Northern Star Resources : Cleansing Notice

CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH) (ACT)
Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) issued 26,119,402 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $6.70 each (Shares) to institutional investors on 6 September 2018 under the placement initially announced on 30 August 2018.
NST gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 6 September 2018
1. NST issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
2. as at the date of this notice NST has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to NST, and section 674 of the Act; and
3. as at the date of this notice there is no information that is "excluded information" (as defined in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act).
General Counsel & Company Secretary Northern Star Resources Limited
