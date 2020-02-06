MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED > Northern Star Resources Limited NST AU000000NST8 NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED (NST) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/06 13.04 AUD +0.46% 08:03p NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change in Substantial Holding – Blackrock Group PU 08:23a NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Share purchase plan allotment and refunds completed AQ 02/05 Horizon Minerals Limited - DRILLING RESULTS AND RESOURCE UPDATE FOR THE ROSE HILL GOLD PROJECT AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Northern Star Resources : Change in Substantial Holding – Blackrock Group 0 02/06/2020 | 08:03pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Annexure A This is Annexure A of 17 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder 07-Feb-20 Maria Tricarico, Date Authorised Signatory 5. Consideration NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD. (NST) Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 22-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.59 AUD ORD 715 715 National Association 22-Aug-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt buy 11.60 AUD ORD 22,754 22,754 22-Aug-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD -12,584 -12,584 22-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) in specie n/a AUD ORD -1,303 -1,303 Limited 23-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.41 AUD ORD 587 587 National Association 23-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.40 AUD ORD 3,675 3,675 (Australia) Limited 23-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.40 AUD ORD 675 675 (Australia) Limited 23-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 11.40 AUD ORD -2,081 -2,081 26-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 12.39 AUD ORD -5,083 -5,083 National Association 27-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.58 AUD ORD 3,603 3,603 National Association 27-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.53 AUD ORD 78,090 78,090 27-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.57 AUD ORD 2,910 2,910 National Association 27-Aug-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 11.57 AUD ORD 1,148 1,148 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 2,985 2,985 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 11.93 AUD ORD 17,270 17,270 Limited 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 11.93 AUD ORD 495,816 495,816 Limited 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 1,278 1,278 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 34,972 34,972 (Australia) Limited 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 2,374 2,374 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 1,278 1,278 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 1,278 1,278 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 95,217 95,217 (Australia) Limited 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 25,043 25,043 (Australia) Limited 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 49,898 49,898 (Australia) Limited 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 560 560 National Association 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 11.97 AUD ORD 4,207 4,207 Limited 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 11.97 AUD ORD 120,793 120,793 Limited 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.92 AUD ORD 1,219 1,219 National Association 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.92 AUD ORD 284 284 National Association 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.92 AUD ORD 283 283 National Association 28-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.88 AUD ORD -12,336 -12,336 29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.09 AUD ORD 1,275 1,275 National Association 29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.09 AUD ORD 2,922 2,922 National Association 29-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 12.10 AUD ORD 20,822 20,822 Limited NST page 1 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 29-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 12.10 AUD ORD 597,727 597,727 Limited 29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.09 AUD ORD 10,576 10,576 National Association 29-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.09 AUD ORD 1,369 1,369 National Association 29-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 12.09 AUD ORD 3,400 3,400 29-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.09 AUD ORD 2,977 2,977 29-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.09 AUD ORD 2,329 2,329 29-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.13 AUD ORD 74,016 74,016 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 11.84 AUD ORD 2,760 2,760 Limited 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 11.84 AUD ORD 79,233 79,233 Limited 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.83 AUD ORD 1,013 1,013 National Association 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.83 AUD ORD 11,207 11,207 National Association 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.83 AUD ORD 1,220 1,220 National Association 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 11.83 AUD ORD 1,087 1,087 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.90 AUD ORD 2,813 2,813 (Australia) Limited 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.90 AUD ORD 1,350 1,350 (Australia) Limited 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.84 AUD ORD 24,684 24,684 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.90 AUD ORD 22,007 22,007 National Association 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.90 AUD ORD 4,335 4,335 National Association 30-Aug-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 3,565 3,565 02-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.91 AUD ORD 2,189 2,189 National Association 03-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.81 AUD ORD 4,410 4,410 (Australia) Limited 03-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.81 AUD ORD 4,114 4,114 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.16 AUD ORD 23,769 23,769 (Australia) Limited 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.16 AUD ORD 5,168 5,168 (Australia) Limited 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.16 AUD ORD 138,952 138,952 (Australia) Limited 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.16 AUD ORD 91,449 91,449 (Australia) Limited 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.16 AUD ORD 37,724 37,724 (Australia) Limited 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.16 AUD ORD 87,407 87,407 (Australia) Limited 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 12.17 AUD ORD 3,459 3,459 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.17 AUD ORD 12,526 12,526 National Association 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.17 AUD ORD 3,704 3,704 National Association 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.17 AUD ORD 3,700 3,700 National Association 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.18 AUD ORD 12,342 12,342 04-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 3,600 3,600 05-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.95 AUD ORD -115,220 -115,220 05-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.95 AUD ORD -9,012 -9,012 05-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 11.95 AUD ORD -11,645 -11,645 (Australia) Limited 05-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 3,100 3,100 05-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 1,860 1,860 05-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD -12,584 -12,584 06-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.41 AUD ORD 8,820 8,820 (Australia) Limited 06-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.41 AUD ORD 8,224 8,224 06-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.41 AUD ORD -4,506 -4,506 06-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.41 AUD ORD 11,716 11,716 National Association NST page 2 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 06-Sep-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 11.41 AUD ORD 19,577 19,577 Limited 06-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.41 AUD ORD -435,872 -435,872 06-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 2,480 2,480 06-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD -12,584 -12,584 09-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.08 AUD ORD -36,909 -36,909 09-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management in specie n/a AUD ORD -239,143 -239,143 (Australia) Limited 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.57 AUD ORD -1,623 -1,623 National Association 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.57 AUD ORD 15,537 15,537 (Australia) Limited 10-Sep-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 10.57 AUD ORD -2,677 -2,677 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 10.57 AUD ORD -13,994 -13,994 Limited 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 10.57 AUD ORD -3,350 -3,350 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 10.57 AUD ORD -366,795 -366,795 Limited 10-Sep-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 10.57 AUD ORD -1,733 -1,733 MANAGEMENT, INC. 