technical problems, the inability to obtain any additional mine licenses, permits and other regulatory approvals required in connection with mining and third party processing operations, competition for among other things, capital, acquisition of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel, incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions, changes in commodity prices and exchange rate, currency and interest fluctuations, various events which could disrupt operations and/or the transportation of mineral products, including labour stoppages and severe weather conditions, the demand for and availability of transportation services, the ability to secure adequate financing and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing factors and risks. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Statements regarding plans with respect to the Company's mineral properties may contain forward looking statements in relation to future matters that can only be made where the Company has a reasonable basis for making those statements. This announcement has been prepared in compliance with the JORC Code (2012) and the current ASX Listing Rules. The Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for making the forward looking statements in the announcement, including with respect to any production targets and financial estimates, based on the information contained in this and previous ASX announcements. Page 5 of 5

