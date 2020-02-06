Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Northern Star Resources Limited    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Star Resources : Change in Substantial Holding – Blackrock Group

02/06/2020 | 08:03pm EST

Annexure A

This is Annexure A of 17 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder

07-Feb-20

Maria Tricarico,

Date

Authorised Signatory

5. Consideration

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD. (NST)

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

22-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.59

AUD

ORD

715

715

National Association

22-Aug-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

on mkt buy

11.60

AUD

ORD

22,754

22,754

22-Aug-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-12,584

-12,584

22-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-1,303

-1,303

Limited

23-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.41

AUD

ORD

587

587

National Association

23-Aug-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.40

AUD

ORD

3,675

3,675

(Australia) Limited

23-Aug-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.40

AUD

ORD

675

675

(Australia) Limited

23-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

11.40

AUD

ORD

-2,081

-2,081

26-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

12.39

AUD

ORD

-5,083

-5,083

National Association

27-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.58

AUD

ORD

3,603

3,603

National Association

27-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.53

AUD

ORD

78,090

78,090

27-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.57

AUD

ORD

2,910

2,910

National Association

27-Aug-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

11.57

AUD

ORD

1,148

1,148

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

2,985

2,985

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

11.93

AUD

ORD

17,270

17,270

Limited

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

11.93

AUD

ORD

495,816

495,816

Limited

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

1,278

1,278

28-Aug-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

34,972

34,972

(Australia) Limited

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

2,374

2,374

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

1,278

1,278

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

1,278

1,278

28-Aug-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

95,217

95,217

(Australia) Limited

28-Aug-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

25,043

25,043

(Australia) Limited

28-Aug-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

49,898

49,898

(Australia) Limited

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

560

560

National Association

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

11.97

AUD

ORD

4,207

4,207

Limited

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

11.97

AUD

ORD

120,793

120,793

Limited

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.92

AUD

ORD

1,219

1,219

National Association

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.92

AUD

ORD

284

284

National Association

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.92

AUD

ORD

283

283

National Association

28-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.88

AUD

ORD

-12,336

-12,336

29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.09

AUD

ORD

1,275

1,275

National Association

29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.09

AUD

ORD

2,922

2,922

National Association

29-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

12.10

AUD

ORD

20,822

20,822

Limited

NST

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

29-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

12.10

AUD

ORD

597,727

597,727

Limited

29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.09

AUD

ORD

10,576

10,576

National Association

29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.09

AUD

ORD

1,369

1,369

National Association

29-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

12.09

AUD

ORD

3,400

3,400

29-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.09

AUD

ORD

2,977

2,977

29-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.09

AUD

ORD

2,329

2,329

29-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.13

AUD

ORD

74,016

74,016

30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

11.84

AUD

ORD

2,760

2,760

Limited

30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

11.84

AUD

ORD

79,233

79,233

Limited

30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.83

AUD

ORD

1,013

1,013

National Association

30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.83

AUD

ORD

11,207

11,207

National Association

30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.83

AUD

ORD

1,220

1,220

National Association

30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

11.83

AUD

ORD

1,087

1,087

30-Aug-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.90

AUD

ORD

2,813

2,813

(Australia) Limited

30-Aug-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.90

AUD

ORD

1,350

1,350

(Australia) Limited

30-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.84

AUD

ORD

24,684

24,684

30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.90

AUD

ORD

22,007

22,007

National Association

30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.90

AUD

ORD

4,335

4,335

National Association

30-Aug-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

3,565

3,565

02-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.91

AUD

ORD

2,189

2,189

National Association

03-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.81

AUD

ORD

4,410

4,410

(Australia) Limited

03-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.81

AUD

ORD

4,114

4,114

04-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.16

AUD

ORD

23,769

23,769

(Australia) Limited

04-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.16

AUD

ORD

5,168

5,168

(Australia) Limited

04-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.16

AUD

ORD

138,952

138,952

(Australia) Limited

04-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.16

AUD

ORD

91,449

91,449

(Australia) Limited

04-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.16

AUD

ORD

37,724

37,724

(Australia) Limited

04-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.16

AUD

ORD

87,407

87,407

(Australia) Limited

04-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

12.17

AUD

ORD

3,459

3,459

04-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.17

AUD

ORD

12,526

12,526

National Association

04-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.17

AUD

ORD

3,704

3,704

National Association

04-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.17

AUD

ORD

3,700

3,700

National Association

04-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.18

AUD

ORD

12,342

12,342

04-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

3,600

3,600

05-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.95

AUD

ORD

-115,220

-115,220

05-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.95

AUD

ORD

-9,012

-9,012

05-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

11.95

AUD

ORD

-11,645

-11,645

(Australia) Limited

05-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

3,100

3,100

05-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

1,860

1,860

05-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-12,584

-12,584

06-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.41

AUD

ORD

8,820

8,820

(Australia) Limited

06-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.41

AUD

ORD

8,224

8,224

06-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.41

AUD

ORD

-4,506

-4,506

06-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.41

AUD

ORD

11,716

11,716

National Association

NST

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

06-Sep-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada

on mkt buy

11.41

AUD

ORD

19,577

19,577

Limited

06-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.41

AUD

ORD

-435,872

-435,872

06-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

2,480

2,480

06-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-12,584

-12,584

09-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.08

AUD

ORD

-36,909

-36,909

09-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-239,143

-239,143

(Australia) Limited

10-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.57

AUD

ORD

-1,623

-1,623

National Association

10-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.57

AUD

ORD

15,537

15,537

(Australia) Limited

10-Sep-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

on mkt sell

10.57

AUD

ORD

-2,677

-2,677

10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

10.57

AUD

ORD

-13,994

-13,994

Limited

10-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

10.57

AUD

ORD

-3,350

-3,350

10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

10.57

AUD

ORD

-366,795

-366,795

Limited

10-Sep-19

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

on mkt sell

10.57

AUD

ORD

-1,733

-1,733

MANAGEMENT, INC.