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.57 AUD ORD -4,116 -4,116 National Association 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 10.60 AUD ORD -19,897 -19,897 Limited 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 10.60 AUD ORD -4,762 -4,762 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 10.60 AUD ORD -521,491 -521,491 Limited 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.54 AUD ORD 5,880 5,880 (Australia) Limited 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 10.54 AUD ORD 1,861 1,861 10-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 2,790 2,790 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.54 AUD ORD 5,437 5,437 (Australia) Limited 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 10.51 AUD ORD -6,250 -6,250 Limited 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 10.51 AUD ORD -1,496 -1,496 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 10.51 AUD ORD -163,819 -163,819 Limited 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.54 AUD ORD 20,764 20,764 (Australia) Limited 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.54 AUD ORD 61,943 61,943 (Australia) Limited 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.55 AUD ORD -544 -544 National Association 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 10.55 AUD ORD -4,643 -4,643 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 10.55 AUD ORD -14,945 -14,945 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.55 AUD ORD -1,931 -1,931 National Association 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.55 AUD ORD -1,350 -1,350 National Association 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.55 AUD ORD -1,352 -1,352 National Association 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 10.55 AUD ORD -123,000 -123,000 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 10.58 AUD ORD 24,028 24,028 National Association 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 10.58 AUD ORD 1,657 1,657 National Association 11-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 1,085 1,085 12-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.64 AUD ORD 16,744 16,744 (Australia) Limited 12-Sep-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 10.65 AUD ORD -2,692 -2,692 12-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.65 AUD ORD -12,377 -12,377 National Association 12-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.65 AUD ORD -3,756 -3,756 National Association 12-Sep-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt sell 10.65 AUD ORD -3,664 -3,664 Limited 13-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 1,085 1,085 13-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 730 730 16-Sep-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 11.00 AUD ORD -410 -410 17-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.00 AUD ORD 10,723 10,723 (Australia) Limited NST page 3 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 17-Sep-19 BlackRock International Limited on mkt sell 11.01 AUD ORD -3,292 -3,292 18-Sep-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 11.17 AUD ORD -4,635 -4,635 18-Sep-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt buy 11.17 AUD ORD 8,229 8,229 18-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 37,084 37,084 (Australia) Limited 18-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 26,136 26,136 (Australia) Limited 18-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 54,810 54,810 (Australia) Limited 18-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 11.25 AUD ORD 8,704 8,704 18-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.25 AUD ORD 1,350 1,350 (Australia) Limited 19-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.07 AUD ORD 19,771 19,771 (Australia) Limited 20-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.29 AUD ORD 118,701 118,701 (Australia) Limited 20-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.28 AUD ORD -2,528 -2,528 20-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.28 AUD ORD 5,145 5,145 (Australia) Limited 20-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.32 AUD ORD -89,804 -89,804 20-Sep-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt buy 11.28 AUD ORD 1,347 1,347 Limited 20-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.28 AUD ORD -13,722 -13,722 20-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 11.28 AUD ORD -9,158 -9,158 National Association 20-Sep-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt buy 11.28 AUD ORD 58,487 58,487 MANAGEMENT, INC. 20-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.28 AUD ORD 4,162 4,162 (Australia) Limited 23-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 11.30 AUD ORD -20,325 -20,325 (Australia) Limited 24-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.66 AUD ORD 934 934 (Australia) Limited 24-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.67 AUD ORD 4,079 4,079 24-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.67 AUD ORD 12,237 12,237 24-Sep-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 1,488 1,488 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 11.87 AUD ORD 8,829 8,829 Limited 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.77 AUD ORD 106,729 106,729 (Australia) Limited 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.77 AUD ORD 12,920 12,920 (Australia) Limited 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.77 AUD ORD 123,839 123,839 (Australia) Limited 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.77 AUD ORD 29,933 29,933 (Australia) Limited 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.77 AUD ORD 67,259 67,259 (Australia) Limited 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.77 AUD ORD 123,036 123,036 (Australia) Limited 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.78 AUD ORD 10,385 10,385 National Association 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.78 AUD ORD 2,710 2,710 National Association 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.78 AUD ORD 2,680 2,680 National Association 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.70 AUD ORD 6,615 6,615 (Australia) Limited 25-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.70 AUD ORD 9,512 9,512 National Association 26-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.27 AUD ORD 26,698 26,698 (Australia) Limited 27-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 10.99 AUD ORD 4,080 4,080 27-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 10.99 AUD ORD -12,240 -12,240 27-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.99 AUD ORD 498 498 (Australia) Limited 27-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.99 AUD ORD -35,724 -35,724 National Association 30-Sep-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.04 AUD ORD 7,350 7,350 (Australia) Limited 30-Sep-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.04 AUD ORD 751 751 30-Sep-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ORD 75,060 75,060 National Association NST page 4 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 01-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.89 AUD ORD 29,675 29,675 (Australia) Limited 01-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 10.89 AUD ORD 1,660 1,660 01-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.01 AUD ORD 735 735 (Australia) Limited 01-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.01 AUD ORD 28,553 28,553 01-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.01 AUD ORD 13,564 13,564 02-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.33 AUD ORD 119,013 119,013 (Australia) Limited 02-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.32 AUD ORD 180,022 180,022 (Australia) Limited 02-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.34 AUD ORD 6,052 6,052 National Association 02-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.34 AUD ORD 1,244 1,244 National Association 02-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.34 AUD ORD 1,247 1,247 National Association 03-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.76 AUD ORD 14,253 14,253 (Australia) Limited 03-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.73 AUD ORD 32,760 32,760 03-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 732 732 04-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.70 AUD ORD 20,580 20,580 (Australia) Limited 04-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.70 AUD ORD -20,480 -20,480 04-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD -2,496 -2,496 07-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.82 AUD ORD 751 751 07-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.82 AUD ORD 22,859 22,859 National Association 07-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD -9,516 -9,516 07-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) in specie n/a AUD ORD -4,711 -4,711 Limited 07-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 4,092 4,092 08-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management in specie n/a AUD ORD 130,229 130,229 (Australia) Limited 08-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.61 AUD ORD 4,817 4,817 (Australia) Limited 08-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 11.60 AUD ORD -2,732 -2,732 08-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.58 AUD ORD 16,905 16,905 (Australia) Limited 09-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.77 AUD ORD 38,410 38,410 (Australia) Limited 09-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.79 AUD ORD 3,377 3,377 (Australia) Limited 09-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.79 AUD ORD 35,807 35,807 (Australia) Limited 09-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.79 AUD ORD 10,104 10,104 (Australia) Limited 09-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.77 AUD ORD 51,376 51,376 (Australia) Limited 09-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.82 AUD ORD 20,081 20,081 (Australia) Limited 10-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.94 AUD ORD 7,513 7,513 (Australia) Limited 10-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 11.82 AUD ORD 1,077 1,077 10-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 11.95 AUD ORD -2,500 -2,500 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 11.84 AUD ORD 969 969 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 11.90 AUD ORD 305 305 11-Oct-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 11.84 AUD ORD -10,536 -10,536 MANAGEMENT, INC. 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 11.84 AUD ORD -17,320 -17,320 National Association 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 11.84 AUD ORD -1,396 -1,396 National Association 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 11.84 AUD ORD -6,101 -6,101 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 11.84 AUD ORD -9,912 -9,912 National Association 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 11.84 AUD ORD -4,141 -4,141 National Association 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 11.84 AUD ORD -3,109 -3,109 NST page 5 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 3,720 3,720 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 3,720 3,720 11-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 7,440 7,440 14-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 16,256 16,256 14-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 11.40 AUD ORD 2,262 2,262 14-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 11.26 AUD ORD -1,384 -1,384 14-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 662 662 (Australia) Limited 15-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 732 732 15-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.38 AUD ORD -4,095 -4,095 15-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.38 AUD ORD 751 751 15-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 11.38 AUD ORD -1,054 -1,054 16-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 8,383 8,383 (Australia) Limited 16-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 20,691 20,691 (Australia) Limited 16-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 695 695 (Australia) Limited 17-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 10.34 AUD ORD 4,737 4,737 Limited 17-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.33 AUD ORD 12,389 12,389 (Australia) Limited 17-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.25 AUD ORD 2,202 2,202 (Australia) Limited 17-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 10.25 AUD ORD 20,565 20,565 18-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 10.14 AUD ORD 1,844 1,844 18-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.15 AUD ORD 3,670 3,670 (Australia) Limited 18-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.15 AUD ORD -3,243 -3,243 National Association 18-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.15 AUD ORD 162 162 (Australia) Limited 21-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.07 AUD ORD -252 -252 National Association 21-Oct-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt buy 10.08 AUD ORD 2,239 2,239 MANAGEMENT, INC. 21-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 10.04 AUD ORD -4,095 -4,095 21-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.04 AUD ORD 3,658 3,658 (Australia) Limited 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -702 -702 National Association 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -2,903 -2,903 National Association 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -9,546 -9,546 National Association 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -4,113 -4,113 22-Oct-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -3,346 -3,346 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -3,404 -3,404 Limited 22-Oct-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -5,616 -5,616 MANAGEMENT, INC. 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -1,958 -1,958 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -36,095 -36,095 National Association 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -2,869 -2,869 National Association 22-Oct-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -6,185 -6,185 MANAGEMENT, INC. 22-Oct-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -1,372 -1,372 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -8,857 -8,857 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -4,750 -4,750 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -1,882 -1,882 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.81 AUD ORD -17,651 -17,651 National Association 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 1,390 1,390 (Australia) Limited 22-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 9.77 AUD ORD -257,985 -257,985 NST page 6 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 9.62 AUD ORD -1,157 -1,157 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.62 AUD ORD -8,935 -8,935 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.62 AUD ORD -4,622 -4,622 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.62 AUD ORD -2,284 -2,284 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.62 AUD ORD -2,602 -2,602 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.62 AUD ORD -2,648 -2,648 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.62 AUD ORD -2,606 -2,606 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.60 AUD ORD -968 -968 National Association 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.60 AUD ORD -629 -629 National Association 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.60 AUD ORD -634 -634 National Association 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.60 AUD ORD 50,577 50,577 (Australia) Limited 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.60 AUD ORD 3,263 3,263 (Australia) Limited 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.60 AUD ORD -32,230 -32,230 (Australia) Limited 23-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.60 AUD ORD 28,616 28,616 24-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.59 AUD ORD 14,591 14,591 (Australia) Limited 24-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.58 AUD ORD -16,646 -16,646 National Association 24-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 9.59 AUD ORD 1,890 1,890 24-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 9.64 AUD ORD 5,490 5,490 National Association 24-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ORD -15,456 -15,456 National Association 25-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.80 AUD ORD -420 -420 National Association 25-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.77 AUD ORD 40,880 40,880 25-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.77 AUD ORD -3,845 -3,845 (Australia) Limited 28-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 734 734 28-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.79 AUD ORD -460 -460 National Association 29-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 368 368 29-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.59 AUD ORD -644 -644 National Association 29-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 9.59 AUD ORD 3,154 3,154 29-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.58 AUD ORD 4,404 4,404 (Australia) Limited 29-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.58 AUD ORD 16,360 16,360 30-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.71 AUD ORD -140,885 -140,885 Limited 30-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.73 AUD ORD 24,843 24,843 (Australia) Limited 30-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.72 AUD ORD -16,143 -16,143 (Australia) Limited 30-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.72 AUD ORD 3,659 3,659 (Australia) Limited 30-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.72 AUD ORD -2,069 -2,069 National Association 30-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.72 AUD ORD -789 -789 National Association 30-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.72 AUD ORD -803 -803 National Association 31-Oct-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 2,214 2,214 31-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.74 AUD ORD 973 973 (Australia) Limited 31-Oct-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 9.78 AUD ORD -1,503 -1,503 MANAGEMENT, INC. 31-Oct-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.76 AUD ORD 12,984 12,984 (Australia) Limited 31-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.79 AUD ORD 12,270 12,270 31-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.79 AUD ORD 12,270 12,270 31-Oct-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.79 AUD ORD -5,633 -5,633 National Association 31-Oct-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.79 AUD ORD 751 751 NST page 7 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 01-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 1,119 1,119 01-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.02 AUD ORD -827 -827 National Association 01-Nov-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 10.02 AUD ORD -621 -621 MANAGEMENT, INC. 01-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.02 AUD ORD -68,600 -68,600 National Association 01-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.93 AUD ORD 4,091 4,091 01-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.93 AUD ORD 14,041 14,041 Limited 01-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 2,525 2,525 01-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 16,075 16,075 04-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.99 AUD ORD -1,789 -1,789 National Association 04-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.08 AUD ORD 4,404 4,404 (Australia) Limited 05-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.74 AUD ORD -6,724 -6,724 (Australia) Limited 05-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.76 AUD ORD -145 -145 National Association 05-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.74 AUD ORD -19 -19 (Australia) Limited 05-Nov-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 9.77 AUD ORD -2,899 -2,899 MANAGEMENT, INC. 05-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.75 AUD ORD 5,872 5,872 (Australia) Limited 05-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.75 AUD ORD -6,066 -6,066 National Association 06-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.50 AUD ORD -20,998 -20,998 (Australia) Limited 06-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.51 AUD ORD 4,468 4,468 (Australia) Limited 06-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 9.56 AUD ORD -81,820 -81,820 06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.51 AUD ORD -6,406 -6,406 National Association 06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.51 AUD ORD -1,769 -1,769 National Association 06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.51 AUD ORD -1,795 -1,795 National Association 06-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.52 AUD ORD 8,182 8,182 06-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 9.52 AUD ORD 1,261 1,261 National Association 07-Nov-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 9.60 AUD ORD -550 -550 07-Nov-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 9.60 AUD ORD -1,675 -1,675 07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.64 AUD ORD -3,858 -3,858 National Association 07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.64 AUD ORD -680 -680 National Association 07-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.64 AUD ORD -8,713 -8,713 (Australia) Limited 07-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 7,296 7,296 07-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 12,675 12,675 07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.63 AUD ORD -5,681 -5,681 National Association 07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.63 AUD ORD -1,204 -1,204 National Association 07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.63 AUD ORD -1,171 -1,171 National Association 07-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.64 AUD ORD 1,390 1,390 (Australia) Limited 07-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 9.64 AUD ORD 14,556 14,556 National Association 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.04 AUD ORD -1,723 -1,723 National Association 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -33,139 -33,139 Limited 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -27,138 -27,138 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -171,591 -171,591 Limited 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -28,431 -28,431 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -57,427 -57,427 Limited NST page 8 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -687,577 -687,577 Limited 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 4,040 4,040 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.02 AUD ORD -3,978 -3,978 Limited 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.02 AUD ORD -3,257 -3,257 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.02 AUD ORD -20,597 -20,597 Limited 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.02 AUD ORD -3,413 -3,413 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.02 AUD ORD -6,893 -6,893 Limited 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.02 AUD ORD -82,532 -82,532 Limited 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -245,340 -245,340 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 10,100 10,100 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ORD -11,328 -11,328 National Association 08-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ORD -19,560 -19,560 National Association 11-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 16,995 16,995 11-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 8.99 AUD ORD -2,400 -2,400 National Association 11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -49,044 -49,044 Limited 11-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -40,164 -40,164 11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -253,943 -253,943 Limited 11-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -42,075 -42,075 11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -84,989 -84,989 Limited 11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -1,017,574 -1,017,574 Limited 11-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.00 AUD ORD 1,468 1,468 (Australia) Limited 11-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.00 AUD ORD 4,079 4,079 12-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.00 AUD ORD -3,868 -3,868 (Australia) Limited 12-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 18,180 18,180 12-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 9.00 AUD ORD 1,136 1,136 13-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 7,665 7,665 13-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.07 AUD ORD -5,211 -5,211 (Australia) Limited 13-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.07 AUD ORD 2,746 2,746 (Australia) Limited 13-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.07 AUD ORD 13,475 13,475 (Australia) Limited 13-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.05 AUD ORD -1,307 -1,307 National Association 13-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 8.96 AUD ORD 695 695 (Australia) Limited 13-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 8.96 AUD ORD 4,079 4,079 13-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 8.96 AUD ORD 751 751 13-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 8.96 AUD ORD -89,738 -89,738 14-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.10 AUD ORD -7,041 -7,041 (Australia) Limited 14-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 9.11 AUD ORD 8,064 8,064 14-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.21 AUD ORD 4,404 4,404 (Australia) Limited 14-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.21 AUD ORD 4,077 4,077 14-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.21 AUD ORD 7,510 7,510 14-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) in specie n/a AUD ORD -2,851 -2,851 Limited 15-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.41 AUD ORD 118,832 118,832 Limited 15-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 9.35 AUD ORD 4,421 4,421 15-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.28 AUD ORD 5,872 5,872 (Australia) Limited 18-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 5,140 5,140 18-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.04 AUD ORD 5,872 5,872 (Australia) Limited NST page 9 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 18-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.04 AUD ORD -13,069 -13,069 National Association 18-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.04 AUD ORD -4,510 -4,510 National Association 19-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 16,192 16,192 