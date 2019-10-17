Northern Star Resources : Declares Echo Offer Last and Final

ASX: NST

18 October 2019

NORTHERN STAR DECLARES ECHO

OFFER LAST AND FINAL

This means the current offer of A33¢ a share will not be increased

HIGHLIGHTS

Northern Star has declared its unconditional A33¢ cash offer for Echo last and final

Northern Star may seek to delist Echo if certain conditions are satisfied

Shareholders who do not accept the Offer could be exposed to potential dilution associated with future equity funding requirements of Echo

Echo shareholders are urged to accept the Offer without delay

Offer due to close at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on 28 October 2019

Northern Star Resources Limited ("Northern Star") (ASX: NST) refers to its recommended cash takeover offer of A33¢ per share for all the issued shares of Echo Resources Limited ("Echo") (the "Offer"), as set out in Northern Star's Bidder's Statement dated 5 September 2019, as supplemented by a First Supplementary Bidder's Statement dated 23 September 2019 ("Bidder's Statement").

Northern Star currently has a relevant interest in 59.66% of Echo shares.

Northern Star's offer is now last and final

Northern Star has determined that the Offer price of A33¢ per Echo share is its last and final offer, meaning that there will be no increase in the Offer price.

As previously announced, Northern Star will pay the cash consideration due to accepting shareholders within seven business days of valid acceptance of the Offer.

Northern Star wishes to reiterate that the Offer represents a significant premium to Echo's share trading prior to the announcement of Northern Star's intention to make the Offer:

39.4% to Echo's Volume Weighted Average Price (" VWAP ") of A$0.237 on 19 August 2019 (Echo's last trading day on ASX before Echo was placed in trading halt);

") of A$0.237 on 19 August 2019 (Echo's last trading day on ASX before Echo was placed in trading halt); 42.1% to Echo's 10-day VWAP of A$0.232 up to and including 19 August 2019;

10-day VWAP of A$0.232 up to and including 19 August 2019; 49.7% to Echo's 20-day VWAP of A$0.220 up to and including 19 August 2019;

20-day VWAP of A$0.220 up to and including 19 August 2019; 80.3% to Echo's 60-day VWAP of A$0.183 up to and including 19 August 2019; and

60-day VWAP of A$0.183 up to and including 19 August 2019; and 154% to the A$0.130 per share issue price of Echo's most recent capital raising.

Echo shareholders should be aware that if they do not accept the Offer they will be exposed to a variety of risks including a risk that the Echo share price may fall after the Offer closes. Any shareholders who do not accept the Offer could also be exposed to potential dilution associated with future equity funding requirements of Echo.

Northern Star may seek to de-list Echo

Northern Star refers to sections 10.2 and 10.3 of the Bidder's Statement and confirms that if: