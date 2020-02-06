|
Northern Star Resources : Change in Substantial Holding – Blackrock Group
02/06/2020 | 08:03pm EST
Annexure A
This is Annexure A of 17 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder
07-Feb-20
|
Maria Tricarico,
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised Signatory
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Consideration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD. (NST)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.59
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
715
|
715
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Aug-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
11.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
22,754
|
22,754
|
22-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-12,584
|
-12,584
|
22-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,303
|
-1,303
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.41
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
587
|
587
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.40
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,675
|
3,675
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.40
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
675
|
675
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
11.40
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,081
|
-2,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
12.39
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-5,083
|
-5,083
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.58
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,603
|
3,603
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.53
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
78,090
|
78,090
|
27-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.57
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,910
|
2,910
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
11.57
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,148
|
1,148
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,985
|
2,985
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
11.93
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
17,270
|
17,270
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
11.93
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
495,816
|
495,816
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,278
|
1,278
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
34,972
|
34,972
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,374
|
2,374
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,278
|
1,278
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,278
|
1,278
|
28-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
95,217
|
95,217
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
25,043
|
25,043
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
49,898
|
49,898
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
560
|
560
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
11.97
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,207
|
4,207
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
11.97
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
120,793
|
120,793
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,219
|
1,219
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
284
|
284
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
283
|
283
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.88
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-12,336
|
-12,336
|
29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.09
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,275
|
1,275
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.09
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,922
|
2,922
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
12.10
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
20,822
|
20,822
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
12.10
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
597,727
|
597,727
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.09
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,576
|
10,576
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.09
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,369
|
1,369
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
12.09
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,400
|
3,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.09
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,977
|
2,977
|
29-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.09
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,329
|
2,329
|
29-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.13
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
74,016
|
74,016
|
30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,760
|
2,760
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
79,233
|
79,233
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.83
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,013
|
1,013
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.83
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
11,207
|
11,207
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.83
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,220
|
1,220
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
11.83
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,087
|
1,087
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.90
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,813
|
2,813
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.90
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,350
|
1,350
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
24,684
|
24,684
|
30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.90
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
22,007
|
22,007
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.90
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,335
|
4,335
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Aug-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,565
|
3,565
|
02-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.91
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,189
|
2,189
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,410
|
4,410
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,114
|
4,114
|
04-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.16
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
23,769
|
23,769
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.16
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,168
|
5,168
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.16
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
138,952
|
138,952
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.16
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
91,449
|
91,449
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.16
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
37,724
|
37,724
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.16
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
87,407
|
87,407
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
12.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,459
|
3,459
|
04-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,526
|
12,526
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,704
|
3,704
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,700
|
3,700
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.18
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,342
|
12,342
|
04-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,600
|
3,600
|
05-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.95
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-115,220
|
-115,220
|
05-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.95
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-9,012
|
-9,012
|
05-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
11.95
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-11,645
|
-11,645
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,100
|
3,100
|
05-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,860
|
1,860
|
05-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-12,584
|
-12,584
|
06-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.41
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,820
|
8,820
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.41
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,224
|
8,224
|
06-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.41
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,506
|
-4,506
|
06-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.41
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
11,716
|
11,716
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Sep-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada
|
on mkt buy
|
11.41
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
19,577
|
19,577
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.41
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-435,872
|
-435,872
|
06-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,480
|
2,480
|
06-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-12,584
|
-12,584
|
09-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.08
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-36,909
|
-36,909
|
09-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-239,143
|
-239,143
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.57
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,623
|
-1,623
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.57
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
15,537
|
15,537
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
10.57
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,677
|
-2,677
|
10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
10.57
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-13,994
|
-13,994
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
10.57
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,350
|
-3,350
|
10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
10.57
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-366,795
|
-366,795
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19
|
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
|
on mkt sell
|
10.57
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,733
|
-1,733
|
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.57
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,116
|
-4,116
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
10.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-19,897
|
-19,897
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
