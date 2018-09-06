Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD (NST)
Northern Star Resources : Cleansing Notice

09/06/2018 | 03:47am CEST

CLEANSING NOTICE

CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH) (ACT)

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) issued 26,119,402 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $6.70 each (Shares) to institutional investors on 6 September 2018 under the placement initially announced on 30 August 2018.

NST gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 6 September 2018

Australian Securities Exchange Code: NST

Board of Directors Mr Bill Beament Executive Chairman

Mr John Fitzgerald

Lead Independent Director

Mr Chris Rowe Non-Executive Director

Mr Peter O'Connor Non-Executive Director

Ms Shirley In't Veld Non-Executive Director

Issued Capital

Shares 639.4 million Performance Rights 10.4 million Current Share Price A$8.32 Market Capitalisation A$5.32 billion

Cash and Cash Equivalents 30 Jun 2018 - A$512 million

Jundee Operations Kalgoorlie Operations Paulsens Mine

Central Tanami (25% of JV) Western Tanami

Level 1, 388 Hay St

Subiaco WA 6008

T +6 8 6188 2100

F +6 8 6188 2111 E info@nsrltd.com www.nsrltd.com

ABN: 43 092 832 892

  • 1. NST issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

  • 2. as at the date of this notice NST has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to NST, and section 674 of the Act; and

  • 3. as at the date of this notice there is no information that is "excluded information" (as defined in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act).

HILARY MACDONALD

General Counsel & Company Secretary Northern Star Resources Limited

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 01:46:02 UTC
