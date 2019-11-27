Log in
Northern Star Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice

11/27/2019 | 07:53pm EST

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN

43 092 832 892

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

MARY HACKETT

Date of last notice

3 OCTOBER 2019

Date of this notice

27 NOVEMBER 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Segocia Pty Ltd atf Ard Ri Trust of which the Director is a

(including registered holder)

beneficiary

Note: Provide details of the

circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

26 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to

4,468

change

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares (NST)

Number acquired

5,382

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$9.29 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash,

provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

9,850

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a

contract in relation to which the interest

has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

provided?

Schedule of director's interests - Mary Hackett

Securities, date and nature of change

Consideration

Mary Hackett

Segocia Pty Ltd atf

ARD RI Trust

Ordinary fully paid shares (NST)

Holding prior to change

Nil

4,468

On-Market Acquisition

$49,998.78

Nil

5,382

Holding after change

Nil

9,850

Issued: 27 November 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 00:52:01 UTC
