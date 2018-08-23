Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD (NST)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/22
7 AUD   +0.14%
02:17aNORTHERN STAR R : Appendix 3A.1 – Notification of Dividend
PU
02:12aNORTHERN STAR R : FY2018 Financial Results
PU
08/20NORTHERN STAR R : Financial Results
PU
Northern Star Resources : Appendix 3A.1 – Notification of Dividend

08/23/2018 | 02:17am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

NST - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 22, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.05000000

Ex Date

Thursday September 6, 2018

Record Date

Friday September 7, 2018

Payment Date

Friday September 28, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

NST

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 22, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

NST

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday September 7, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday September 6, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday September 28, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.05000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.05000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.05000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 00:16:04 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 946 M
EBIT 2018 293 M
Net income 2018 207 M
Finance 2018 443 M
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 20,20
P/E ratio 2019 14,60
EV / Sales 2018 4,06x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Capitalization 4 287 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,46  AUD
Spread / Average Target -7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Non-Executive Chairman
Shaun Day Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Edmund O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD14.59%3 153
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-15.01%17 042
BARRICK GOLD CORP-27.39%11 889
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.73%11 585
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 329
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-20.40%8 313
