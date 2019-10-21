Log in
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : FY17 Performance Rights Vest
PU
05:46aNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : FY17 Performance Rights Vest
PU
EAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
Northern Star Resources : FY17 Performance Rights Vest

10/21/2019 | 05:46am EDT

ASX: NST

21 October 2019

FY17 PERFORMANCE RIGHTS VEST

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is pleased to advise that the single grant of 9,345,200 FY17 Performance Rights awarded to Key Management Personnel and other senior employees in December 2016 have vested after a three year performance period. As a result, 9,345,200 fully paid ordinary shares have been issued to the Employee Share Trust, as detailed in the Appendix 3B attached, in preparation for employees exercising the FY17 Performance Rights.

The FY17 Performance Rights were measured over a three year period from 16 October 2016 to 16 October 2019, against the performance hurdles detailed below.

Performance

Weighting

Target

Vesting - pro rata

Result = 100% vesting

Hurdle

Absolute

60%

Absolute TSR of 15%

<10% = 0% vest

Absolute TSR of

Total

of compound annual

= 10% = 50% vest

43.884% CAGR

Shareholder

growth rate (CAGR) -

>10% to <15% = pro rata vest

Return (TSR)

measured 16

>15% = 100% vest

October 2019

Relative TSR

20%

Relative TSR of >50%

<50th percentile = 0% vest

100th percentile

of peer group1

= 50th percentile = 50% vest

- measured 16

>50th percentile <75th percentile

October 2019

= pro rata vest

>75th percentile = 100% vest

Safety - long

20%

20% year on year

>2.5 = 0%

LTIFR 0.5

term

reduction in LTIFR

=2.5 = 50%

reduction in

from current levels -

<2.5 to >2.1 = pro rata vest

lost time

measured 30 June

<2.0 = 100%

injury

2019

frequency

rate2 (LTIFR)

Total

100%

100% vesting

  1. Peer group established on 16 October 2016 on the basis of the company's operations and market capitalisation, comprises Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd, Evolution Mining Ltd, Centerra Gold Ltd, Alacer Gold Corp, Dundee Precious Metals Inc, Regis Resources Ltd, Gold Fields Ltd, B2Gold Corp, St Barbara Ltd, Endeavour Mining Corporation, IAMGOLD Corporation, Centamin plc, Oceanagold Corporation, Detour Gold Corporation, Semafo Inc, Resolute Mining Ltd, Alamos Gold Inc, Eldorado Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc.
  2. Calculated based on the number of lost time injuries occurring in a workplace per 1 million hours worked.

ASX Announcement

21 October 2019

FY17 PERFORMANCE RIGHTS VEST

Nick Cernotta, Chairperson of the Company's Remuneration Committee, said "The performance metrics were set by the Board in FY17 to focus the Executive KMP on the drivers of shareholder value, and on long term safety performance, over a three year period from a single grant of performance rights, to retain and motivate Executive KMP with market competitive incentives to pursue long term growth and success in line with the Company's strategy, vision and mission.

"These results are an outstanding achievement by the Company, delivered through operational excellence, investing heavily into exploration, growing production, optimising assets, developing an exceptional management team and financial discipline.

"The Northern Star business is driven by its STARR Core Values of Safety, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Results. Safety is central to our culture, and our commitment to continual safety improvement is also demonstrated in this performance."

Of the 9,345,200 shares:

  • 2,120,000 are subject to one years' escrow, until 17 October 2020, and
  • 2,120,000 are subject to two years' escrow, until 17 October 2021.

Further information on Northern Star's Remuneration Policy and relationship with performance is included in the Company's 2019 Remuneration Report.

Yours faithfully

JOHN FITZGERALD

NICK CERNOTTA

Lead Independent Director

Chairperson, Remuneration Committee

Northern Star Resources Limited

Northern Star Resources Limited

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Media Enquiries:

Luke Gleeson

Paul Armstrong

Northern Star Resources Limited

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 6188 2103

T: +61 8 9388 1474

E: lgleeson@nsrltd.com

E: paul@readcorporate.com.au

2

Disclaimer

Northern Star Resources Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 09:45:12 UTC
