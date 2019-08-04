Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Northern Star Resources Ltd    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/02
12.56 AUD   +4.06%
09:50pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Corporate Strategy Day – August 2019
PU
07/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Pogo Operational Update
PU
07/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Star Resources : Corporate Strategy Day – August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

An Australian gold miner - for global investors Annual Strategy Day - August 2019

Acknowledgement of Country

Ngala kaaditj Whadjuk Noongar moort keyen kaadak nidja boodja

We acknowledge Whadjuk Noongar people as the original custodians of the land on which we meet today.

We pay our respects to their elders past, present and future.

Annual Strategy Day Agenda

Time

Minutes

Agenda

Speaker

09:30 - 09:45

15

Registration & Acknowledgment to Country

09:45 - 09:50

5

Introduction

Luke Gleeson - Investor Relations & Business Development

09:50 - 10:10

20

NST Strategy/Vision and Gold Macro Landscape

Bill Beament - Executive Chairman

10:10 - 10:30

20

Company Performance, Achievements & Outlook

Stuart Tonkin - Chief Executive Officer

10:30 - 10:45

15

Financial Strength & Business Focus

Ryan Gurner - Chief Financial Officer

10:45 - 11:10

25

ESG & Culture

Bill Beament - Executive Chairman

Peta Slocombe - Executive Manager - Capability and Culture

Guy Singleton - Social Responsibility & External Relations Manager

11:10 - 11:50

40

Resources/Reserves and Exploration Pogo Geological Presentation

Michael Mulroney - Chief Geological Officer

Darren Cooke - Principal Geologist - Pogo Integration

11:50 - 12:10

20

Coffee Break

12:10 - 12:25

15

Operational Capability

Luke Creagh - Chief Operating Officer

12:25 - 13:00

35

Asset Overview

Luke Creagh - Chief Operating Officer

13:00 - 13:15

15

Summary and Recap

Bill Beament - Executive Chairman

13:15 - 13:30

15

Question and Answers

Executive Team

Resources & Reserves and Forward Looking Statements

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves

The Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves information reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee's Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ("JORC Code") in this presentation for all the Company's projects is extracted from the reports entitled "Resource and Reserve Update" dated 1 August 2019, available at www.nsrltd.com and www.asx.com. For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 5.23, Northern Star confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Northern Star confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

The information in this announcement relating to the Pogo mine's mineral resources for the period before 16 October 2018 is reported in accordance with the requirements applying to foreign estimates in the ASX Listing Rules and, as such, is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. The information is extracted from the ASX announcement entitled "Northern Star acquires Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska" dated 30 August 2018. The Pogo resources mentioned in this announcement for the period before 16 October 2018 are estimated as at 31 December 2017 and according to the Canadian NI 43-101 standards, but are not fully compliant with those standards. A cautionary statement in respect of such resources appears in the Company's ASX announcement dated 30 August 2018.

The information in this announcement relating to the Pogo mine's reserves for the period before 1 August 2019 is reported in accordance with the requirements applying to foreign estimates in the ASX Listing Rules and, as such, is not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. The information is extracted from the ASX announcement entitled "Northern Star acquires Pogo Gold Mine in Alaska" dated 30 August 2018. The Pogo reserves mentioned in this announcement for the period before 1 August 2019 are estimated as at 31 December 2017 and according to the Canadian NI 43-101 standards, but are not fully compliant with those standards. A cautionary statement in respect of such reserves appears in the Company's ASX announcement dated 30 August 2018.

Forward Looking Statements

Northern Star Resources Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Northern Star Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it.

This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with gold exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, Resource and Reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimates.

*All currency conversions in this document were converted at a spot conversion rate of USD:AUD of 0.70

† GDX 5Yr Average is sourced from Bloomberg; all erroneous data points have been removed

^ Source Credit Suisse: Global universe of publicly traded gold producers with market capitalisation >$500M as at 3 July 2019

NST Strategy/Vision and Gold Macro Landscape

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 01:49:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
09:50pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Corporate Strategy Day – August 2019
PU
07/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Pogo Operational Update
PU
07/29NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report – June 2019
PU
07/25Rand Mining Ltd - June 2019 EKJV Exploration Report
AQ
07/12Echo - large scale drilling program underway at yandal gold project
AQ
07/11NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Quarterly Results Webcast Details
AQ
07/10NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : June 2019 Quarterly Results Webcast Details
PU
07/01NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Initial Director's Notice
PU
06/17NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation – London Roadshow
PU
06/13NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Director Appointments
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 400 M
EBIT 2019 263 M
Net income 2019 192 M
Finance 2019 259 M
Yield 2019 1,02%
P/E ratio 2019 40,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,55x
EV / Sales2020 4,26x
Capitalization 8 033 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10,11  AUD
Last Close Price 12,56  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target -19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Shaun Day Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Edmund O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD30.63%5 460
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION6.52%30 262
BARRICK GOLD CORP21.70%29 589
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED56.88%19 113
POLYUS PAO--.--%13 272
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD30.44%12 711
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group