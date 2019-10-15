Northern Star Resources : Acquires Control of Echo

ASX: NST

16 October 2019

NORTHERN STAR ACQUIRES

CONTROL OF ECHO RESOURCES

Three of Echo's Independent Directors and the MD have left the Echo Board; Two Northern Star representatives appointed as Echo Non-Executive Directors

HIGHLIGHTS

Northern Star has acquired 59.3% of Echo

Echo shareholders are urged to accept the Offer without delay

Offer due to close at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 28 October 2019

Northern Star Resources Limited ("Northern Star") (ASX: NST) refers to its recommended cash takeover offer of A$0.33 per share for all of the issued shares of Echo Resources Limited ("Echo") (the "Offer"), as set out in Northern Star's Bidder's Statement dated 5 September 2019 ("Bidder's Statement").

Northern Star acquires control of Echo

Northern Star is pleased to advise that, as at the close of business on 15 October 2019, Northern Star has, through a combination of its pre-existing stake, acceptances of the Offer and on-market acquisitions, acquired a relevant interest in 59.3% of the Echo shares. Accordingly, with the Offer being unconditional, Northern Star has acquired control of Echo.

In accordance with the provisions of the Bid Implementation Agreement dated 26 August 2019 between Northern Star and Echo ("BIA"), the nominees of Northern Star, being Ryan Gurner (Northern Star's Chief Financial Officer) and Sarah Curnow (Northern Star's Legal Counsel and Assistant Company Secretary), have been appointed to the Board of Echo, and the remaining Echo directors, with the exception of Alan Thom, have tendered their resignation.

The Echo Company Secretary remains Kate Stoney.

Further, as provided for in the BIA, the employment of the Managing Director of Echo, Mr Victor Rajasooriar, has terminated, as has the employment of certain other head office personnel. Northern Star takes the opportunity to thank these personnel for their service. As noted in the BIA and the Bidder's Statement, Northern Star has committed to honour all statutory and contractual entitlements of the departing personnel.

Mr John Zimmerman, Echo's Registered Manager, has been appointed as interim Chief Executive Officer.

As disclosed in Echo's announcement to ASX dated 8 October 2019, all the outgoing directors of Echo have accepted the Offer in respect of the Echo shares they previously held or controlled.

Northern Star will, through its nominees on the Echo Board, ensure that interim arrangements are in place for the efficient management of the Echo business pending completion of the Offer, and to determine the appropriate long-term management arrangements for Echo, following completion of the review noted in section 10.2(b) of the Bidder's Statement.