10.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,762
|
-4,762
|
10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
10.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-521,491
|
-521,491
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.54
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,880
|
5,880
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
10.54
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,861
|
1,861
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,790
|
2,790
|
11-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.54
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,437
|
5,437
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
10.51
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-6,250
|
-6,250
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
10.51
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,496
|
-1,496
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
10.51
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-163,819
|
-163,819
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.54
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
20,764
|
20,764
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.54
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
61,943
|
61,943
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.55
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-544
|
-544
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
10.55
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,643
|
-4,643
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
10.55
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-14,945
|
-14,945
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.55
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,931
|
-1,931
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.55
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,350
|
-1,350
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.55
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,352
|
-1,352
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
10.55
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-123,000
|
-123,000
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
10.58
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
24,028
|
24,028
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
10.58
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,657
|
1,657
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
12-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.64
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,744
|
16,744
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-Sep-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
10.65
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,692
|
-2,692
|
12-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.65
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-12,377
|
-12,377
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.65
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,756
|
-3,756
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-Sep-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada
|
on mkt sell
|
10.65
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,664
|
-3,664
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,085
|
1,085
|
13-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
730
|
730
|
16-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
11.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-410
|
-410
|
17-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,723
|
10,723
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Sep-19
|
BlackRock International Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.01
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,292
|
-3,292
|
18-Sep-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
11.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,635
|
-4,635
|
18-Sep-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
11.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,229
|
8,229
|
18-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
37,084
|
37,084
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
26,136
|
26,136
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
54,810
|
54,810
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
11.25
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,704
|
8,704
|
18-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.25
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,350
|
1,350
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
19,771
|
19,771
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.29
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
118,701
|
118,701
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,528
|
-2,528
|
20-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,145
|
5,145
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.32
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-89,804
|
-89,804
|
20-Sep-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia
|
on mkt buy
|
11.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,347
|
1,347
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-13,722
|
-13,722
|
20-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
11.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-9,158
|
-9,158
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Sep-19
|
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
|
on mkt buy
|
11.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
58,487
|
58,487
|
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,162
|
4,162
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
11.30
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-20,325
|
-20,325
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.66
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
934
|
934
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.67
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,079
|
4,079
|
24-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.67
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,237
|
12,237
|
24-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,488
|
1,488
|
25-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
11.87
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,829
|
8,829
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
106,729
|
106,729
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,920
|
12,920
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
123,839
|
123,839
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
29,933
|
29,933
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
67,259
|
67,259
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
123,036
|
123,036
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,385
|
10,385
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,710
|
2,710
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,680
|
2,680
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
6,615
|
6,615
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
9,512
|
9,512
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.27
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
26,698
|
26,698
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
10.99
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,080
|
4,080
|
27-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
10.99
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-12,240
|
-12,240
|
27-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.99
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
498
|
498
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.99
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-35,724
|
-35,724
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Sep-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.04
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,350
|
7,350
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.04
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
751
|
751
|
30-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
75,060
|
75,060
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.89
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
29,675
|
29,675
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
10.89
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,660
|
1,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.01
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
735
|
735
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.01
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
28,553
|
28,553
|
01-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.01
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
13,564
|
13,564
|
02-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.33
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
119,013
|
119,013
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.32
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
180,022
|
180,022
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.34
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
6,052
|
6,052
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.34
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,244
|
1,244
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.34
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,247
|
1,247
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.76
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
14,253
|
14,253
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.73
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
32,760
|
32,760
|
03-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
732
|
732
|
04-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
20,580
|
20,580
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-20,480
|
-20,480
|
04-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,496
|
-2,496
|
07-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.82
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
751
|
751
|
07-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.82
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
22,859
|
22,859
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-9,516
|
-9,516
|
07-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,711
|
-4,711
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,092
|
4,092
|
08-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
130,229
|
130,229
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.61
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,817
|
4,817
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
11.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,732
|
-2,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.58
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,905
|
16,905
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
38,410
|
38,410
