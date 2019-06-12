Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Northern Star Resources Ltd    NST   AU000000NST8

NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD

(NST)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/12
9.79 AUD   +2.62%
08:34pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Director Appointments
PU
06/07NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of director's interest notice
AQ
06/05NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Northern Star Resources : Director Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

ASX: NST

ASX Announcement

13 June 2019

NORTHERN STAR APPOINTS HIGHLY EXPERIENCED RESOURCE EXECUTIVES AS DIRECTORS

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is pleased to announce that it has appointed highly experienced resource industry executives Mary Hackett and Nick Cernotta as Non-Executive Directors, effective from 1 July 2019.

Ms Hackett is a qualified mechanical engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers Australia. She has held numerous senior positions in the resources industry, including seventeen years with Woodside Petroleum.

During this time, Ms Hackett's roles included Woodside Engineering Services Manager and Engineering Authority, Pluto Expansion Project Manager and Senior Vice President of the Australia Oil and US Business Unit.

Most recently, Ms Hackett held the position of Vice President, Australia, New Zealand and PNG for Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

Mr Cernotta is a mining engineer with extensive experience spanning gold, iron ore, base metals and lithium.

He is currently a Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed lithium producer Pilbara Minerals and base metals groups Panoramic Resources and New Century Resources.

From 2014-2017, Mr Cernotta held the position of Director of Operations at Fortescue Metals Group.

In this role, he was responsible for the performance of three mine and processing operations, Pilbara Rail and Port Hedland infrastructure. As part of this, he led FMG's optimisation strategy, which enabled the Company to perform strongly in the face of extremely difficult market conditions.

Northern Star Executive Chairman Bill Beament said Ms Hackett and Mr Cernotta would bring a wealth of skills and experience to the Company's Board.

"We are delighted that Mary and Nick are joining the Northern Star Board," Mr Beament said. "They both have extensive experience in the resources industry in an operational and corporate capacity, significantly boosting our Board's skill set, particularly in project management and engineering expertise.

"Their skills and experience, both in Australia and internationally, are entirely consistent with our mantra that we are a business first and a mining company second.

"I look forward to their contributions as we seek to maintain our record of generating strong benefits and superior returns for the wide range of communities in which we operate and our Shareholders."

BILL BEAMENT

Executive Chairman

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 00:33:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
08:34pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Director Appointments
PU
06/07NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of director's interest notice
AQ
06/05NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05/23NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
AQ
05/22NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Release of Shares from Voluntary Escrow
PU
05/06EAR : $15M Placement Successfully Raised
PU
04/30NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Presentation – Macquarie Australia Conf..
PU
04/26Millrock Stakes Large Tract of Claims Goodpaster Gold District, Alaska
AQ
04/26NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Alaska mine expected to lead Northern Star production ..
AQ
04/25Northern Star Pins Hope On Pogo Recovery
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 415 M
EBIT 2019 304 M
Net income 2019 208 M
Finance 2019 286 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 28,61
P/E ratio 2020 16,10
EV / Sales 2019 4,30x
EV / Sales 2020 3,32x
Capitalization 6 370 M
Chart NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Northern Star Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,64  AUD
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Tonkin Chief Executive Officer
William James Beament Executive Chairman
Shaun Day Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Kenneth George Rowe Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Edmund O'Connor Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD3.25%4 447
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION1.85%27 564
BARRICK GOLD CORP-2.28%23 020
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED30.23%15 041
POLYUS PAO--.--%10 722
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD11.13%10 657
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About