Northern Star Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

ASX Announcement
6 June 2019
CHANGE OF DIRECTOR'S INTEREST NOTICE
Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) advises that Executive Chairman Bill Beament has reduced his holding in the Company by 3,141,795 shares.
The shares, which represent half his holding in Northern Star, were transferred as part of a final Family Court settlement.
Mr Beament retains 3,141,793 Northern Star shares and 3,000,000 Performance Rights.
A Change of Director's Interest Notice (Appendix 3Y) is attached.
HILARY MACDONALD
General Counsel & Company Secretary
Northern Star Resources Limited
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN
43 092 832 892
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
WILLIAM JAMES
BEAMENT
Date of last notice
20 MARCH 2019
Date of this notice
6 JUNE 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
a) Indirect
b) Indirect
c) Direct
Nature of indirect interest
a) William James Beament -
(including registered holder)
an account of which the Director is trustee and may
Note: Provide details of the
be a beneficiary
circumstances giving rise to the relevant
b) Mr William James Beament and Ms Karen Marie
interest.
Beament - an account of which
the Director is trustee and may be a beneficiary
c) William James Beament
Date of change
6 June 2019
No. of securities held prior to
Refer to attached schedule
change
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares (NST)
Number acquired
Nil
Number disposed
a) 2,115,793
b) 50,000
c) 976,002
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Value/Consideration
Pursuant to a Consent Order of the Family Court of
Note: If consideration is non-cash,
Western Australia
provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
Refer to attached schedule
Nature of change
Off-market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market
trade, exercise of options, issue of
securities under dividend reinvestment
plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a
contract in relation to which the interest
has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Schedule of director's interests - William James Beament
Mr William James
William James
Beament + Ms
William
Securities, date and nature of
Beament
Karen Marie
SECURITIES
Consideration
James
change
Beament <>
TOTAL
Beament
Family A/C>
Emilion Super
A/C>
Ordinary fully paid shares (NST)
Note 1
Holding prior to change
4,231,585
100,000
1,952,003
6,283,588
Off-market transfer
Nil
(2,115,793)
(50,000)
(976,002)
Holding after change
2,115,792
50,000
976,001
3,141,793
Performance Rights
Note 2
Holding prior to change
-
-
3,000,000
-
-
-
Holding after change
-
-
3,000,000
3,000,000
Note 1: Performance Shares subject to vesting conditions and loan conditions - holding lock applied.
Note 2: Performance Rights subject to vesting conditions - measurable at 16 October 2019.
Issued: 6 June 2019
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