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,377
|
3,377
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
35,807
|
35,807
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,104
|
10,104
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
51,376
|
51,376
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.82
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
20,081
|
20,081
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,513
|
7,513
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
11.82
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,077
|
1,077
|
10-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
11.95
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,500
|
-2,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
969
|
969
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
11.90
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
305
|
305
|
11-Oct-19
|
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
|
on mkt sell
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-10,536
|
-10,536
|
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-17,320
|
-17,320
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,396
|
-1,396
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-6,101
|
-6,101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-9,912
|
-9,912
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,141
|
-4,141
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
11.84
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,109
|
-3,109
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,720
|
3,720
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,720
|
3,720
|
11-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,440
|
7,440
|
14-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,256
|
16,256
|
14-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
11.40
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,262
|
2,262
|
14-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,384
|
-1,384
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
662
|
662
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
732
|
732
|
15-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.38
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,095
|
-4,095
|
15-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.38
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
751
|
751
|
15-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
11.38
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,054
|
-1,054
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,383
|
8,383
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
20,691
|
20,691
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
695
|
695
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
10.34
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,737
|
4,737
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.33
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,389
|
12,389
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.25
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,202
|
2,202
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
10.25
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
20,565
|
20,565
|
18-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
10.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,844
|
1,844
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.15
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,670
|
3,670
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.15
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,243
|
-3,243
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.15
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
162
|
162
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-252
|
-252
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Oct-19
|
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
|
on mkt buy
|
10.08
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,239
|
2,239
|
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
10.04
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,095
|
-4,095
|
21-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.04
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,658
|
3,658
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-702
|
-702
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,903
|
-2,903
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-9,546
|
-9,546
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,113
|
-4,113
|
22-Oct-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,346
|
-3,346
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Asset Management Canada
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,404
|
-3,404
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-5,616
|
-5,616
|
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,958
|
-1,958
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-36,095
|
-36,095
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,869
|
-2,869
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-6,185
|
-6,185
|
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,372
|
-1,372
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-8,857
|
-8,857
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,750
|
-4,750
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,882
|
-1,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-17,651
|
-17,651
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,390
|
1,390
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
9.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-257,985
|
-257,985
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
9.62
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,157
|
-1,157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.62
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-8,935
|
-8,935
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.62
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,622
|
-4,622
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.62
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,284
|
-2,284
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.62
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,602
|
-2,602
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.62
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,648
|
-2,648
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.62
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,606
|
-2,606
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-968
|
-968
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-629
|
-629
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-634
|
-634
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
50,577
|
50,577
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,263
|
3,263
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-32,230
|
-32,230
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
28,616
|
28,616
|
24-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.59
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
14,591
|
14,591
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.58
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-16,646
|
-16,646
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
9.59
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,890
|
1,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
9.64
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,490
|
5,490
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-15,456
|
-15,456
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.80
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-420
|
-420
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
40,880
|
40,880
|
25-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,845
|
-3,845
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
734
|
734
|
28-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-460
|
-460
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
368
|
368
|
29-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.59
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-644
|
-644
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
9.59
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,154
|
3,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.58
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,404
|
4,404
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.58
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,360
|
16,360
|
30-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.71
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-140,885
|
-140,885
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.73
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
24,843
|
24,843
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-16,143
|
-16,143
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,659
|
3,659
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,069
|
-2,069
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-789
|
-789
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-803
|
-803
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,214
|
2,214
|
31-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.74
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
973
|
973
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Oct-19
|
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
|
on mkt sell
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,503
|
-1,503
|
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.76
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,984
|
12,984
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,270
|
12,270
|
31-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,270
|
12,270
|
31-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-5,633
|
-5,633
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Oct-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
751
|
751
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,119
|
1,119
|
01-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.02
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-827
|
-827
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-Nov-19
|
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
|
on mkt sell
|
10.02
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-621
|
-621
|
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.02
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-68,600
|
-68,600
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.93
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,091
|
4,091
|
01-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.93
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
14,041
|
14,041
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,525
|
2,525
|
01-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,075
|
16,075
|