19-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.24 AUD ORD -8,097 -8,097 (Australia) Limited 19-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.33 AUD ORD 53,001 53,001 20-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.29 AUD ORD -3,453 -3,453 (Australia) Limited 20-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.30 AUD ORD 10,573 10,573 (Australia) Limited 20-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.30 AUD ORD 1,921 1,921 (Australia) Limited 20-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.30 AUD ORD 5,872 5,872 (Australia) Limited 20-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 9.30 AUD ORD -40,780 -40,780 20-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.30 AUD ORD 751 751 20-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.30 AUD ORD 751 751 20-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 1,248 1,248 21-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.29 AUD ORD -46,262 -46,262 (Australia) Limited 21-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.30 AUD ORD 2,936 2,936 (Australia) Limited 22-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 6,552 6,552 25-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.01 AUD ORD 1,390 1,390 (Australia) Limited 25-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.01 AUD ORD 4,077 4,077 26-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.23 AUD ORD -13,504 -13,504 (Australia) Limited 26-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.22 AUD ORD 764 764 (Australia) Limited 26-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.22 AUD ORD 4,077 4,077 26-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.22 AUD ORD 10,150 10,150 26-Nov-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.22 AUD ORD 15,374 15,374 26-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.22 AUD ORD 2,800 2,800 (Australia) Limited 26-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 16,090 16,090 27-Nov-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 9.44 AUD ORD 28,769 28,769 27-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.49 AUD ORD -24,549 -24,549 (Australia) Limited 27-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.49 AUD ORD -6,818 -6,818 (Australia) Limited 27-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.49 AUD ORD -18,316 -18,316 (Australia) Limited 27-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.48 AUD ORD -1,876 -1,876 National Association 27-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.48 AUD ORD -706 -706 National Association 27-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.48 AUD ORD -707 -707 National Association 27-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 32,180 32,180 27-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 16,090 16,090 27-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 8,144 8,144 28-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.53 AUD ORD -27,348 -27,348 (Australia) Limited 28-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.56 AUD ORD 11,540 11,540 Limited 28-Nov-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.52 AUD ORD 5,872 5,872 (Australia) Limited 29-Nov-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.59 AUD ORD -2,993 -2,993 National Association 29-Nov-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 12,836 12,836 02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.80 AUD ORD 20,518 20,518 Limited 02-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 9.80 AUD ORD 21,844 21,844 02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.80 AUD ORD 153,381 153,381 Limited 02-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 9.80 AUD ORD 24,922 24,922 02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.80 AUD ORD 35,182 35,182 Limited 02-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.80 AUD ORD 627,604 627,604 Limited NST page 10 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 02-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.82 AUD ORD 4,077 4,077 02-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ORD -173,937 -173,937 National Association 03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.73 AUD ORD -8,439 -8,439 (Australia) Limited 03-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 9.73 AUD ORD -14,959 -14,959 03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.72 AUD ORD 25,341 25,341 Limited 03-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 9.72 AUD ORD 26,978 26,978 03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.72 AUD ORD 189,432 189,432 Limited 03-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 9.72 AUD ORD 30,780 30,780 03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.72 AUD ORD 43,450 43,450 Limited 03-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.72 AUD ORD 775,118 775,118 Limited 03-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 9.65 AUD ORD 3,774 3,774 National Association 03-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 16,095 16,095 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 38,133 38,133 Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 40,598 40,598 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 285,061 285,061 Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 46,317 46,317 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 65,385 65,385 Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 1,166,409 1,166,409 Limited 04-Dec-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt buy 9.94 AUD ORD 10,313 10,313 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.78 AUD ORD -11,435 -11,435 (Australia) Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.78 AUD ORD -894 -894 (Australia) Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.78 AUD ORD -28,122 -28,122 (Australia) Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.78 AUD ORD -3,910 -3,910 (Australia) Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.78 AUD ORD -17,257 -17,257 (Australia) Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 734 734 (Australia) Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 4,404 4,404 (Australia) Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 8,156 8,156 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 270 270 (Australia) Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.78 AUD ORD -13,642 -13,642 (Australia) Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 7,784 7,784 (Australia) Limited 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 6,438 6,438 04-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 12,876 12,876 05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.77 AUD ORD 14,441 14,441 Limited 05-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 9.77 AUD ORD 15,374 15,374 05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.77 AUD ORD 107,954 107,954 Limited 05-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 9.77 AUD ORD 17,541 17,541 05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.77 AUD ORD 24,762 24,762 Limited 05-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 9.77 AUD ORD 441,724 441,724 Limited 05-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 9.79 AUD ORD 1,030 1,030 National Association 05-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 9.79 AUD ORD 338 338 National Association 05-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 9.79 AUD ORD 346 346 National Association 05-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 12,876 12,876 06-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 9.92 AUD ORD -19,374 -19,374 (Australia) Limited NST page 11 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 06-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.85 AUD ORD 2,936 2,936 (Australia) Limited 06-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.92 AUD ORD 12,234 12,234 06-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 14,440 14,440 09-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.06 AUD ORD 7,340 7,340 (Australia) Limited 09-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 9,657 9,657 09-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ORD -160,865 -160,865 National Association 10-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 9.96 AUD ORD -8,259 -8,259 10-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.94 AUD ORD 8,808 8,808 (Australia) Limited 10-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.94 AUD ORD 4,078 4,078 10-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 19,296 19,296 11-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 10.04 AUD ORD -33,079 -33,079 (Australia) Limited 11-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.05 AUD ORD -1,943 -1,943 National Association 11-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.05 AUD ORD -294 -294 National Association 11-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.05 AUD ORD -276 -276 National Association 11-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 10.07 AUD ORD 4,078 4,078 11-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 10.07 AUD ORD 884 884 12-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management in specie n/a AUD ORD 31,308 31,308 (Australia) Limited 12-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 10.17 AUD ORD -3,902 -3,902 (Australia) Limited 12-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 10.19 AUD ORD -6,191 -6,191 12-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 10.28 AUD ORD 8,156 8,156 12-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 10.21 AUD ORD 69,326 69,326 12-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.28 AUD ORD 9,542 9,542 (Australia) Limited 13-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 10.13 AUD ORD 18,264 18,264 13-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 9.94 AUD ORD -1,841 -1,841 13-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.78 AUD ORD 97,944 97,944 17-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.65 AUD ORD 1,526 1,526 (Australia) Limited 17-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 9.65 AUD ORD 7,340 7,340 (Australia) Limited 18-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 9.50 AUD ORD -18,545 -18,545 National Association 18-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 9.97 AUD ORD 1,768 1,768 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 10.69 AUD ORD -51,847 -51,847 (Australia) Limited 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.70 AUD ORD -1,290 -1,290 National Association 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.70 AUD ORD -349 -349 National Association 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 10.70 AUD ORD -347 -347 National Association 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 10.72 AUD ORD 11,928 11,928 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 10.70 AUD ORD 4,798 4,798 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 10.70 AUD ORD 1,380 1,380 Limited 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 10.70 AUD ORD 5,053 5,053 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 10.70 AUD ORD 3,303 3,303 National Association 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.70 AUD ORD 370 370 (Australia) Limited 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 10.70 AUD ORD 84,171 84,171 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 10.70 AUD ORD 24,206 24,206 Limited 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 10.70 AUD ORD -114,875 -114,875 20-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.70 AUD ORD 6,498 6,498 (Australia) Limited 23-Dec-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 3,649 3,649 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 182,482 182,482 Limited 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 182,482 182,482 NST page 12 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 1,368,613 1,368,613 Limited 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 63,868 63,868 Limited 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 164,234 164,234 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 638,686 638,686 Limited 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 3,809,307 3,809,307 Limited 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 4,790,146 4,790,146 Limited 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 273,723 273,723 Limited 23-Dec-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 22,810 22,810 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 489 489 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD -4,521 -4,521 23-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 10.62 AUD ORD 1,768 1,768 24-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 11,569 11,569 24-Dec-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 10.65 AUD ORD 340 340 24-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 10.79 AUD ORD 1,468 1,468 (Australia) Limited 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 4,404 4,404 (Australia) Limited 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 101,016 101,016 (Australia) Limited 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 121,037 121,037 (Australia) Limited 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 11.10 AUD ORD 19,255 19,255 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 78,463 78,463 (Australia) Limited 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.10 AUD ORD 84,707 84,707 (Australia) Limited 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.10 AUD ORD 493,709 493,709 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 35,052 35,052 (Australia) Limited 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 3,983 3,983 (Australia) Limited 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 16,870 16,870 (Australia) Limited 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 40,614 40,614 (Australia) Limited 27-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.14 AUD ORD 41,526 41,526 (Australia) Limited 30-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.17 AUD ORD 2,884 2,884 (Australia) Limited 30-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.17 AUD ORD 4,491 4,491 30-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.17 AUD ORD 884 884 30-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.17 AUD ORD 884 884 31-Dec-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.31 AUD ORD 2,884 2,884 (Australia) Limited 31-Dec-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.33 AUD ORD 22,455 22,455 02-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 33,066 33,066 National Association 02-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 33,234 33,234 Limited 02-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 354,447 354,447 National Association 02-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 29,339 29,339 National Association 02-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 113,917 113,917 National Association 02-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 393,263 393,263 02-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.26 AUD ORD 56,405 56,405 National Association 02-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.27 AUD ORD 7,434 7,434 (Australia) Limited 02-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.27 AUD ORD 1,652 1,652 (Australia) Limited 03-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 11.92 AUD ORD -599 -599 (Australia) Limited 03-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.92 AUD ORD 16,760 16,760 03-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.92 AUD ORD 4,491 4,491 NST page 13 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 03-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.92 AUD ORD 76,347 76,347 03-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.75 AUD ORD 170,658 170,658 03-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.92 AUD ORD 30,558 30,558 03-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 11.92 AUD ORD 20,564 20,564 National Association 03-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 11.92 AUD ORD -681 -681 (Australia) Limited 06-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 12.09 AUD ORD -7,811 -7,811 06-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.10 AUD ORD 9,000 9,000 06-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 12.10 AUD ORD -63,000 -63,000 06-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.10 AUD ORD 9,330 9,330 National Association 06-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.10 AUD ORD 2,754 2,754 National Association 06-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 7,194 7,194 07-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 11.79 AUD ORD -1,163 -1,163 07-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 11.90 AUD ORD -10,725 -10,725 (Australia) Limited 07-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.79 AUD ORD 17,996 17,996 07-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.90 AUD ORD 1,132 1,132 08-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.07 AUD ORD 45,523 45,523 (Australia) Limited 08-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 12.07 AUD ORD -2,708 -2,708 National Association 08-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 12.07 AUD ORD -366 -366 National Association 08-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 12.07 AUD ORD -364 -364 National Association 08-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.20 AUD ORD 746 746 (Australia) Limited 08-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.20 AUD ORD 35,992 35,992 08-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 3,680 3,680 08-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 14,384 14,384 09-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 11.81 AUD ORD 46,386 46,386 09-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 11.81 AUD ORD -10,725 -10,725 (Australia) Limited 09-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.81 AUD ORD 2,264 2,264 10-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.48 AUD ORD 13,500 13,500 10-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.45 AUD ORD 1,132 1,132 10-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 11.45 AUD ORD -10,282 -10,282 National Association 