10-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.57

AUD

ORD

-4,116

-4,116

National Association

10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

10.60

AUD

ORD

-19,897

-19,897

Limited

10-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

10.60

AUD

ORD

-4,762

-4,762

10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

10.60

AUD

ORD

-521,491

-521,491

Limited

10-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.54

AUD

ORD

5,880

5,880

(Australia) Limited

10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

10.54

AUD

ORD

1,861

1,861

10-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

2,790

2,790

11-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.54

AUD

ORD

5,437

5,437

(Australia) Limited

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

10.51

AUD

ORD

-6,250

-6,250

Limited

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

10.51

AUD

ORD

-1,496

-1,496

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

10.51

AUD

ORD

-163,819

-163,819

Limited

11-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.54

AUD

ORD

20,764

20,764

(Australia) Limited

11-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.54

AUD

ORD

61,943

61,943

(Australia) Limited

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.55

AUD

ORD

-544

-544

National Association

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

10.55

AUD

ORD

-4,643

-4,643

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

10.55

AUD

ORD

-14,945

-14,945

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.55

AUD

ORD

-1,931

-1,931

National Association

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.55

AUD

ORD

-1,350

-1,350

National Association

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.55

AUD

ORD

-1,352

-1,352

National Association

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

10.55

AUD

ORD

-123,000

-123,000

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

10.58

AUD

ORD

24,028

24,028

National Association

11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

10.58

AUD

ORD

1,657

1,657

National Association

11-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

1,085

1,085

12-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.64

AUD

ORD

16,744

16,744

(Australia) Limited

12-Sep-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

on mkt sell

10.65

AUD

ORD

-2,692

-2,692

12-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.65

AUD

ORD

-12,377

-12,377

National Association

12-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.65

AUD

ORD

-3,756

-3,756

National Association

12-Sep-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada

on mkt sell

10.65

AUD

ORD

-3,664

-3,664

Limited

13-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

1,085

1,085

13-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

730

730

16-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

11.00

AUD

ORD

-410

-410

17-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.00

AUD

ORD

10,723

10,723

(Australia) Limited

NST

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

17-Sep-19

BlackRock International Limited

on mkt sell

11.01

AUD

ORD

-3,292

-3,292

18-Sep-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

on mkt sell

11.17

AUD

ORD

-4,635

-4,635

18-Sep-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

on mkt buy

11.17

AUD

ORD

8,229

8,229

18-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

37,084

37,084

(Australia) Limited

18-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

26,136

26,136

(Australia) Limited

18-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

54,810

54,810

(Australia) Limited

18-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

11.25

AUD

ORD

8,704

8,704

18-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.25

AUD

ORD

1,350

1,350

(Australia) Limited

19-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.07

AUD

ORD

19,771

19,771

(Australia) Limited

20-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.29

AUD

ORD

118,701

118,701

(Australia) Limited

20-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.28

AUD

ORD

-2,528

-2,528

20-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.28

AUD

ORD

5,145

5,145

(Australia) Limited

20-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.32

AUD

ORD

-89,804

-89,804

20-Sep-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia

on mkt buy

11.28

AUD

ORD

1,347

1,347

Limited

20-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.28

AUD

ORD

-13,722

-13,722

20-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

11.28

AUD

ORD

-9,158

-9,158

National Association

20-Sep-19

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

on mkt buy

11.28

AUD

ORD

58,487

58,487

MANAGEMENT, INC.