04-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.99
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,789
|
-1,789
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.08
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,404
|
4,404
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.74
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-6,724
|
-6,724
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.76
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-145
|
-145
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.74
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-19
|
-19
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Nov-19
|
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
|
on mkt sell
|
9.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,899
|
-2,899
|
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.75
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,872
|
5,872
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.75
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-6,066
|
-6,066
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.50
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-20,998
|
-20,998
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.51
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,468
|
4,468
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
9.56
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-81,820
|
-81,820
|
06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.51
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-6,406
|
-6,406
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.51
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,769
|
-1,769
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.51
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,795
|
-1,795
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.52
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,182
|
8,182
|
06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
9.52
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,261
|
1,261
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Nov-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
9.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-550
|
-550
|
07-Nov-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
9.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,675
|
-1,675
|
07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.64
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,858
|
-3,858
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.64
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-680
|
-680
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.64
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-8,713
|
-8,713
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,296
|
7,296
|
07-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,675
|
12,675
|
07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.63
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-5,681
|
-5,681
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.63
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,204
|
-1,204
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.63
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,171
|
-1,171
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.64
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,390
|
1,390
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
9.64
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
14,556
|
14,556
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.04
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,723
|
-1,723
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-33,139
|
-33,139
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-27,138
|
-27,138
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-171,591
|
-171,591
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-28,431
|
-28,431
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-57,427
|
-57,427
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-687,577
|
-687,577
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,040
|
4,040
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.02
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,978
|
-3,978
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.02
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,257
|
-3,257
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.02
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-20,597
|
-20,597
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.02
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,413
|
-3,413
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.02
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-6,893
|
-6,893
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.02
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-82,532
|
-82,532
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-245,340
|
-245,340
|
08-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,100
|
10,100
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-11,328
|
-11,328
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-19,560
|
-19,560
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,995
|
16,995
|
11-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
8.99
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,400
|
-2,400
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-49,044
|
-49,044
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-40,164
|
-40,164
|
11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-253,943
|
-253,943
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-42,075
|
-42,075
|
11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-84,989
|
-84,989
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,017,574
|
-1,017,574
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,468
|
1,468
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,079
|
4,079
|
12-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,868
|
-3,868
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
18,180
|
18,180
|
12-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,136
|
1,136
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,665
|
7,665
|
13-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-5,211
|
-5,211
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,746
|
2,746
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
13,475
|
13,475
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.05
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,307
|
-1,307
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
8.96
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
695
|
695
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
8.96
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,079
|
4,079
|
13-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
8.96
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
751
|
751
|
13-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
8.96
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-89,738
|
-89,738
|
14-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.10
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-7,041
|
-7,041
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
9.11
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,064
|
8,064
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.21
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,404
|
4,404
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.21
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,077
|
4,077
|
14-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.21
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,510
|
7,510
|
14-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,851
|
-2,851
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.41
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
118,832
|
118,832
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
9.35
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,421
|
4,421
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,872
|
5,872
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,140
|
5,140
|
18-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.04
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,872
|
5,872
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.04
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-13,069
|
-13,069
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.04
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,510
|
-4,510
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,192
|
16,192
|
19-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.24
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-8,097
|
-8,097
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.33
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
53,001
|
53,001
|
20-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.29
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,453
|
-3,453
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.30
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,573
|
10,573
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.30
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,921
|
1,921
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.30
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,872
|
5,872
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
9.30
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-40,780
|
-40,780
|
20-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.30
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
751
|
751
|
20-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.30
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
751
|
751
|
20-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,248
|
1,248
|
21-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.29
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-46,262
|
-46,262
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.30
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,936
|
2,936
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
6,552
|
6,552
|
25-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.01
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,390
|
1,390
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.01
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,077
|
4,077
|
26-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.23
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-13,504
|
-13,504
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.22
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
764
|
764
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.22
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,077
|
4,077
|
26-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.22
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,150