10-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 21,582 21,582 13-Jan-20 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 11.55 AUD ORD -1,509 -1,509 13-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 11.55 AUD ORD 1,464 1,464 13-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.63 AUD ORD 38,822 38,822 (Australia) Limited 13-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.63 AUD ORD 36,008 36,008 14-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.45 AUD ORD 4,085 4,085 (Australia) Limited 14-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.53 AUD ORD 4,130 4,130 (Australia) Limited 14-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.53 AUD ORD 2,241 2,241 (Australia) Limited 14-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.47 AUD ORD 126,056 126,056 14-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.53 AUD ORD 1,132 1,132 14-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 11.53 AUD ORD -13,630 -13,630 14-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 17,985 17,985 15-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 11.80 AUD ORD -292 -292 15-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.81 AUD ORD 129,021 129,021 (Australia) Limited 15-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.86 AUD ORD 15,694 15,694 (Australia) Limited 15-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 11.82 AUD ORD 4,491 4,491 15-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 21,588 21,588 16-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 3,838 3,838 16-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.93 AUD ORD 13,178 13,178 (Australia) Limited 16-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 11.90 AUD ORD 8,260 8,260 (Australia) Limited NST page 14 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 16-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) in specie n/a AUD ORD -1,382 -1,382 Limited 16-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 2,424 2,424 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.22 AUD ORD 62,874 62,874 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.28 AUD ORD 4,491 4,491 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.28 AUD ORD 1,132 1,132 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.28 AUD ORD 3,396 3,396 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 12.28 AUD ORD 302,177 302,177 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 2,665 2,665 (Australia) Limited 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 2,665 2,665 (Australia) Limited 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 3,198 3,198 (Australia) Limited 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 3,198 3,198 (Australia) Limited 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 555 555 (Australia) Limited 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 3,198 3,198 (Australia) Limited 17-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management Placement 9.00 AUD ORD 3,198 3,198 (Australia) Limited 20-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.50 AUD ORD 8,984 8,984 20-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 12.48 AUD ORD -15,694 -15,694 (Australia) Limited 21-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 10,830 10,830 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt sell 12.67 AUD ORD -28,077 -28,077 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 12.67 AUD ORD 26,921 26,921 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 4,848 4,848 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.71 AUD ORD 61,503 61,503 (Australia) Limited 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.71 AUD ORD 10,268 10,268 (Australia) Limited 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.71 AUD ORD 65,627 65,627 (Australia) Limited 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.71 AUD ORD 46,530 46,530 (Australia) Limited 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.71 AUD ORD 35,904 35,904 (Australia) Limited 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.71 AUD ORD 63,649 63,649 (Australia) Limited 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.72 AUD ORD 851 851 National Association 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.72 AUD ORD 858 858 National Association 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.74 AUD ORD 16,520 16,520 (Australia) Limited 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.74 AUD ORD 80,874 80,874 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 14,360 14,360 22-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 7,220 7,220 23-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.66 AUD ORD 30,695 30,695 (Australia) Limited 23-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.68 AUD ORD 49,445 49,445 24-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.61 AUD ORD 8,260 8,260 (Australia) Limited 24-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.61 AUD ORD 8,996 8,996 24-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.61 AUD ORD 1,132 1,132 24-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 12.61 AUD ORD 9,911 9,911 24-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 16,500 16,500 24-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 19,250 19,250 24-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 27,500 27,500 28-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 4,120 4,120 28-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.98 AUD ORD 29,723 29,723 (Australia) Limited 28-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 13.00 AUD ORD 121,446 121,446 28-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 13.00 AUD ORD 31,486 31,486 28-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 13.00 AUD ORD -13,870 -13,870 28-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 6,660 6,660 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 8,325 8,325 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.60 AUD ORD 8,704 8,704 (Australia) Limited 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.60 AUD ORD 32,760 32,760 (Australia) Limited NST page 15 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.56 AUD ORD 6,729 6,729 National Association 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.56 AUD ORD 1,499 1,499 National Association 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.56 AUD ORD 1,479 1,479 National Association 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.56 AUD ORD 24,300 24,300 (Australia) Limited 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.56 AUD ORD 680 680 (Australia) Limited 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.56 AUD ORD 37,125 37,125 (Australia) Limited 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.56 AUD ORD 70,704 70,704 (Australia) Limited 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.49 AUD ORD 1,652 1,652 (Australia) Limited 29-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 8,325 8,325 30-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 8,340 8,340 30-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.42 AUD ORD 26,115 26,115 (Australia) Limited 30-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 15,012 15,012 31-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ORD 1,924 1,924 National Association 31-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ORD 5,715 5,715 National Association 31-Jan-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.59 AUD ORD 118,205 118,205 (Australia) Limited 31-Jan-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.60 AUD ORD 8,976 8,976 31-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 12.60 AUD ORD -4,467 -4,467 National Association 31-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.60 AUD ORD 9,681 9,681 National Association 31-Jan-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 12.60 AUD ORD 1,558 1,558 31-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.60 AUD ORD 27,534 27,534 National Association 31-Jan-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.60 AUD ORD 167,544 167,544 National Association 03-Feb-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 13.03 AUD ORD 107,537 107,537 National Association 03-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.91 AUD ORD 4,956 4,956 (Australia) Limited 03-Feb-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.95 AUD ORD 13,464 13,464 03-Feb-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.91 AUD ORD 1,562 1,562 National Association 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 13.03 AUD ORD 3,269 3,269 National Association 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 13.03 AUD ORD 13,534 13,534 National Association 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 5,004 5,004 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 13.18 AUD ORD 7,434 7,434 (Australia) Limited 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 13.18 AUD ORD 40,401 40,401 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 13.18 AUD ORD 31,423 31,423 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 13.18 AUD ORD 3,304 3,304 (Australia) Limited 