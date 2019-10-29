Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/29
9.58 AUD   -1.08%
10/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of director's interest notice
PU
10/29EAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
10/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Northern Star Resources : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE

10/29/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

43 092 832 892

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

WILLIAM JAMES BEAMENT

Date of last notice

21 OCTOBER 2019

Date of this notice

30 OCTOBER 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

a) Indirect

b) Indirect

c) Direct

Nature of indirect interest

a) William James Beament -

(including registered holder)

an account of which the Director is trustee and may

Note: Provide details of the

be a beneficiary

circumstances giving rise to the relevant

b) Mr William James Beament and Ms Karen Marie

interest.

Beament - an account of which

the Director is trustee and may be a beneficiary

c) William James Beament

Date of change

29 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to

Refer to attached schedule

change

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares (NST)

Number acquired

c) 3,000,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Refer to attached schedule

Nature of change

FY17 Performance Rights vested on 21 October 2019

Example: on-market trade, off-market

following achievement of performance hurdles over a 3

trade, exercise of options, issue of

year performance period from 16 October 2016 to

securities under dividend reinvestment

16 October 2019.

plan, participation in buy-back

On 29 October 2019, Mr Beament exercised the

Performance Rights, receiving a transfer of fully paid

ordinary shares from the Employee Share Trust.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the interest

has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Schedule of director's interests - William James Beament

Mr William James

William James

Beament + Ms

William

Securities, date and nature of

Beament

Karen Marie

SECURITIES

Consideration

James

change

Beament <>

TOTAL

Beament

Family A/C>

Emilion Super

A/C>

Ordinary fully paid shares (NST)

Holding prior to change

2,115,792

50,000

976,0011

3,141,793

Exercise of Rights to Shares

Nil

-

-

3,000,000

Holding after change

2,115,792

50,000

3,976,0012

6,141,793

Performance Rights

Holding prior to change

-

-

-

3,000,000

vested on 21 October 2019

Holding after change

-

-

-

-

Issued: 30 October 2019

  1. 976,001 Performance Shares (of which 50% vested on 30 June 2017 and 50% vested on 30 June 2018) and remain subject to loan conditions - holding lock applied.
  2. Of the 3,000,000 Shares transferred to Mr Beament on 29 October 2019 following exercise of 3,000,000 FY17 Performance Rights, 750,000 Shares are subject to a holding lock for 24 months until the earlier of a Change of Control event and 17 October 2021, and another 750,000 Shares are subject to a holding lock for 12 months until the earlier of a Change of Control event and 17 October 2020.
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:06:06 UTC