|
10,150
|
26-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.22
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
15,374
|
15,374
|
26-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.22
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,800
|
2,800
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,090
|
16,090
|
27-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
9.44
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
28,769
|
28,769
|
27-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.49
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-24,549
|
-24,549
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.49
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-6,818
|
-6,818
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.49
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-18,316
|
-18,316
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.48
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,876
|
-1,876
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.48
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-706
|
-706
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.48
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-707
|
-707
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
32,180
|
32,180
|
27-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,090
|
16,090
|
27-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,144
|
8,144
|
28-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.53
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-27,348
|
-27,348
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.56
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
11,540
|
11,540
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.52
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,872
|
5,872
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.59
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,993
|
-2,993
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Nov-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,836
|
12,836
|
02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.80
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
20,518
|
20,518
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
9.80
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
21,844
|
21,844
|
02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.80
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
153,381
|
153,381
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
9.80
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
24,922
|
24,922
|
02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.80
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
35,182
|
35,182
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.80
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
627,604
|
627,604
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.82
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,077
|
4,077
|
02-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-173,937
|
-173,937
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.73
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-8,439
|
-8,439
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
9.73
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-14,959
|
-14,959
|
03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
25,341
|
25,341
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
26,978
|
26,978
|
03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
189,432
|
189,432
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
30,780
|
30,780
|
03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
43,450
|
43,450
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
775,118
|
775,118
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
9.65
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,774
|
3,774
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,095
|
16,095
|
04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
38,133
|
38,133
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
40,598
|
40,598
|
04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
285,061
|
285,061
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
46,317
|
46,317
|
04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
65,385
|
65,385
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,166,409
|
1,166,409
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
9.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,313
|
10,313
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-11,435
|
-11,435
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-894
|
-894
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-28,122
|
-28,122
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,910
|
-3,910
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-17,257
|
-17,257
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
734
|
734
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,404
|
4,404
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,156
|
8,156
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
270
|
270
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-13,642
|
-13,642
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,784
|
7,784
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
6,438
|
6,438
|
04-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,876
|
12,876
|
05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
14,441
|
14,441
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
9.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
15,374
|
15,374
|
05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
107,954
|
107,954
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
9.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
17,541
|
17,541
|
05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
24,762
|
24,762
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
9.77
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
441,724
|
441,724
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
9.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,030
|
1,030
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
9.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
338
|
338
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
9.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
346
|
346
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,876
|
12,876
|
06-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
9.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-19,374
|
-19,374
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.85
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,936
|
2,936
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
12,234
|
12,234
|
06-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
14,440
|
14,440
|
09-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.06
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,340
|
7,340
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
9,657
|
9,657
|
09-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-160,865
|
-160,865
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
9.96
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-8,259
|
-8,259
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,808
|
8,808
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,078
|
4,078
|
10-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
19,296
|
19,296
|
11-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
10.04
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-33,079
|
-33,079
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.05
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,943
|
-1,943
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.05
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-294
|
-294
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.05
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-276
|
-276
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
10.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,078
|
4,078
|
11-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
10.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
884
|
884
|
12-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
31,308
|
31,308
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
10.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-3,902
|
-3,902
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
10.19
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-6,191
|
-6,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
10.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,156
|
8,156
|
12-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
10.21
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
69,326
|
69,326
|
12-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
9,542
|
9,542
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
10.13
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
18,264
|
18,264
|
13-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
9.94
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,841
|
-1,841
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.78
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
97,944
|
97,944
|
17-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.65
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,526
|
1,526
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
9.65
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,340
|
7,340
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
9.50
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-18,545
|
-18,545
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
9.97
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,768
|
1,768
|
20-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
10.69
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-51,847
|
-51,847
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,290
|
-1,290
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-349
|
-349
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-347
|
-347
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
10.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
11,928
|
11,928
|
20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,798
|
4,798
|
20-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,380
|
1,380
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,053
|
5,053
|
20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,303
|
3,303
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
370
|
370
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
84,171
|
84,171
|
20-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
24,206
|
24,206
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-114,875
|
-114,875
|
20-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.70
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
