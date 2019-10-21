Northern Star Resources : FY17 Performance Rights Vest
FY17 PERFORMANCE RIGHTS VEST
Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) is pleased to advise that the single grant of 9,345,200 FY17 Performance Rights awarded to Key Management Personnel and other senior employees in December 2016 have vested after a three year performance period. As a result, 9,345,200 fully paid ordinary shares have been issued to the Employee Share Trust, as detailed in the Appendix 3B attached, in preparation for employees exercising the FY17 Performance Rights.
The FY17 Performance Rights were measured over a three year period from 16 October 2016 to 16 October 2019, against the performance hurdles detailed below.
Performance
Weighting
Target
Vesting - pro rata
Result = 100% vesting
Hurdle
Absolute
60%
Absolute TSR of 15%
<10% = 0% vest
Absolute TSR of
Total
of compound annual
= 10% = 50% vest
43.884% CAGR
Shareholder
growth rate (CAGR) -
>10% to <15% = pro rata vest
Return (TSR)
measured 16
>15% = 100% vest
October 2019
Relative TSR
20%
Relative TSR of >50%
<50th percentile = 0% vest
100th percentile
of peer group1
= 50th percentile = 50% vest
- measured 16
>50th percentile <75th percentile
October 2019
= pro rata vest
>75th percentile = 100% vest
Safety - long
20%
20% year on year
>2.5 = 0%
LTIFR 0.5
term
reduction in LTIFR
=2.5 = 50%
reduction in
from current levels -
<2.5 to >2.1 = pro rata vest
lost time
measured 30 June
<2.0 = 100%
injury
2019
frequency
rate2 (LTIFR)
Total
100%
100% vesting
Peer group established on 16 October 2016 on the basis of the company's operations and market capitalisation, comprises Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd, Evolution Mining Ltd, Centerra Gold Ltd, Alacer Gold Corp, Dundee Precious Metals Inc, Regis Resources Ltd, Gold Fields Ltd, B2Gold Corp, St Barbara Ltd, Endeavour Mining Corporation, IAMGOLD Corporation, Centamin plc, Oceanagold Corporation, Detour Gold Corporation, Semafo Inc, Resolute Mining Ltd, Alamos Gold Inc, Eldorado Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc.
Calculated based on the number of lost time injuries occurring in a workplace per 1 million hours worked.
ASX Announcement
21 October 2019
FY17 PERFORMANCE RIGHTS VEST
Nick Cernotta, Chairperson of the Company's Remuneration Committee, said "The performance metrics were set by the Board in FY17 to focus the Executive KMP on the drivers of shareholder value, and on long term safety performance, over a three year period from a single grant of performance rights, to retain and motivate Executive KMP with market competitive incentives to pursue long term growth and success in line with the Company's strategy, vision and mission.
"These results are an outstanding achievement by the Company, delivered through operational excellence, investing heavily into exploration, growing production, optimising assets, developing an exceptional management team and financial discipline.
"The Northern Star business is driven by its STARR Core Values of Safety, Teamwork, Accountability, Respect and Results. Safety is central to our culture, and our commitment to continual safety improvement is also demonstrated in this performance."
Of the 9,345,200 shares:
2,120,000 are subject to one years' escrow, until 17 October 2020, and
2,120,000 are subject to two years' escrow, until 17 October 2021.
Further information on Northern Star's Remuneration Policy and relationship with performance is included in the Company's 2019 Remuneration Report.
