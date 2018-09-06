Northern Star Resources : Cleansing Notice

CLEANSING NOTICE

CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001 (CTH) (ACT)

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) issued 26,119,402 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $6.70 each (Shares) to institutional investors on 6 September 2018 under the placement initially announced on 30 August 2018.

NST gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act that:

1. NST issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;

2. as at the date of this notice NST has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to NST, and section 674 of the Act; and

3. as at the date of this notice there is no information that is "excluded information" (as defined in sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act).

HILARY MACDONALD

General Counsel & Company Secretary Northern Star Resources Limited

