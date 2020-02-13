Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Northern Star Resources Limited    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED

(NST)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/13
13.76 AUD   +0.22%
07:44pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
02/12NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities – NST
PU
02/11NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Amended Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Star Resources : Cleansing Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:44pm EST

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

14 February 2020

CLEANSING NOTICE

Notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

On 22 January 2020, the Northern Star Shareholders approved in General Meeting the issue of up to 555,555 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$9.00 each to Related Parties of the Company under ASX Listing Rule 10.11, as foreshadowed in Northern Star's ASX announcement of 17 December 2019.

Northern Star has today issued 555,554 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$9.00 each under the Placement (Placement Shares), raising $4,999,986 to be applied for working capital purposes.

Northern Star gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

  1. Northern Star issued the Placement Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act.
  2. As at the date of this notice:
    1. Northern Star has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to Northern Star;
    2. Northern Star has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
    3. there is no "excluded information" within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act which is required to be disclosed by Northern Star under section 708A(6)(e) of the Corporations Act.

Authorised for release to ASX by Hilary Macdonald, General Counsel & Company Secretary.

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 00:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
07:44pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Cleansing Notice
PU
02/12NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities – NST
PU
02/11NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Amended Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/11NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/10NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Half Year Results Summary for Period Ended 31 Dec 2019
PU
02/10NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Half Year Results Presentation for Period Ended 31 Dec..
PU
02/10NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Appendix 3A.1 – Notification of Dividend
PU
02/10NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Half Year Report for the Period Ended 31 Dec 2019
PU
02/06NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change in Substantial Holding – Blackrock Group
PU
02/06NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Share purchase plan allotment and refunds completed
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 089 M
EBIT 2020 586 M
Net income 2020 423 M
Debt 2020 170 M
Yield 2020 1,23%
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,95x
EV / Sales2021 3,76x
Capitalization 10 175 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12,34  AUD
Last Close Price 13,76  AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,01%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Luke Creagh Chief Operating Officer
Ryan Gurner Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED20.87%6 852
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION1.01%35 471
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.82%32 713
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 537
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.49%15 295
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-3.77%14 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group