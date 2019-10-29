Northern Star Resources : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE
10/29/2019 | 11:07pm EDT
Name of entity
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
43 092 832 892
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
WILLIAM JAMES BEAMENT
Date of last notice
21 OCTOBER 2019
Date of this notice
30 OCTOBER 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
a) Indirect
b) Indirect
c) Direct
Nature of indirect interest
a) William James Beament -
an account of which the Director is trustee and may
Beament - an account of which
the Director is trustee and may be a beneficiary
c) William James Beament
Date of change
29 October 2019
No. of securities held prior to
Refer to attached schedule
change
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares (NST)
Number acquired
c) 3,000,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
Refer to attached schedule
Nature of change
FY17 Performance Rights vested on 21 October 2019
On 29 October 2019, Mr Beament exercised the
Performance Rights, receiving a transfer of fully paid
ordinary shares from the Employee Share Trust.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
provided?
Schedule of director's interests - William James Beament
Mr William James
William James
Beament + Ms
William
Securities, date and nature of
Beament
Karen Marie
SECURITIES
Consideration
James
change
Beament <>
TOTAL
Beament
Family A/C>
Emilion Super
A/C>
Ordinary fully paid shares (NST)
Holding prior to change
2,115,792
50,000
976,0011
3,141,793
Exercise of Rights to Shares
Nil
-
-
3,000,000
Holding after change
2,115,792
50,000
3,976,0012
6,141,793
Performance Rights
Holding prior to change
-
-
-
3,000,000
vested on 21 October 2019
Holding after change
-
-
-
-
Issued: 30 October 2019
976,001 Performance Shares (of which 50% vested on 30 June 2017 and 50% vested on 30 June 2018) and remain subject to loan conditions - holding lock applied.
Of the 3,000,000 Shares transferred to Mr Beament on 29 October 2019 following exercise of 3,000,000 FY17 Performance Rights, 750,000 Shares are subject to a holding lock for 24 months until the earlier of a Change of Control event and 17 October 2021, and another 750,000 Shares are subject to a holding lock for 12 months until the earlier of a Change of Control event and 17 October 2020.
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
