Northern Star Resources : Cleansing Notice

14 February 2020

CLEANSING NOTICE

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

On 22 January 2020, the Northern Star Shareholders approved in General Meeting the issue of up to 555,555 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$9.00 each to Related Parties of the Company under ASX Listing Rule 10.11, as foreshadowed in Northern Star's ASX announcement of 17 December 2019.

Northern Star has today issued 555,554 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$9.00 each under the Placement (Placement Shares), raising $4,999,986 to be applied for working capital purposes.

Northern Star gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

Northern Star issued the Placement Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act. As at the date of this notice: Northern Star has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Northern Star; Northern Star has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act; and there is no "excluded information" within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act which is required to be disclosed by Northern Star under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

Authorised for release to ASX by Hilary Macdonald, General Counsel & Company Secretary.