20-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.28

AUD

ORD

4,162

4,162

(Australia) Limited

23-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

11.30

AUD

ORD

-20,325

-20,325

(Australia) Limited

24-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.66

AUD

ORD

934

934

(Australia) Limited

24-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.67

AUD

ORD

4,079

4,079

24-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.67

AUD

ORD

12,237

12,237

24-Sep-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

1,488

1,488

25-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

11.87

AUD

ORD

8,829

8,829

Limited

25-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.77

AUD

ORD

106,729

106,729

(Australia) Limited

25-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.77

AUD

ORD

12,920

12,920

(Australia) Limited

25-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.77

AUD

ORD

123,839

123,839

(Australia) Limited

25-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.77

AUD

ORD

29,933

29,933

(Australia) Limited

25-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.77

AUD

ORD

67,259

67,259

(Australia) Limited

25-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.77

AUD

ORD

123,036

123,036

(Australia) Limited

25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.78

AUD

ORD

10,385

10,385

National Association

25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.78

AUD

ORD

2,710

2,710

National Association

25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.78

AUD

ORD

2,680

2,680

National Association

25-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.70

AUD

ORD

6,615

6,615

(Australia) Limited

25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.70

AUD

ORD

9,512

9,512

National Association

26-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.27

AUD

ORD

26,698

26,698

(Australia) Limited

27-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

10.99

AUD

ORD

4,080

4,080

27-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

10.99

AUD

ORD

-12,240

-12,240

27-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.99

AUD

ORD

498

498

(Australia) Limited

27-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.99

AUD

ORD

-35,724

-35,724

National Association

30-Sep-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.04

AUD

ORD

7,350

7,350

(Australia) Limited

30-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.04

AUD

ORD

751

751

30-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

75,060

75,060

National Association

NST

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

01-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.89

AUD

ORD

29,675

29,675

(Australia) Limited

01-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

10.89

AUD

ORD

1,660

1,660

01-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.01

AUD

ORD

735

735

(Australia) Limited

01-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.01

AUD

ORD

28,553

28,553

01-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.01

AUD

ORD

13,564

13,564

02-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.33

AUD

ORD

119,013

119,013

(Australia) Limited

02-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.32

AUD

ORD

180,022

180,022

(Australia) Limited

02-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.34

AUD

ORD

6,052

6,052

National Association

02-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.34

AUD

ORD

1,244

1,244

National Association

02-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.34

AUD

ORD

1,247

1,247

National Association

03-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.76

AUD

ORD

14,253

14,253

(Australia) Limited

03-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.73

AUD

ORD

32,760

32,760

03-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

732

732

04-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.70

AUD

ORD

20,580

20,580

(Australia) Limited

04-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.70

AUD

ORD

-20,480

-20,480

04-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-2,496

-2,496

07-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.82

AUD

ORD

751

751

07-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.82

AUD

ORD

22,859

22,859

National Association

07-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-9,516

-9,516

07-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-4,711

-4,711

Limited

07-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

4,092

4,092

08-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

130,229

130,229

(Australia) Limited

08-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.61

AUD

ORD

4,817

4,817

(Australia) Limited

08-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

11.60

AUD

ORD

-2,732

-2,732

08-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.58

AUD

ORD

16,905

16,905

(Australia) Limited

09-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.77

AUD

ORD

38,410

38,410

(Australia) Limited

09-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.79

AUD

ORD

3,377

3,377

(Australia) Limited

09-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.79

AUD

ORD

35,807

35,807

(Australia) Limited

09-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.79

AUD

ORD

10,104

10,104

(Australia) Limited

09-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.77

AUD

ORD

51,376

51,376

(Australia) Limited

09-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.82

AUD

ORD

20,081

20,081

(Australia) Limited

10-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.94

AUD

ORD

7,513

7,513

(Australia) Limited

10-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

11.82

AUD

ORD

1,077

1,077

10-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

11.95

AUD

ORD

-2,500

-2,500

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

11.84

AUD

ORD

969

969

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

11.90

AUD

ORD

305

305

11-Oct-19

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

on mkt sell

11.84

AUD

ORD

-10,536

-10,536

MANAGEMENT, INC.

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

11.84

AUD

ORD

-17,320

-17,320

National Association

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

11.84

AUD

ORD

-1,396

-1,396

National Association

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

11.84

AUD

ORD

-6,101

-6,101

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

11.84

AUD

ORD

-9,912

-9,912

National Association

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

11.84

AUD

ORD

-4,141

-4,141

National Association

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

11.84

AUD

ORD

-3,109

-3,109

NST

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

3,720

3,720

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

3,720

3,720

11-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

7,440

7,440

14-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

16,256

16,256

14-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

11.40

AUD

ORD

2,262

2,262

14-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

11.26

AUD

ORD

-1,384

-1,384

14-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

662

662

(Australia) Limited

15-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

732

732

15-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.38

AUD

ORD

-4,095

-4,095

15-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.38

AUD

ORD

751

751

15-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

11.38

AUD

ORD

-1,054

-1,054

16-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

8,383

8,383

(Australia) Limited

16-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

20,691

20,691

(Australia) Limited

16-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

695

695

(Australia) Limited

17-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

10.34

AUD

ORD

4,737

4,737

Limited

17-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.33

AUD

ORD

12,389

12,389

(Australia) Limited

17-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.25

AUD

ORD

2,202

2,202

(Australia) Limited

17-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

10.25

AUD

ORD

20,565

20,565

18-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

10.14

AUD

ORD

1,844

1,844

18-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.15

AUD

ORD

3,670

3,670

(Australia) Limited

18-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.15

AUD

ORD

-3,243

-3,243

National Association

18-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.15

AUD

ORD

162

162

(Australia) Limited

21-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.07

AUD

ORD

-252

-252

National Association

21-Oct-19

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

on mkt buy

10.08

AUD

ORD

2,239

2,239

MANAGEMENT, INC.

21-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

10.04

AUD

ORD

-4,095

-4,095

21-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.04

AUD

ORD

3,658

3,658

(Australia) Limited

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-702

-702

National Association

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-2,903

-2,903

National Association

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-9,546

-9,546

National Association

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-4,113

-4,113

22-Oct-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-3,346

-3,346

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Asset Management Canada

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-3,404

-3,404

Limited

22-Oct-19

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-5,616

-5,616

MANAGEMENT, INC.

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-1,958

-1,958

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-36,095

-36,095

National Association

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-2,869

-2,869

National Association

22-Oct-19

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-6,185

-6,185

MANAGEMENT, INC.

22-Oct-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-1,372

-1,372

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-8,857

-8,857

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-4,750

-4,750

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-1,882

-1,882

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.81

AUD

ORD

-17,651

-17,651

National Association

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

1,390

1,390

(Australia) Limited

22-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

9.77

AUD

ORD

-257,985

-257,985

NST

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

9.62

AUD

ORD

-1,157

-1,157

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.62

AUD

ORD

-8,935

-8,935

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.62

AUD

ORD

-4,622

-4,622

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.62

AUD

ORD

-2,284

-2,284

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.62

AUD

ORD

-2,602

-2,602

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.62

AUD

ORD

-2,648

-2,648

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.62

AUD

ORD

-2,606

-2,606

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.60

AUD

ORD

-968

-968

National Association

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.60

AUD

ORD

-629

-629

National Association

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.60

AUD

ORD

-634

-634

National Association

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.60

AUD

ORD

50,577

50,577

(Australia) Limited

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.60

AUD

ORD

3,263

3,263

(Australia) Limited

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.60

AUD

ORD

-32,230

-32,230

(Australia) Limited

23-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.60

AUD

ORD

28,616

28,616

24-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.59

AUD

ORD

14,591

14,591

(Australia) Limited

24-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.58

AUD

ORD

-16,646

-16,646

National Association

24-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

9.59

AUD

ORD

1,890

1,890

24-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

9.64

AUD

ORD

5,490

5,490

National Association

24-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-15,456

-15,456

National Association

25-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.80

AUD

ORD

-420

-420

National Association

25-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.77

AUD

ORD

40,880

40,880

25-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.77

AUD

ORD

-3,845

-3,845

(Australia) Limited

28-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

734

734

28-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.79

AUD

ORD

-460

-460

National Association

29-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

368

368

29-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.59

AUD

ORD

-644

-644

National Association

29-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

9.59

AUD

ORD

3,154

3,154

29-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.58

AUD

ORD

4,404

4,404

(Australia) Limited

29-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.58

AUD

ORD

16,360

16,360

30-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.71

AUD

ORD

-140,885

-140,885

Limited

30-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.73

AUD

ORD

24,843

24,843

(Australia) Limited

30-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.72

AUD

ORD

-16,143

-16,143

(Australia) Limited

30-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.72

AUD

ORD

3,659

3,659

(Australia) Limited

30-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.72

AUD

ORD

-2,069

-2,069

National Association

30-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.72

AUD

ORD

-789

-789

National Association

30-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.72

AUD

ORD

-803

-803

National Association

31-Oct-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

2,214

2,214

31-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.74

AUD

ORD

973

973

(Australia) Limited

31-Oct-19

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

on mkt sell

9.78

AUD

ORD

-1,503

-1,503

MANAGEMENT, INC.

