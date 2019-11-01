Northern Star Resources : Compulsory Acquisition Notice – Echo Resources Takeover

We attach, by way of service pursuant to section 661B(1)(d) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), an ASIC Form 6021 (Notice of compulsory acquisition following takeover bid) (Notice) which was lodged with ASIC today and which will be sent to holders of shares in Echo Resources Limited ACN 108 513 113 (Echo), together with a sample copy of the letter which will be sent to Echo shareholders accompanying the Notice.

1 November 2019

Dear Echo shareholders

NORTHERN STAR OFFER - COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN ECHO

As you may be aware, Northern Star Resources Limited ACN 092 832 892 (Northern Star) has a relevant interest in more than 90% of the shares in Echo Resources Limited ACN 108 513 113 (Echo) and has acquired more than 75% of the Echo shares that it offered to acquire under its takeover bid during the offer period.

Accordingly, and as previously announced to the ASX, Northern Star will now exercise its right to compulsorily acquire the remaining Echo shares in which Northern Star does not have a relevant interest under the compulsory acquisition provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act)

Echo shareholders who have not accepted Northern Star's offer may still do so by 7:00pm (Sydney time) on 11 November 2019 (being the scheduled closing time for the offer). Echo shareholders who accept the offer by this date will receive the consideration for their Echo shares earlier, instead of having to wait for their Echo shares to be compulsorily acquired under the compulsory acquisition process.

Northern Star's offer price of A$0.33 cash per Echo share is FINALand Northern Star's offer will not be extended further. Northern Star will acquire any shares remaining after the close of the offer, under the compulsory acquisition provisions of the Act. The compulsory acquisition will be on the same terms as the offer (i.e. consideration of A$0.33 cash per Echo share).

If you do not accept the offer before the scheduled closing time for the offer, on completion of the compulsory acquisition procedure, Northern Star will pay to Echo the consideration for your Echo shares. You will then be entitled to claim the consideration from Echo.

Echo will give notice to shareholders once it has received the consideration and advise as to how you may claim the consideration. Subject to the Act, this is expected to occur 5 to 6 weeks after the date of this letter.

See also the enclosed copy of ASIC Form 6021 - Notice of compulsory acquisition following takeover bid (Notice), which sets out the compulsory acquisition process and your rights.

Under ASX Listing Rule 17.4, ASX will suspend quotation of Echo shares 5 business days after the date of the Notice. Once suspended, ASX will remove Echo from the official list at the closing of trading on a date to be determined.

If you have any queries in relation to the takeover bid or the compulsory acquisition process, please contact the Northern Star Offer Information Line on 1300 657 159 (for callers within Australia) or +61 1300 657 159 (for callers outside Australia) between 8.30am and 7.00pm (Sydney time) on business days.

Yours faithfully

BILL BEAMENT

Executive Chairman

Northern Star Resources Limited