6,498
|
6,498
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Dec-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,649
|
3,649
|
23-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
182,482
|
182,482
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
182,482
|
182,482
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,368,613
|
1,368,613
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
63,868
|
63,868
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
164,234
|
164,234
|
23-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
638,686
|
638,686
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,809,307
|
3,809,307
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,790,146
|
4,790,146
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
273,723
|
273,723
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Dec-19
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
22,810
|
22,810
|
23-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
489
|
489
|
23-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,521
|
-4,521
|
23-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
10.62
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,768
|
1,768
|
24-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
11,569
|
11,569
|
24-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
10.65
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
340
|
340
|
24-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
10.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,468
|
1,468
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,404
|
4,404
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
101,016
|
101,016
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
121,037
|
121,037
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
11.10
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
19,255
|
19,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
78,463
|
78,463
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.10
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
84,707
|
84,707
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.10
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
493,709
|
493,709
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
35,052
|
35,052
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,983
|
3,983
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,870
|
16,870
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
40,614
|
40,614
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.14
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
41,526
|
41,526
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,884
|
2,884
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,491
|
4,491
|
30-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
884
|
884
|
30-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.17
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
884
|
884
|
31-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.31
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,884
|
2,884
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Dec-19
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.33
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
22,455
|
22,455
|
02-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
33,066
|
33,066
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
33,234
|
33,234
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
354,447
|
354,447
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
29,339
|
29,339
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
113,917
|
113,917
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
393,263
|
393,263
|
02-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.26
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
56,405
|
56,405
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.27
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,434
|
7,434
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.27
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,652
|
1,652
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
11.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-599
|
-599
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,760
|
16,760
|
03-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,491
|
4,491
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
76,347
|
76,347
|
03-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.75
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
170,658
|
170,658
|
03-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
30,558
|
30,558
|
03-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
11.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
20,564
|
20,564
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
11.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-681
|
-681
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
12.09
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-7,811
|
-7,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.10
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
9,000
|
9,000
|
06-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
12.10
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-63,000
|
-63,000
|
06-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.10
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
9,330
|
9,330
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.10
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,754
|
2,754
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
06-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,194
|
7,194
|
07-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
11.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,163
|
-1,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
11.90
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-10,725
|
-10,725
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
07-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.79
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
17,996
|
17,996
|
07-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.90
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,132
|
1,132
|
08-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
45,523
|
45,523
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
12.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-2,708
|
-2,708
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
12.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-366
|
-366
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
12.07
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-364
|
-364
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.20
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
746
|
746
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
08-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.20
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
35,992
|
35,992
|
08-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,680
|
3,680
|
08-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
14,384
|
14,384
|
09-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
11.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
46,386
|
46,386
|
09-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
11.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-10,725
|
-10,725
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,264
|
2,264
|
10-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.48
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
13,500
|
13,500
|
10-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.45
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,132
|
1,132
|
10-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
11.45
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-10,282
|
-10,282
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
21,582
|
21,582
|
13-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
11.55
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,509
|
-1,509
|
13-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt buy
|
11.55
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,464
|
1,464
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.63
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
38,822
|
38,822
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.63
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
36,008
|
36,008
|
14-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.45
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,085
|
4,085
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.53
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,130
|
4,130
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.53
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,241
|
2,241
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.47
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
126,056
|
126,056
|
14-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.53
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,132
|
1,132
|
14-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
11.53
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-13,630
|
-13,630
|
14-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
17,985
|
17,985
|
15-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|
on mkt sell
|
11.80
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-292
|
-292
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.81
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
129,021
|
129,021
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.86
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
15,694
|
15,694
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
11.82
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,491
|
4,491
|
15-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
21,588
|
21,588
|
16-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,838
|
3,838
|
16-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.93
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
13,178
|
13,178
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
11.90
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,260
|
8,260
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-1,382
|
-1,382
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,424
|
2,424
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.22
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
62,874
|
62,874
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,491
|
4,491
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,132
|
1,132
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,396
|
3,396
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
12.28
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
302,177
|
302,177
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,665
|
2,665
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