31-Oct-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.76

AUD

ORD

12,984

12,984

(Australia) Limited

31-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.79

AUD

ORD

12,270

12,270

31-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.79

AUD

ORD

12,270

12,270

31-Oct-19

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.79

AUD

ORD

-5,633

-5,633

National Association

31-Oct-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.79

AUD

ORD

751

751

NST

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

01-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

1,119

1,119

01-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.02

AUD

ORD

-827

-827

National Association

01-Nov-19

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

on mkt sell

10.02

AUD

ORD

-621

-621

MANAGEMENT, INC.

01-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.02

AUD

ORD

-68,600

-68,600

National Association

01-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.93

AUD

ORD

4,091

4,091

01-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.93

AUD

ORD

14,041

14,041

Limited

01-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

2,525

2,525

01-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

16,075

16,075

04-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.99

AUD

ORD

-1,789

-1,789

National Association

04-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.08

AUD

ORD

4,404

4,404

(Australia) Limited

05-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.74

AUD

ORD

-6,724

-6,724

(Australia) Limited

05-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.76

AUD

ORD

-145

-145

National Association

05-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.74

AUD

ORD

-19

-19

(Australia) Limited

05-Nov-19

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

on mkt sell

9.77

AUD

ORD

-2,899

-2,899

MANAGEMENT, INC.