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 13.18 AUD ORD 994 994 National Association 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 13.12 AUD ORD 22,445 22,445 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 5,075 5,075 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 8,526 8,526 04-Feb-20 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ORD 8,120 8,120 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.92 AUD ORD 85,214 85,214 (Australia) Limited 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.92 AUD ORD 10,133 10,133 (Australia) Limited 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.92 AUD ORD 42,036 42,036 (Australia) Limited 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.92 AUD ORD 79,896 79,896 (Australia) Limited 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.92 AUD ORD 33,150 33,150 (Australia) Limited 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 12.92 AUD ORD 79,983 79,983 (Australia) Limited NST page 16 of 17 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.93 AUD ORD 16,611 16,611 National Association 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.93 AUD ORD 3,521 3,521 National Association 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 12.93 AUD ORD 3,496 3,496 National Association 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 12.80 AUD ORD 1,513 1,513 Limited 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 12.98 AUD ORD -10,738 -10,738 (Australia) Limited 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 12.98 AUD ORD 8,982 8,982 05-Feb-20 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 12.98 AUD ORD -35,928 -35,928 NST page 17 of 17 This is Annexure B of 6 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder 07-Feb-20 Maria Tricarico, Date Authorised Signatory 4. Details of present registered holders Annexure B Holder of Relevant Registered Holder of Person entitled to be Nature of Relevant Interest (6) Class and number of Person's Nature of Interests Securities registered as holder (8) Securities votes Association BlackRock (Netherlands) SSB-STATE STREET Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 85,686 85,686 Subsidiary of B.V. LONDON securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Advisors (UK) BNYM-BONY EUROPE - Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 732,996 732,996 Subsidiary of Limited LONDON securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Advisors (UK) SSB-STATE STREET Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 5,353,606 5,353,606 Subsidiary of Limited DUBLIN securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Advisors (UK) STATE STREET BANK, Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 88,984 88,984 Subsidiary of Limited MUNICH, ZURICH securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. BRANCH investment manager or trustee. NST page 1 of 6 Holder of Relevant Registered Holder of Person entitled to be Nature of Relevant Interest (6) Class and number of Person's Nature of Interests Securities registered as holder (8) Securities votes Association BLACKROCK ADVISORS, BNYM-THE BANK OF Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 135,025 135,025 Subsidiary of LLC NEW YORK securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Asset SSB-STATE STREET Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 98,527 98,527 Subsidiary of Management Canada SACRAMENTO securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Limited investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Asset CITI-CITIBANK, HONG Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 4,336 4,336 Subsidiary of Management North Asia KONG securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Limited investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Asset Northern Trust Singapore Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 1,347 1,347 Subsidiary of Management North Asia securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Limited investment manager or trustee. BLACKROCK FINANCIAL BNYM-THE BANK OF Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 60,726 60,726 Subsidiary of MANAGEMENT, INC. NEW YORK securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Fund Advisors SSB-STATE STREET Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 126,724 126,724 Subsidiary of BANK, BOSTON securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Fund Advisors SSB-STATE STREET Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 7,218,923 7,218,923 Subsidiary of SACRAMENTO securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Institutional BNYM-THE BANK OF Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 446,490 446,490 Subsidiary of Trust Company, National NEW YORK securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Association investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Institutional BOA-MERRILL LYNCH Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 13,534 13,534 Subsidiary of Trust Company, National INTL PRIME BROKER - securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Association NEW YORK investment manager or trustee. NST page 2 of 6 Holder of Relevant Registered Holder of Person entitled to be Nature of Relevant Interest (6) Class and number of Person's Nature of Interests Securities registered as holder (8) Securities votes Association BlackRock Institutional CITI-CITIGROUP GLOBAL Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 3,269 3,269 Subsidiary of Trust Company, National MARKETS PRIME securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Association BROKERAGE - NEW investment manager or trustee. YORK BlackRock Institutional JPM-JP MORGAN CHASE Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 4,666,451 4,666,451 Subsidiary of Trust Company, National - NEW YORK securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Association investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Institutional SSB-SSB NEW YORK Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 256,824 256,824 Subsidiary of Trust Company, National INSTITUTIONAL securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Association investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Institutional SSB-STATE STREET Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 1,904 1,904 Subsidiary of Trust Company, National SACRAMENTO securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Association investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Investment BOA-MERRILL LYNCH Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 17,263 17,263 Subsidiary of Management (Australia) INTL PRIME BROKER - securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Limited NEW YORK investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Investment HSBC-HSBC SYDNEY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 933,140 933,140 Subsidiary of Management (Australia) securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Limited investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Investment JPM-JPM CHASE - Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 1,574,240 1,574,240 Subsidiary of Management (Australia) SYDNEY securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Limited investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Investment NAB-NATIONAL Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 2,571,420 2,571,420 Subsidiary of Management (Australia) AUSTRALIA BANK securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Limited LIMITED - MELBOURNE investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Investment Northern Trust Singapore Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 644,842 644,842 Subsidiary of Management (Australia) securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Limited investment manager or trustee. NST page 3 of 6 Holder of Relevant Registered Holder of Person entitled to be Nature of Relevant Interest (6) Class and number of Person's Nature of Interests Securities registered as holder (8) Securities votes Association BlackRock Investment SSB-STATE STREET Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 35,291 35,291 Subsidiary of Management (Australia) SINGAPORE securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Limited investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Investment UBS- UBS- ZURICH Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 130,432 130,432 Subsidiary of Management (Australia) securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. Limited investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Investment BNP-BNP PARIBAS Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 276,686 276,686 Subsidiary of Management (UK) Limited JERSEY securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. investment manager or trustee. BlackRock Investment BNYM-BANK OF NY Power to control the exercise of a right to vote attached to ORD 290,634 290,634 Subsidiary of Management (UK) Limited BRUS securities and/or the power to dispose of securities as BlackRock, Inc. investment manager or trustee.