2,665
|
2,665
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,198
|
3,198
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,198
|
3,198
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
555
|
555
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,198
|
3,198
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
Placement
|
9.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,198
|
3,198
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.50
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,984
|
8,984
|
20-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
12.48
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-15,694
|
-15,694
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,830
|
10,830
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt sell
|
12.67
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-28,077
|
-28,077
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|
on mkt buy
|
12.67
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
26,921
|
26,921
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,848
|
4,848
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.71
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
61,503
|
61,503
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.71
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,268
|
10,268
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.71
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
65,627
|
65,627
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.71
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
46,530
|
46,530
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.71
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
35,904
|
35,904
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.71
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
63,649
|
63,649
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
851
|
851
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.72
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
858
|
858
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.74
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,520
|
16,520
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.74
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
80,874
|
80,874
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
14,360
|
14,360
|
22-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,220
|
7,220
|
23-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.66
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
30,695
|
30,695
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.68
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
49,445
|
49,445
|
24-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.61
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,260
|
8,260
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.61
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,996
|
8,996
|
24-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.61
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,132
|
1,132
|
24-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
12.61
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
9,911
|
9,911
|
24-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,500
|
16,500
|
24-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
19,250
|
19,250
|
24-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
27,500
|
27,500
|
28-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,120
|
4,120
|
28-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.98
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
29,723
|
29,723
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
13.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
121,446
|
121,446
|
28-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
13.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
31,486
|
31,486
|
28-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
13.00
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-13,870
|
-13,870
|
28-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
6,660
|
6,660
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,325
|
8,325
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,704
|
8,704
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
32,760
|
32,760
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.56
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
6,729
|
6,729
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.56
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,499
|
1,499
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.56
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,479
|
1,479
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.56
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
24,300
|
24,300
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.56
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
680
|
680
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.56
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
37,125
|
37,125
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.56
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
70,704
|
70,704
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.49
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,652
|
1,652
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,325
|
8,325
|
30-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,340
|
8,340
|
30-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.42
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
26,115
|
26,115
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
15,012
|
15,012
|
31-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,924
|
1,924
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,715
|
5,715
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.59
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
118,205
|
118,205
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,976
|
8,976
|
31-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt sell
|
12.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-4,467
|
-4,467
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
9,681
|
9,681
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
on mkt buy
|
12.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,558
|
1,558
|
31-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
27,534
|
27,534
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-Jan-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.60
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
167,544
|
167,544
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
13.03
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
107,537
|
107,537
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.91
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
4,956
|
4,956
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
03-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.95
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
13,464
|
13,464
|
03-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.91
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,562
|
1,562
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
13.03
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,269
|
3,269
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
13.03
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
13,534
|
13,534
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,004
|
5,004
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
13.18
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
7,434
|
7,434
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
13.18
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
40,401
|
40,401
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
13.18
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
31,423
|
31,423
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
13.18
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,304
|
3,304
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
13.18
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
994
|
994
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
13.12
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
22,445
|
22,445
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
5,075
|
5,075
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,526
|
8,526
|
04-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
in specie
|
n/a
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,120
|
8,120
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
85,214
|
85,214
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
10,133
|
10,133
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
42,036
|
42,036
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
79,896
|
79,896
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
33,150
|
33,150
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt buy
|
12.92
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
79,983
|
79,983
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person whose relevant interest
|
Nature of change (6) /
|
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Date of Change
|
Consideration given in relation to
|
CCY
|
votes
|
changed
|
securities affected
|
|
|
change (7)
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.93
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
16,611
|
16,611
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.93
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,521
|
3,521
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,
|
on mkt buy
|
12.93
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
3,496
|
3,496
|
|
National Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management (UK)
|
on mkt buy
|
12.80
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
1,513
|
1,513
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Investment Management
|
on mkt sell
|
12.98
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-10,738
|
-10,738
|
|
(Australia) Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt buy
|
12.98
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
8,982
|
8,982
|
05-Feb-20
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|
on mkt sell
|
12.98
|
AUD
|
ORD
|
-35,928
|
-35,928
This is Annexure B of 6 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder
|
|
07-Feb-20
|
Maria Tricarico,
|
Date
|
Authorised Signatory
|
4. Details of present registered holders
|
Holder of Relevant
|
Registered Holder of
|
Person entitled to be
|
Nature of Relevant Interest (6)
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Nature of
|
Interests
|
Securities
|
registered as holder (8)
|
Securities
|
votes
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock (Netherlands)
|
SSB-STATE STREET
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
85,686
|
85,686
|
Subsidiary of
|
B.V.