05-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.75

AUD

ORD

5,872

5,872

(Australia) Limited

05-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.75

AUD

ORD

-6,066

-6,066

National Association

06-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.50

AUD

ORD

-20,998

-20,998

(Australia) Limited

06-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.51

AUD

ORD

4,468

4,468

(Australia) Limited

06-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

9.56

AUD

ORD

-81,820

-81,820

06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.51

AUD

ORD

-6,406

-6,406

National Association

06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.51

AUD

ORD

-1,769

-1,769

National Association

06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.51

AUD

ORD

-1,795

-1,795

National Association

06-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.52

AUD

ORD

8,182

8,182

06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

9.52

AUD

ORD

1,261

1,261

National Association

07-Nov-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

on mkt sell

9.60

AUD

ORD

-550

-550

07-Nov-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

on mkt sell

9.60

AUD

ORD

-1,675

-1,675

07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.64

AUD

ORD

-3,858

-3,858

National Association

07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.64

AUD

ORD

-680

-680

National Association

07-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.64

AUD

ORD

-8,713

-8,713

(Australia) Limited

07-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

7,296

7,296

07-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

12,675

12,675

07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.63

AUD

ORD

-5,681

-5,681

National Association

07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.63

AUD

ORD

-1,204

-1,204

National Association

07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.63

AUD

ORD

-1,171

-1,171

National Association

07-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.64

AUD

ORD

1,390

1,390

(Australia) Limited

07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

9.64

AUD

ORD

14,556

14,556

National Association

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.04

AUD

ORD

-1,723

-1,723

National Association

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-33,139

-33,139

Limited

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-27,138

-27,138

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-171,591

-171,591

Limited

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-28,431

-28,431

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-57,427

-57,427

Limited

NST

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-687,577

-687,577

Limited

08-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

4,040

4,040

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.02

AUD

ORD

-3,978

-3,978

Limited

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.02

AUD

ORD

-3,257

-3,257

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.02

AUD

ORD

-20,597

-20,597

Limited

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.02

AUD

ORD

-3,413

-3,413

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.02

AUD

ORD

-6,893

-6,893

Limited

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.02

AUD

ORD

-82,532

-82,532

Limited

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-245,340

-245,340

08-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

10,100

10,100

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-11,328

-11,328

National Association

08-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-19,560

-19,560

National Association

11-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

16,995

16,995

11-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

8.99

AUD

ORD

-2,400

-2,400

National Association

11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-49,044

-49,044

Limited

11-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-40,164

-40,164

11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-253,943

-253,943

Limited

11-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-42,075

-42,075

11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-84,989

-84,989

Limited

11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-1,017,574

-1,017,574

Limited

11-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.00

AUD

ORD

1,468

1,468

(Australia) Limited

11-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.00

AUD

ORD

4,079

4,079

12-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.00

AUD

ORD

-3,868

-3,868

(Australia) Limited

12-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

18,180

18,180

12-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

9.00

AUD

ORD

1,136

1,136

13-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

7,665

7,665

13-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.07

AUD

ORD

-5,211

-5,211

(Australia) Limited

13-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.07

AUD

ORD

2,746

2,746

(Australia) Limited

13-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.07

AUD

ORD

13,475

13,475

(Australia) Limited

13-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.05

AUD

ORD

-1,307

-1,307

National Association

13-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

8.96

AUD

ORD

695

695

(Australia) Limited

13-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.96

AUD

ORD

4,079

4,079

13-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

8.96

AUD

ORD

751

751

13-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

8.96

AUD

ORD

-89,738

-89,738

14-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.10

AUD

ORD

-7,041

-7,041

(Australia) Limited

14-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

9.11

AUD

ORD

8,064

8,064

14-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.21

AUD

ORD

4,404

4,404

(Australia) Limited

14-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.21

AUD

ORD

4,077

4,077

14-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.21

AUD

ORD

7,510

7,510

14-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-2,851

-2,851

Limited

15-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.41

AUD

ORD

118,832

118,832

Limited

15-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

9.35

AUD

ORD

4,421

4,421

15-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.28

AUD

ORD

5,872

5,872

(Australia) Limited

18-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

5,140

5,140

18-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.04

AUD

ORD

5,872

5,872

(Australia) Limited

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

18-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.04

AUD

ORD

-13,069

-13,069

National Association

18-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.04

AUD

ORD

-4,510

-4,510

National Association

19-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

16,192

16,192

19-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.24

AUD

ORD

-8,097

-8,097

(Australia) Limited

19-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.33

AUD

ORD

53,001

53,001

20-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.29

AUD

ORD

-3,453

-3,453

(Australia) Limited

20-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.30

AUD

ORD

10,573

10,573

(Australia) Limited

20-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.30

AUD

ORD

1,921

1,921

(Australia) Limited

20-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.30

AUD

ORD

5,872

5,872

(Australia) Limited

20-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

9.30

AUD

ORD

-40,780

-40,780

20-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.30

AUD

ORD

751

751

20-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.30

AUD

ORD

751

751

20-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

1,248

1,248

21-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.29

AUD

ORD

-46,262

-46,262

(Australia) Limited

21-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.30

AUD

ORD

2,936

2,936

(Australia) Limited

22-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

6,552

6,552

25-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.01

AUD

ORD

1,390

1,390

(Australia) Limited

25-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.01

AUD

ORD

4,077

4,077

26-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.23

AUD

ORD

-13,504

-13,504

(Australia) Limited

26-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.22

AUD

ORD

764

764

(Australia) Limited

26-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.22

AUD

ORD

4,077

4,077

26-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.22

AUD

ORD

10,150

10,150

26-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.22

AUD

ORD

15,374

15,374

26-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.22

AUD

ORD

2,800

2,800

(Australia) Limited

26-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

16,090

16,090

27-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

9.44

AUD

ORD

28,769

28,769

27-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.49

AUD

ORD

-24,549

-24,549

(Australia) Limited

27-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.49

AUD

ORD

-6,818

-6,818

(Australia) Limited

27-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.49

AUD

ORD

-18,316

-18,316

(Australia) Limited

27-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.48

AUD

ORD

-1,876

-1,876

National Association

27-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.48

AUD

ORD

-706

-706

National Association

27-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.48

AUD

ORD

-707

-707

National Association

27-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

32,180

32,180

27-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

16,090

16,090

27-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

8,144

8,144

28-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.53

AUD

ORD

-27,348

-27,348

(Australia) Limited

28-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.56

AUD

ORD

11,540

11,540

Limited

28-Nov-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.52

AUD

ORD

5,872

5,872

(Australia) Limited

29-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.59

AUD

ORD

-2,993

-2,993

National Association

29-Nov-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

12,836

12,836

02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.80

AUD

ORD

20,518

20,518

Limited

02-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

9.80

AUD

ORD

21,844

21,844

02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.80

AUD

ORD

153,381

153,381

Limited

02-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

9.80

AUD

ORD

24,922

24,922

02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.80

AUD

ORD

35,182

35,182

Limited

02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.80

AUD

ORD

627,604

627,604

Limited

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

