Northern Star Resources : Director Appointments

ASX: NST

13 June 2019

NORTHERN STAR APPOINTS HIGHLY EXPERIENCED RESOURCE EXECUTIVES AS DIRECTORS

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is pleased to announce that it has appointed highly experienced resource industry executives Mary Hackett and Nick Cernotta as Non-Executive Directors, effective from 1 July 2019.

Ms Hackett is a qualified mechanical engineer and a Fellow of the Institute of Engineers Australia. She has held numerous senior positions in the resources industry, including seventeen years with Woodside Petroleum.

During this time, Ms Hackett's roles included Woodside Engineering Services Manager and Engineering Authority, Pluto Expansion Project Manager and Senior Vice President of the Australia Oil and US Business Unit.

Most recently, Ms Hackett held the position of Vice President, Australia, New Zealand and PNG for Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

Mr Cernotta is a mining engineer with extensive experience spanning gold, iron ore, base metals and lithium.

He is currently a Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed lithium producer Pilbara Minerals and base metals groups Panoramic Resources and New Century Resources.

From 2014-2017, Mr Cernotta held the position of Director of Operations at Fortescue Metals Group.

In this role, he was responsible for the performance of three mine and processing operations, Pilbara Rail and Port Hedland infrastructure. As part of this, he led FMG's optimisation strategy, which enabled the Company to perform strongly in the face of extremely difficult market conditions.

Northern Star Executive Chairman Bill Beament said Ms Hackett and Mr Cernotta would bring a wealth of skills and experience to the Company's Board.

"We are delighted that Mary and Nick are joining the Northern Star Board," Mr Beament said. "They both have extensive experience in the resources industry in an operational and corporate capacity, significantly boosting our Board's skill set, particularly in project management and engineering expertise.

"Their skills and experience, both in Australia and internationally, are entirely consistent with our mantra that we are a business first and a mining company second.

"I look forward to their contributions as we seek to maintain our record of generating strong benefits and superior returns for the wide range of communities in which we operate and our Shareholders."

BILL BEAMENT

Executive Chairman