|
LONDON
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK)
|
BNYM-BONY EUROPE -
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
732,996
|
732,996
|
Subsidiary of
|
Limited
|
LONDON
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK)
|
SSB-STATE STREET
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
5,353,606
|
5,353,606
|
Subsidiary of
|
Limited
|
DUBLIN
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Advisors (UK)
|
STATE STREET BANK,
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
88,984
|
88,984
|
Subsidiary of
|
Limited
|
MUNICH, ZURICH
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
BRANCH
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holder of Relevant
|
Registered Holder of
|
Person entitled to be
|
Nature of Relevant Interest (6)
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Nature of
|
Interests
|
Securities
|
registered as holder (8)
|
Securities
|
votes
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLACKROCK ADVISORS,
|
BNYM-THE BANK OF
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
135,025
|
135,025
|
Subsidiary of
|
LLC
|
NEW YORK
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Asset
|
SSB-STATE STREET
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
98,527
|
98,527
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management Canada
|
SACRAMENTO
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Limited
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Asset
|
CITI-CITIBANK, HONG
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
4,336
|
4,336
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management North Asia
|
KONG
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Limited
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Asset
|
Northern Trust Singapore
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
1,347
|
1,347
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management North Asia
|
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Limited
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
BLACKROCK FINANCIAL
|
BNYM-THE BANK OF
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
60,726
|
60,726
|
Subsidiary of
|
MANAGEMENT, INC.
|
NEW YORK
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
SSB-STATE STREET
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
126,724
|
126,724
|
Subsidiary of
|
|
BANK, BOSTON
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Fund Advisors
|
SSB-STATE STREET
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
7,218,923
|
7,218,923
|
Subsidiary of
|
|
SACRAMENTO
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Institutional
|
BNYM-THE BANK OF
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
446,490
|
446,490
|
Subsidiary of
|
Trust Company, National
|
NEW YORK
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Association
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Institutional
|
BOA-MERRILL LYNCH
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
13,534
|
13,534
|
Subsidiary of
|
Trust Company, National
|
INTL PRIME BROKER -
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Association
|
NEW YORK
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holder of Relevant
|
Registered Holder of
|
Person entitled to be
|
Nature of Relevant Interest (6)
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Nature of
|
Interests
|
Securities
|
registered as holder (8)
|
Securities
|
votes
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Institutional
|
CITI-CITIGROUP GLOBAL
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
3,269
|
3,269
|
Subsidiary of
|
Trust Company, National
|
MARKETS PRIME
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Association
|
BROKERAGE - NEW
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
YORK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Institutional
|
JPM-JP MORGAN CHASE
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
4,666,451
|
4,666,451
|
Subsidiary of
|
Trust Company, National
|
- NEW YORK
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Association
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Institutional
|
SSB-SSB NEW YORK
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
256,824
|
256,824
|
Subsidiary of
|
Trust Company, National
|
INSTITUTIONAL
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Association
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Institutional
|
SSB-STATE STREET
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
1,904
|
1,904
|
Subsidiary of
|
Trust Company, National
|
SACRAMENTO
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Association
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment
|
BOA-MERRILL LYNCH
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
17,263
|
17,263
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management (Australia)
|
INTL PRIME BROKER -
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Limited
|
NEW YORK
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment
|
HSBC-HSBC SYDNEY
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
933,140
|
933,140
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management (Australia)
|
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Limited
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment
|
JPM-JPM CHASE -
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
1,574,240
|
1,574,240
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management (Australia)
|
SYDNEY
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Limited
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment
|
NAB-NATIONAL
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
2,571,420
|
2,571,420
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management (Australia)
|
AUSTRALIA BANK
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Limited
|
LIMITED - MELBOURNE
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment
|
Northern Trust Singapore
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
644,842
|
644,842
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management (Australia)
|
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Limited
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holder of Relevant
|
Registered Holder of
|
Person entitled to be
|
Nature of Relevant Interest (6)
|
Class and number of
|
Person's
|
Nature of
|
Interests
|
Securities
|
registered as holder (8)
|
Securities
|
votes
|
Association
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment
|
SSB-STATE STREET
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
35,291
|
35,291
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management (Australia)
|
SINGAPORE
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Limited
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment
|
UBS- UBS- ZURICH
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
130,432
|
130,432
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management (Australia)
|
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
Limited
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment
|
BNP-BNP PARIBAS
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
276,686
|
276,686
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management (UK) Limited
|
JERSEY
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|
BlackRock Investment
|
BNYM-BANK OF NY
|
|
Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to
|
ORD
|
290,634
|
290,634
|
Subsidiary of
|
Management (UK) Limited
|
BRUS
|
|
securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as
|
|
|
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
|
|
|
investment manager or trustee.
|
|
|
|
|