02-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.82

AUD

ORD

4,077

4,077

02-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-173,937

-173,937

National Association

03-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.73

AUD

ORD

-8,439

-8,439

(Australia) Limited

03-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

9.73

AUD

ORD

-14,959

-14,959

03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.72

AUD

ORD

25,341

25,341

Limited

03-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

9.72

AUD

ORD

26,978

26,978

03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.72

AUD

ORD

189,432

189,432

Limited

03-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

9.72

AUD

ORD

30,780

30,780

03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.72

AUD

ORD

43,450

43,450

Limited

03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.72

AUD

ORD

775,118

775,118

Limited

03-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

9.65

AUD

ORD

3,774

3,774

National Association

03-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

16,095

16,095

04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

38,133

38,133

Limited

04-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

40,598

40,598

04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

285,061

285,061

Limited

04-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

46,317

46,317

04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

65,385

65,385

Limited

04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

1,166,409

1,166,409

Limited

04-Dec-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

on mkt buy

9.94

AUD

ORD

10,313

10,313

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.78

AUD

ORD

-11,435

-11,435

(Australia) Limited

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.78

AUD

ORD

-894

-894

(Australia) Limited

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.78

AUD

ORD

-28,122

-28,122

(Australia) Limited

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.78

AUD

ORD

-3,910

-3,910

(Australia) Limited

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.78

AUD

ORD

-17,257

-17,257

(Australia) Limited

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

734

734

(Australia) Limited

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

4,404

4,404

(Australia) Limited

04-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

8,156

8,156

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

270

270

(Australia) Limited

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.78

AUD

ORD

-13,642

-13,642

(Australia) Limited

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

7,784

7,784

(Australia) Limited

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

6,438

6,438

04-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

12,876

12,876

05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.77

AUD

ORD

14,441

14,441

Limited

05-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

9.77

AUD

ORD

15,374

15,374

05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.77

AUD

ORD

107,954

107,954

Limited

05-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

9.77

AUD

ORD

17,541

17,541

05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.77

AUD

ORD

24,762

24,762

Limited

05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

9.77

AUD

ORD

441,724

441,724

Limited

05-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

9.79

AUD

ORD

1,030

1,030

National Association

05-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

9.79

AUD

ORD

338

338

National Association

05-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

9.79

AUD

ORD

346

346

National Association

05-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

12,876

12,876

06-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

9.92

AUD

ORD

-19,374

-19,374

(Australia) Limited

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

06-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.85

AUD

ORD

2,936

2,936

(Australia) Limited

06-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.92

AUD

ORD

12,234

12,234

06-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

14,440

14,440

09-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.06

AUD

ORD

7,340

7,340

(Australia) Limited

09-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

9,657

9,657

09-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-160,865

-160,865

National Association

10-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

9.96

AUD

ORD

-8,259

-8,259

10-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.94

AUD

ORD

8,808

8,808

(Australia) Limited

10-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.94

AUD

ORD

4,078

4,078

10-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

19,296

19,296

11-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

10.04

AUD

ORD

-33,079

-33,079

(Australia) Limited

11-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.05

AUD

ORD

-1,943

-1,943

National Association

11-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.05

AUD

ORD

-294

-294

National Association

11-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.05

AUD

ORD

-276

-276

National Association

11-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

10.07

AUD

ORD

4,078

4,078

11-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

10.07

AUD

ORD

884

884

12-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

31,308

31,308

(Australia) Limited

12-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

10.17

AUD

ORD

-3,902

-3,902

(Australia) Limited

12-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

10.19

AUD

ORD

-6,191

-6,191

12-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

10.28

AUD

ORD

8,156

8,156

12-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

10.21

AUD

ORD

69,326

69,326

12-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.28

AUD

ORD

9,542

9,542

(Australia) Limited

13-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

10.13

AUD

ORD

18,264

18,264

13-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

9.94

AUD

ORD

-1,841

-1,841

13-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.78

AUD

ORD

97,944

97,944

17-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.65

AUD

ORD

1,526

1,526

(Australia) Limited

17-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

9.65

AUD

ORD

7,340

7,340

(Australia) Limited

18-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

9.50

AUD

ORD

-18,545

-18,545

National Association

18-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

9.97

AUD

ORD

1,768

1,768

20-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

10.69

AUD

ORD

-51,847

-51,847

(Australia) Limited

20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.70

AUD

ORD

-1,290

-1,290

National Association

20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.70

AUD

ORD

-349

-349

National Association

20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

10.70

AUD

ORD

-347

-347

National Association

20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

10.72

AUD

ORD

11,928

11,928

20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

10.70

AUD

ORD

4,798

4,798

20-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

10.70

AUD

ORD

1,380

1,380

Limited

20-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

10.70

AUD

ORD

5,053

5,053

20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

10.70

AUD

ORD

3,303

3,303

National Association

20-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.70

AUD

ORD

370

370

(Australia) Limited

20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

10.70

AUD

ORD

84,171

84,171

20-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

10.70

AUD

ORD

24,206

24,206

Limited

20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

10.70

AUD

ORD

-114,875

-114,875

20-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.70

AUD

ORD

6,498

6,498

(Australia) Limited

23-Dec-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

3,649

3,649

23-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

182,482

182,482

Limited

23-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

182,482

182,482

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

23-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

1,368,613

1,368,613

Limited

23-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

63,868

63,868

Limited

23-Dec-19

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

164,234

164,234

23-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

638,686

638,686

Limited

23-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

3,809,307

3,809,307

Limited

23-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

4,790,146

4,790,146

Limited

23-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

273,723

273,723

Limited

23-Dec-19

BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

22,810

22,810

23-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

489

489

23-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-4,521

-4,521

23-Dec-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

10.62

AUD

ORD

1,768

1,768

24-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

11,569

11,569

24-Dec-19

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

10.65

AUD

ORD

340

340

24-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

10.79

AUD

ORD

1,468

1,468

(Australia) Limited

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

4,404

4,404

(Australia) Limited

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

101,016

101,016

(Australia) Limited

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

121,037

121,037

(Australia) Limited

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

11.10

AUD

ORD

19,255

19,255

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

78,463

78,463

(Australia) Limited

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.10

AUD

ORD

84,707

84,707

(Australia) Limited

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.10

AUD

ORD

493,709

493,709

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

35,052

35,052

(Australia) Limited

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

3,983

3,983

(Australia) Limited

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

16,870

16,870

(Australia) Limited

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

40,614

40,614

(Australia) Limited

27-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.14

AUD

ORD

41,526

41,526

(Australia) Limited

30-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.17

AUD

ORD

2,884

2,884

(Australia) Limited

30-Dec-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.17

AUD

ORD

4,491

4,491

30-Dec-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.17

AUD

ORD

884

884

30-Dec-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.17

AUD

ORD

884

884

31-Dec-19

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.31

AUD

ORD

2,884

2,884

(Australia) Limited

31-Dec-19

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.33

