Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Northern Star Resources Ltd    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/05
9.72 AUD   -2.70%
10:38pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/23NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
AQ
05/22NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Star Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 10:38pm EDT

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

6 June 2019

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) advises that Executive Chairman Bill Beament has reduced his holding in the Company by 3,141,795 shares.

The shares, which represent half his holding in Northern Star, were transferred as part of a final Family Court settlement.

Mr Beament retains 3,141,793 Northern Star shares and 3,000,000 Performance Rights.

A Change of Director's Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y) is attached.

HILARY MACDONALD

General Counsel & Company Secretary

Northern Star Resources Limited

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

43 092 832 892

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

WILLIAM JAMES BEAMENT

Date of last notice

20 MARCH 2019

Date of this notice

6 JUNE 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

a) Indirect

b) Indirect

c) Direct

Nature of indirect interest

a) William James Beament -

(including registered holder)

an account of which the Director is trustee and may

Note: Provide details of the

be a beneficiary

circumstances giving rise to the relevant

b) Mr William James Beament and Ms Karen Marie

interest.

Beament - an account of which

the Director is trustee and may be a beneficiary

c) William James Beament

Date of change

6 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to

Refer to attached schedule

change

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares (NST)

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

a) 2,115,793

b) 50,000

c) 976,002

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Pursuant to a Consent Order of the Family Court of

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

Western Australia

provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Refer to attached schedule

Nature of change

Off-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market

trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the interest

has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Schedule of director's interests - William James Beament

Mr William James

William James

Beament + Ms

William

Securities, date and nature of

Beament

Karen Marie

SECURITIES

Consideration

James

change

Beament <>

TOTAL

Beament

Family A/C>

Emilion Super

A/C>

Ordinary fully paid shares (NST)

Note 1

Holding prior to change

4,231,585

100,000

1,952,003

6,283,588

Off-market transfer

Nil

(2,115,793)

(50,000)

(976,002)

Holding after change

2,115,792

50,000

976,001

3,141,793

Performance Rights

Note 2

Holding prior to change

-

-

3,000,000

-

-

-

Holding after change

-

-

3,000,000

3,000,000

Note 1: Performance Shares subject to vesting conditions and loan conditions - holding lock applied.

Note 2: Performance Rights subject to vesting conditions - measurable at 16 October 2019.

Issued: 6 June 2019

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 02:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
10:38pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/23NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
AQ
05/22NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
PU
05/06EAR : $15M Placement Successfully Raised
PU
04/30NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation – Macquarie Australia Conf..
PU
04/26Millrock Stakes Large Tract of Claims Goodpaster Gold District, Alaska
AQ
04/26NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Alaska mine expected to lead Northern Star production ..
AQ
04/25Northern Star Pins Hope On Pogo Recovery
AQ
04/25Millrock Announces Strategic Investment by EMX Royalty Corporation - Goodpast..
AQ
04/23NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – March 2019
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 415 M
EBIT 2019 304 M
Net income 2019 208 M
Finance 2019 286 M
Yield 2019 1,32%
P/E ratio 2019 28,70
P/E ratio 2020 16,15
EV / Sales 2019 4,31x
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
Capitalization 6 390 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,64  AUD
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Shaun Day Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Edmund O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD8.12%4 447
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-2.94%27 564
BARRICK GOLD CORP-3.85%23 020
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED29.86%15 041
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 722
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD10.24%10 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About