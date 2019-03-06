Log in
Northern Star Resources : 2018 Sustainability Report

03/06/2019

NORTHERN STAR'S SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS CHARTER

PURPOSE:

To continue to build a safe, quality mining and exploration Company, focussed on creating value for Shareholders.

STRATEGY:

To develop a responsible Company that is attractive to global investors.

SUSTAINABILITY VISION:

Delivering responsible environmental and social business practices that lead to both the creation of strong economic returns for our Shareholders, and shared value for our Stakeholders.

OUR POINT OF DIFFERENCE

"We pride ourselves on our point of diﬀerence - delivering outstanding business results, without compromising our Core Values."

- Chris Rowe

Non-Executive Director and Chairman of ESG & Safety Committee

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This is Northern Star's third Sustainability Report, providing guidance on Northern Star's performance within key areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

We have adopted a calendar year reporting period and release this Report as a standalone document outside our ﬁnancial reporting period, to better highlight our ESG performance.

ASX disclosures on Resources and Reserves appear on the back of this Report.

MESSAGE FROM THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Dear Stakeholders,

It gives me great pleasure to present to you Northern Star's third annual Sustainability Report. Throughout this Report we voluntarily disclose information on the Company's environmental, social and governance performance for calendar year 2018 (CY2018).

In CY2018, Northern Star continued its strong operational and business performance, growing Reserves and Resources, increasing production rates and delivering sector-leading shareholder returns. It is pleasing to know that this success was achieved in line with our Sustainability Vision. Our success is deﬁned by our ability to deliver a safe, eﬃcient and respectful business.

Our performance highlights in this Report illustrate our ongoing commitment to operating a sustainable business. We proudly recorded no signiﬁcant environmental or heritage incidents and continued to engage Aboriginal Rangers across our Australian environmental teams. We also maintained our sector-leading safety performance. Our recently developed Mental Health Strategy will see 300 accredited mental health ﬁrst aiders working within the Company.

As we grow the business, our socio-economic contribution increases, with over A$1B in payments made through taxes, royalties, wages, community support, goods and services, and dividends during the year.

The introduction of our board-level ESG & Safety Committee in 2018, chaired by independent Non-Executive Director Chris Rowe, provides us with a dedicated forum for ensuring our sustainability progress is constantly monitored at the highest level.

As part of these changes, we will produce our Sustainability Report as an independent document on a calendar-year basis as opposed to previous ﬁnancial year reporting timeframes. We feel strongly that this timeframe will give greater focus and attention to the sustainability content and our commitment to further embedding the principles of sustainability into the business.

We have also undertaken a formal materiality analysis to identify the sustainability topics which our Stakeholders view as most important and we have used the ﬁndings to guide the content of this Report.

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a framework for businesses to link sustainable development practice and business activity. As a company operating across two distinct regions of the globe, we feel the SDGs present a set of targets that align with our values and policies. Working towards the SDG targets will beneﬁt our Stakeholders, the environment we operate in, our business and our Shareholders. Hence, within this Report we have listed those SDGs that relate to relevant areas of our business activity.

Our progress would not be possible without our people and their ongoing dedication and commitment. I thank each one for their enduring commitment to delivering a safe and sustainable business.

Thank you for taking the time to read this Report.

We have made a range of changes to this year's Report as a direct result of the increasing value we place on the various elements of sustainability as a means of achieving our strategic objectives and overall business success.

Bill Beament Executive Chairman

4

CY2018 Sustainability Performance Snapshot

5

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 05:29:05 UTC