AUD

ORD

22,455

22,455

02-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

33,066

33,066

National Association

02-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

33,234

33,234

Limited

02-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

354,447

354,447

National Association

02-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

29,339

29,339

National Association

02-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

113,917

113,917

National Association

02-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

393,263

393,263

02-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.26

AUD

ORD

56,405

56,405

National Association

02-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.27

AUD

ORD

7,434

7,434

(Australia) Limited

02-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.27

AUD

ORD

1,652

1,652

(Australia) Limited

03-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

11.92

AUD

ORD

-599

-599

(Australia) Limited

03-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.92

AUD

ORD

16,760

16,760

03-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.92

AUD

ORD

4,491

4,491

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

03-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.92

AUD

ORD

76,347

76,347

03-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.75

AUD

ORD

170,658

170,658

03-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.92

AUD

ORD

30,558

30,558

03-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

11.92

AUD

ORD

20,564

20,564

National Association

03-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

11.92

AUD

ORD

-681

-681

(Australia) Limited

06-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

12.09

AUD

ORD

-7,811

-7,811

06-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.10

AUD

ORD

9,000

9,000

06-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

12.10

AUD

ORD

-63,000

-63,000

06-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.10

AUD

ORD

9,330

9,330

National Association

06-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.10

AUD

ORD

2,754

2,754

National Association

06-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

7,194

7,194

07-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

11.79

AUD

ORD

-1,163

-1,163

07-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

11.90

AUD

ORD

-10,725

-10,725

(Australia) Limited

07-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.79

AUD

ORD

17,996

17,996

07-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.90

AUD

ORD

1,132

1,132

08-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.07

AUD

ORD

45,523

45,523

(Australia) Limited

08-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

12.07

AUD

ORD

-2,708

-2,708

National Association

08-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

12.07

AUD

ORD

-366

-366

National Association

08-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

12.07

AUD

ORD

-364

-364

National Association

08-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.20

AUD

ORD

746

746

(Australia) Limited

08-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.20

AUD

ORD

35,992

35,992

08-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

3,680

3,680

08-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

14,384

14,384

09-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

11.81

AUD

ORD

46,386

46,386

09-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

11.81

AUD

ORD

-10,725

-10,725

(Australia) Limited

09-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.81

AUD

ORD

2,264

2,264

10-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.48

AUD

ORD

13,500

13,500

10-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.45

AUD

ORD

1,132

1,132

10-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

11.45

AUD

ORD

-10,282

-10,282

National Association

10-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

21,582

21,582

13-Jan-20

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

11.55

AUD

ORD

-1,509

-1,509

13-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt buy

11.55

AUD

ORD

1,464

1,464

13-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.63

AUD

ORD

38,822

38,822

(Australia) Limited

13-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.63

AUD

ORD

36,008

36,008

14-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.45

AUD

ORD

4,085

4,085

(Australia) Limited

14-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.53

AUD

ORD

4,130

4,130

(Australia) Limited

14-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.53

AUD

ORD

2,241

2,241

(Australia) Limited

14-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.47

AUD

ORD

126,056

126,056

14-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.53

AUD

ORD

1,132

1,132

14-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

11.53

AUD

ORD

-13,630

-13,630

14-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

17,985

17,985

15-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

on mkt sell

11.80

AUD

ORD

-292

-292

15-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.81

AUD

ORD

129,021

129,021

(Australia) Limited

15-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.86

AUD

ORD

15,694

15,694

(Australia) Limited

15-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

11.82

AUD

ORD

4,491

4,491

15-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

21,588

21,588

16-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

3,838

3,838

16-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.93

AUD

ORD

13,178

13,178

(Australia) Limited

16-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

11.90

AUD

ORD

8,260

8,260

(Australia) Limited

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

16-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

-1,382

-1,382

Limited

16-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

2,424

2,424

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.22

AUD

ORD

62,874

62,874

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.28

AUD

ORD

4,491

4,491

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.28

AUD

ORD

1,132

1,132

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.28

AUD

ORD

3,396

3,396

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

12.28

AUD

ORD

302,177

302,177

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

2,665

2,665

(Australia) Limited

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

2,665

2,665

(Australia) Limited

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

3,198

3,198

(Australia) Limited

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

3,198

3,198

(Australia) Limited

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

555

555

(Australia) Limited

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

3,198

3,198

(Australia) Limited

17-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

Placement

9.00

AUD

ORD

3,198

3,198

(Australia) Limited

20-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.50

AUD

ORD

8,984

8,984

20-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

12.48

AUD

ORD

-15,694

-15,694

(Australia) Limited

21-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

10,830

10,830

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt sell

12.67

AUD

ORD

-28,077

-28,077

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

on mkt buy

12.67

AUD

ORD

26,921

26,921

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

4,848

4,848

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.71

AUD

ORD

61,503

61,503

(Australia) Limited

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.71

AUD

ORD

10,268

10,268

(Australia) Limited

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.71

AUD

ORD

65,627

65,627

(Australia) Limited

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.71

AUD

ORD

46,530

46,530

(Australia) Limited

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.71

AUD

ORD

35,904

35,904

(Australia) Limited

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.71

AUD

ORD

63,649

63,649

(Australia) Limited

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.72

AUD

ORD

851

851

National Association

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.72

AUD

ORD

858

858

National Association

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.74

AUD

ORD

16,520

16,520

(Australia) Limited

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.74

AUD

ORD

80,874

80,874

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

14,360

14,360

22-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

7,220

7,220

23-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.66

AUD

ORD

30,695

30,695

(Australia) Limited

23-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.68

AUD

ORD

49,445

49,445

24-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.61

AUD

ORD

8,260

8,260

(Australia) Limited

24-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.61

AUD

ORD

8,996

8,996

24-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.61

AUD

ORD

1,132

1,132

24-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

12.61

AUD

ORD

9,911

9,911

24-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

16,500

16,500

24-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

19,250

19,250

24-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

27,500

27,500

28-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

4,120

4,120

28-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.98

AUD

ORD

29,723

29,723

(Australia) Limited

28-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

13.00

AUD

ORD

121,446

121,446

28-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

13.00

AUD

ORD

31,486

31,486

28-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

13.00

AUD

ORD

-13,870

-13,870

28-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

6,660

6,660

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

8,325

8,325

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.60

AUD

ORD

8,704

8,704

(Australia) Limited

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.60

AUD

ORD

32,760

32,760

(Australia) Limited

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.56

AUD

ORD

6,729

6,729

National Association

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.56

AUD

ORD

1,499

1,499

National Association

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.56

AUD

ORD

1,479

1,479

National Association

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.56

AUD

ORD

24,300

24,300

(Australia) Limited

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.56

AUD

ORD

680

680

(Australia) Limited

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.56

AUD

ORD

37,125

37,125

(Australia) Limited

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.56

AUD

ORD

70,704

70,704

(Australia) Limited

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.49

AUD

ORD

1,652

1,652

(Australia) Limited

29-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

8,325

8,325

30-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

8,340

8,340

30-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.42

AUD

ORD

26,115

26,115

(Australia) Limited

30-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

15,012

15,012

31-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

1,924

1,924

National Association

31-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

5,715

5,715

National Association

31-Jan-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.59

AUD

ORD

118,205

118,205

(Australia) Limited

31-Jan-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.60

AUD

ORD

8,976

8,976

31-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt sell

12.60

AUD

ORD

-4,467

-4,467

National Association

31-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.60

AUD

ORD

9,681

9,681

National Association

31-Jan-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

on mkt buy

12.60

AUD

ORD

1,558

1,558

31-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.60

AUD

ORD

27,534

27,534

National Association

31-Jan-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.60

AUD

ORD

167,544

167,544

National Association

03-Feb-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

13.03

AUD

ORD

107,537

107,537

National Association

03-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.91

AUD

ORD

4,956

4,956

(Australia) Limited

03-Feb-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.95

AUD

ORD

13,464

13,464

03-Feb-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.91

AUD

ORD

1,562

1,562

National Association

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

13.03

AUD

ORD

3,269

3,269

National Association

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

13.03

AUD

ORD

13,534

13,534

National Association

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

5,004

5,004

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

13.18

AUD

ORD

7,434

7,434

(Australia) Limited

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

13.18

AUD

ORD

40,401

40,401

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

13.18

AUD

ORD

31,423

31,423

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

13.18

AUD

ORD

3,304

3,304

(Australia) Limited

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

13.18

AUD

ORD

994

994

National Association

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

13.12

AUD

ORD

22,445

22,445

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

5,075

5,075

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

8,526

8,526

04-Feb-20

BlackRock Fund Advisors

in specie

n/a

AUD

ORD

8,120

8,120

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.92

AUD

ORD

85,214

85,214

(Australia) Limited

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.92

AUD

ORD

10,133

10,133

(Australia) Limited

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.92

AUD

ORD

42,036

42,036

(Australia) Limited

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.92

AUD

ORD

79,896

79,896

(Australia) Limited

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.92

AUD

ORD

33,150

33,150

(Australia) Limited

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt buy

12.92

AUD

ORD

79,983

79,983

(Australia) Limited

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of change (6) /

Class and number of

Person's

Date of Change

Consideration given in relation to

CCY

votes

changed

securities affected

change (7)

affected

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.93

AUD

ORD

16,611

16,611

National Association

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.93

AUD

ORD

3,521

3,521

National Association

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company,

on mkt buy

12.93

AUD

ORD

3,496

3,496

National Association

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management (UK)

on mkt buy

12.80

AUD

ORD

1,513

1,513

Limited

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Investment Management

on mkt sell

12.98

AUD

ORD

-10,738

-10,738

(Australia) Limited

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt buy

12.98

AUD

ORD

8,982

8,982

05-Feb-20

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

on mkt sell

12.98

AUD

ORD

-35,928

-35,928

Holder of Relevant

Registered Holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of Relevant Interest (6)

Class and number of

Person's

Nature of

Interests

Securities

registered as holder (8)

Securities

votes

Association

BlackRock (Netherlands)

SSB-STATE STREET

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

85,686

85,686

Subsidiary of

B.V.

LONDON

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Advisors (UK)

BNYM-BONY EUROPE -

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

732,996

732,996

Subsidiary of

Limited

LONDON

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Advisors (UK)

SSB-STATE STREET

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

5,353,606

5,353,606

Subsidiary of

Limited

DUBLIN

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Advisors (UK)

STATE STREET BANK,

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

88,984

88,984

Subsidiary of

Limited

MUNICH, ZURICH

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

BRANCH

investment manager or trustee.

Holder of Relevant

Registered Holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of Relevant Interest (6)

Class and number of

Person's

Nature of

Interests

Securities

registered as holder (8)

Securities

votes

Association

BLACKROCK ADVISORS,

BNYM-THE BANK OF

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

135,025

135,025

Subsidiary of

LLC

NEW YORK

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Asset

SSB-STATE STREET

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

98,527

98,527

Subsidiary of

Management Canada

SACRAMENTO

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Asset

CITI-CITIBANK, HONG

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

4,336

4,336

Subsidiary of

Management North Asia

KONG

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Asset

Northern Trust Singapore

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

1,347

1,347

Subsidiary of

Management North Asia

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

investment manager or trustee.

BLACKROCK FINANCIAL

BNYM-THE BANK OF

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

60,726

60,726

Subsidiary of

MANAGEMENT, INC.

NEW YORK

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

SSB-STATE STREET

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

126,724

126,724

Subsidiary of

BANK, BOSTON

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

SSB-STATE STREET

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

7,218,923

7,218,923

Subsidiary of

SACRAMENTO

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Institutional

BNYM-THE BANK OF

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

446,490

446,490

Subsidiary of

Trust Company, National

NEW YORK

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Association

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Institutional

BOA-MERRILL LYNCH

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

13,534

13,534

Subsidiary of

Trust Company, National

INTL PRIME BROKER -

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Association

NEW YORK

investment manager or trustee.

Holder of Relevant

Registered Holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of Relevant Interest (6)

Class and number of

Person's

Nature of

Interests

Securities

registered as holder (8)

Securities

votes

Association

BlackRock Institutional

CITI-CITIGROUP GLOBAL

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

3,269

3,269

Subsidiary of

Trust Company, National

MARKETS PRIME

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Association

BROKERAGE - NEW

investment manager or trustee.

YORK

BlackRock Institutional

JPM-JP MORGAN CHASE

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

4,666,451

4,666,451

Subsidiary of

Trust Company, National

- NEW YORK

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Association

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Institutional

SSB-SSB NEW YORK

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

256,824

256,824

Subsidiary of

Trust Company, National

INSTITUTIONAL

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Association

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Institutional

SSB-STATE STREET

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

1,904

1,904

Subsidiary of

Trust Company, National

SACRAMENTO

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Association

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment

BOA-MERRILL LYNCH

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

17,263

17,263

Subsidiary of

Management (Australia)

INTL PRIME BROKER -

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

NEW YORK

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment

HSBC-HSBC SYDNEY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

933,140

933,140

Subsidiary of

Management (Australia)

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment

JPM-JPM CHASE -

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

1,574,240

1,574,240

Subsidiary of

Management (Australia)

SYDNEY

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment

NAB-NATIONAL

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

2,571,420

2,571,420

Subsidiary of

Management (Australia)

AUSTRALIA BANK

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

LIMITED - MELBOURNE

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment

Northern Trust Singapore

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

644,842

644,842

Subsidiary of

Management (Australia)

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

investment manager or trustee.

Holder of Relevant

Registered Holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of Relevant Interest (6)

Class and number of

Person's

Nature of

Interests

Securities

registered as holder (8)

Securities

votes

Association

BlackRock Investment

SSB-STATE STREET

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

35,291

35,291

Subsidiary of

Management (Australia)

SINGAPORE

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment

UBS- UBS- ZURICH

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

130,432

130,432

Subsidiary of

Management (Australia)

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

Limited

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment

BNP-BNP PARIBAS

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

276,686

276,686

Subsidiary of

Management (UK) Limited

JERSEY

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.

BlackRock Investment

BNYM-BANK OF NY

Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to

ORD

290,634

290,634

Subsidiary of

Management (UK) Limited

BRUS

securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as

BlackRock, Inc.

investment manager or trustee.